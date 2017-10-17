Why Apple Is Worth $300; What Warren Buffett Sees In It

Introduction

It would seem an odd thing that the most famous company over the past decade, and today's market cap leader, could be seriously undervalued versus related, somewhat similar investment opportunities.

The first sections run through some simple arithmetic and the underlying assumptions to show that a rational investor (yours truly, I hope) can easily justify $300+ right now for AAPL shares for new money looking at related alternative homes for the money. The second part of the article provides my take on how and why this intensely-studied company with a narrow product line could end up being so undervalued, and why Mr. Market is wrong here.

I use Warren Buffett's somewhat recent large stake in AAPL and comments he made more than once on the stock this year to discuss what I think that he, as an example of the mythical Mr. Market, gets right about the stock and what Mr. Market may still be getting wrong. This is important to me, because if I'm bullish on an asset, I want to know why the asset is misperceived and therefore mispriced.

One small note before the meat of the article: this was written on Sunday night, with Friday's closing prices. I was on the road and did not have time to submit this until Tuesday, pre-open. AAPL is up a little to $159.75 at this time, versus $157 when the article was written. The S&P 500 (SPY) is up marginally from Friday, as well. Please adjust for this if you want to be precise.

I doubt this is necessary, as the real point of this article is not to say that AAPL is worth some specific number, rather that if it's reasonable to calculate that its fair value is about double its current price, it's a strong contender to be A) owned and B) overweighted in an investment portfolio.

First, the basic math that shows the undervaluation, and the assumptions that are used to get there.

Estimating AAPL's earnings yield



AAPL is a good stock for an earnings yield approach, because its free cash flow is similar to its EPS. That's as opposed to companies with high capital spending needs, such as IaaS companies or oil producers.

The earnings yield is the reciprocal of the P/E, expressed as a percentage. So, a 20X forward P/E would translate to a 1/20 = 5% forward one-year earnings yield.

What is AAPL's forward earnings yield? Of course, we don't know the future, but AAPL has enough stability that allows a guess to be made (that's my first assumption). Just going with consensus, which shows $11.05 as FY 2018's EPS, and at Friday's close for AAPL around $157, the following earnings yield can be projected in a way that makes AAPL comparable to most of its large cap peers.

Namely, AAPL has so much extra cash and a high profit, high-FCF business model that it could lever up a bit and then have a balance sheet much more like its peers in SPY. Except for a small number of other tech giants, AAPL's other comparators in SPY or Dow 30 (DIA) and general large cap sector have already levered up. So I first subtract about $14/share of value from AAPL's stock price.

This $14 number is computed using AAPL's 6/30/17 balance sheet that shows the following assets that are cash-like or otherwise liquid:

$77 B in cash and short-term investments

$23 B in receivables

$10 B in other current assets

$185 B in long-term investments

These total $294.5 B including rounding.

From this, I subtract all liabilities, which total $213 B.

This leaves $81.8 B of excess financial assets, or close to $16/share. When thinking about the availability of this to shareholders via either dividends or share buybacks, tax must be paid first, so I haircut this to $13/share. That leads to an adjusted share price of $144, or 13X consensus forward EPS. That comes to a 7.7% earnings yield, which is likely to be similar to AAPL's FCF yield.

There are at least two small adjustments to think about regarding that earnings yield. One is that without all those balance sheet assets, AAPL would earn a little less in interest income. The other is that to simplify thinking about forward earnings with those of peers such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN), it's reasonable to think of CY 2018, not AAPL's FY 2018 that ends at the end of September next year.

There is a larger potential adjustment, namely that the trend of consensus FY 2018 EPS estimates has been moving up. Over many years of AAPL-watching, that trend has been the investor's friend, and I expect the same this fiscal year as well.

So I'm going to go with a forward adjusted earnings yield of 8% for AAPL based on CY 2018 EPS. It's approximate, but good enough to use for further analysis.

The next section contains some comparisons of AAPL stock with alternatives. I'm using a 10-year time frame, assuming that major companies and major investments are best thought of that way rather than worrying about what happens this quarter or this year. It is going to take many years for a share of any stock to pay off in reality (as opposed to trading it for capital gains).

The assumptions

The assumptions are twfold.

One relates to the market as a whole:

According to a spreadsheet that Standard and Poor's maintains, S&P 500 GAAP EPS have risen at a 5.5% annual rate since the calendar year ending 12/31/88. This assumes $107 EPS for the S&P 500 (SPY) for Q3, for which earnings are just now being reported.

