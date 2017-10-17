A Real Dividend Growth Machine: Q3 2017 Portfolio Review

Introduction

The purpose of this article is to review my investing progress in the third quarter of 2017. I follow a value-oriented dividend growth investing strategy that involves buying attractively valued stocks of companies that consistently pay and grow their dividends. I have two complementary long-term investing goals:

Build a sustainable and rising dividend income stream that beats inflation. Preserve and grow my capital by attaining a satisfactory total return on my investments.

In this article, I will provide an update on my progress toward achieving these goals since my previous review. As always, I will be presenting real results from a real portfolio involving real money.

Input To The Machine

New capital represents the input to my dividend growth machine and allows me to buy stocks. The figure below shows quarterly contributions of new capital to my investment accounts since 2012:

I contributed $5,000 in new capital in Q3, increasing my year-to-date total to $20,000 and keeping me on track to reach my year-end goal of $25,000. My ability to contribute new capital going forward was helped a bit in July, when I received a 2.8% salary increase from my employer.

Parts Of The Machine

Dividend growth stocks represent the parts of my dividend growth machine. The table below shows the composition of my portfolio at the start and the end of Q3 2017, with various changes highlighted.

A breakdown of all transactions is provided in the following table:

Here is a summary of those transactions:

I started a position in Cisco Systems (CSCO), a technology company that provides networking products and services. Despite a lull in revenue growth, the company’s earnings and free cash flow easily support its dividend. (The company is a Dividend Challenger with a 7-year dividend growth streak.) Cisco also has a strong balance sheet with considerable cash, positioning it as a major beneficiary of potential tax reform for cash held abroad. The stock seemed slightly undervalued when I made two purchases in the low $30s.

I also started a position in TJX Companies (TJX), an off-price apparel and home goods retailer. The company has an exceptional long-term track record of growth in sales, earnings, and dividends. (It is a Dividend Contender with a 21-year dividend growth streak.) It continues to grow its store base at a time when some other retailers are closing stores, supporting my view that its business model is partially protected from the threat of Amazon (AMZN). The stock seemed fairly valued (possibly a bit undervalued) when I made my purchase under $68. This will likely end up as a small- to medium-sized position in my portfolio, given that my largest holding is Ross Stores (ROST), which operates a similar business.

I added to my position in CVS Health (CVS), a large pharmacy health care provider. The latest risk for the company is the potential entry of Amazon into the pharmacy business. Although I think it is a legitimate risk, I also think some investors and analysts are underestimating the resiliency and resources of CVS. I continue to think the stock is undervalued, especially relative to the broader market, and it remains a candidate for new money.

I made a small increase to my position in Genuine Parts Company (GPC), which is best known as a distributor of automotive replacement parts under the NAPA brand name. GPC happens to be the very first stock I ever bought (back in May 2011), and it was nice to get an opportunity to add to my position when the stock was at an attractive valuation in the low $80s. I think recent acquisitions, such as the agreement in September to acquire Alliance Automotive Group, help to position the company for continued long-term growth.

I also made a small increase to my position in biotech giant Amgen (AMGN) when its stock dipped below $170. The company continues to offer stability in the healthcare space and has become a major holding in my portfolio.

I made a total of six purchases and zero sales during Q3, keeping with my desire to have low portfolio turnover. Transaction fees are averaging 0.23% of my total costs year-to-date, consistent with my goal of 0.4% or less. Back in July, I was able to negotiate some free trades with my brokerage that will enable commission-free transactions until February 2018.

Besides adding or removing parts from my machine, I want to make sure all the parts are running smoothly. I monitor the operating results of my companies and stay on the lookout for dividend increases (or decreases). Thus far in 2017, there have been dividend increases for 34 of the 40 stocks in my portfolio. The mean and median increases have been 7.9% and 5.9%, respectively.

Output Of The Machine

Dividends and capital gains represent the output of my dividend growth machine, all of which is selectively reinvested when sufficient funds are available. The figure below shows the dividends I have received.

I received $1,932 in dividends in Q3 2017, which is a 23.6% increase over the $1,563 that I received in Q3 2016. The increase reflects a combination of organic dividend growth, selective dividend reinvestment, and new capital investment. My year-to-date dividend total is $5,702. At the end of Q3 2017, my forward 12-month dividend total was $7,823, exceeding my year-end goal of $7,500.

The figure below shows end-of-month portfolio values and the cumulative amount of new capital added since the start of 2012.

My portfolio increased in value by just over $24,000 in Q3 to finish at $318,089. Although $5,000 of that represents new capital, the bulk of the gain came from organic growth and dividends. In particular, my portfolio benefited from recent increases in the stock prices of Gilead Sciences (GILD), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and T. Rowe Price (TROW).

For completeness, I will also summarize the investments outside of my dividend growth machine. I participate in retirement plans with my employer, for which I have allocated 100% of all contributions to the Vanguard Institutional Index Fund (VINIX), which tracks the S&P 500 index and has an expense ratio of 0.04%. The combined value of the plans was $66,058 at the end of Q3. I also have a Health Savings Account to which I contribute each year and it ended the quarter with a value of $12,270.

Outlook For Q4 2017

It will be business as usual in the fourth quarter. I should be able to contribute enough new capital to meet my goal of $25,000 for the year. I will continue to seek attractively valued dividend growth stocks in which to invest that money, even though good opportunities are scarce at the moment. I do not currently have any sales planned, which means I am likely to finish the year with zero sales. I will be monitoring the forthcoming earnings from my companies and staying on the lookout for the last batch of dividend increase announcements for the year. Thank you for reading and good luck with your investing!