I'm going to assume that 5.5% remains the CAGR for EPS of SPY for the decade ahead.

The next assumption is that AAPL will beat SPY by about 2.5% per year, i.e. grow EPS at an 8% CAGR over the next 10 years, due to its leading positions in the tech sector and in the consumer products sector. AAPL products are changing the world more than those of any other company, and the change is just getting going (think Apple Watch and Apple Pay along with the iPhone).

AAPL as an absolutely undervalued stock (not a comparison)

Basic math: If AAPL's 1-year forward earnings yield is 8%, and EPS compound at 8% per year, then AAPL's share price will rise to $192 by year 10 if AAPL's earnings yield (P/E) in 10 years remains the same as it is now.

This would be more than OK from a zero coupon bond or a junior biotech, but in addition, shareholder returns include the actual earnings that AAPL will be making over the 10 years and which it will either retain or deliver to shareholders via dividends and/or buybacks. Since we do not know the precise path of the assumed 8% growth rate (it's unlikely to be steady as compound interest is), I assume 10% per year as a conservative average annual total return, probably more like 11% if the growth path is relatively steady or (better) front-loaded.

Thus, total returns in this situation would be in the range of 8% price appreciation just from EPS growth, plus an average of 10% or more earned and returnable to shareholders along the way each year. This implies a high-teens annual total return if the terminal P/E stays the same.

This is clearly "too high." the question is, what is an appropriate forward earnings yield?

My answer is 4%, which would provide a 7.7% yield in year 10 at 8% compounded annually. The average yield is around 5.5%, which is similar to the yield on many junk bonds. I would rather have AAPL, but the comparison is not easy.

This implies a TTM P/E for AAPL right now around 35X, similar to that of Facebook (FB) and Alphabet, and an AAPL price around $300 per share.

A 4% forward earnings yield right now also implies that at the end of year 10, investors would be looking at a forward earnings yield of 8.3% at an unchanged stock price and the same 8% growth rate. So, the predictable return in this case would be the actual earnings. The unpredictable part would be whether AAPL's price would be higher than $157, giving a lower forward earnings yield, or lower than that, trading at a higher forward earnings yield.

I would think this is a fair choice, and that AAPL's forward earnings yield of 4% "works" by this general analysis. Even requiring a 5-6% as a starting earnings yield would mandate a sharp repricing of AAPL much higher right now to get to that fair value.

Next, AAPL vs. SPY.

AAPL is way too cheap to SPY

At $255, SPY is trading at 23.8X estimated 12-month trailing EPS through Q3 of this year. Looking forward, S&P reports on the same spreadsheet that operating margins have lately been running at least at 11-year highs. It is therefore unreasonable to expect margins to increase more. Thus, I'm going to assume 5.5% forward annual EPS growth, taking projected CY 2018 EPS to about $115. That puts SPY at about 22X forward EPS through Q3 2018. In order to keep comparability and use CY 2018, I will round upward to 20X or a 5% earnings yield.

Given that, I believe that AAPL should trade at a lower earnings yield (higher P/E) than SPY given AAPL's higher projected growth rate.

Anyway, with SPY around a 5% 2018 earnings yield, the most I would require from AAPL would be 4%. That again implies that fair value is about a double in AAPL right now. Of course, if terminal P/Es on SPY shrink, the same would occur for AAPL all else being equal.

But my point is that the relative attractiveness of AAPL versus SPY would not change.

The other comparison will be to AAPL's own debt securities.

AAPL too cheap to its own debt

This is not an apples-to-apples comparison (pardon the terminology). A stock is less secure than a bond. AAPL's bond could pay off in full while AAPL is beaten down to a small fraction of its current price. However, only receiving about 3% per year on your money while risking inflation and the small but theoretically possible risk of default on AAPL's bonds has its own issues. At least with a stock, the company gets to pass inflation through at its own pace, so most stocks are inflation hedges, and so is AAPL.

All that said, this becomes a judgment call. If AAPL shares were to be priced so that the risk-tolerant investor looking to maximize total returns over a 10-year period were indifferent to the stock or bond of the same company, would it be valid to say that the average earnings yield of the stock should equal the 3% annual yield on the bond? If so, then AAPL's starting yield would be just a little over 2%. This would imply that nearly a quadrupling of the stock price would be fair value, or around $600 per share. That's unrealistically high.

Nonetheless, I also think that a starting earnings yield for AAPL of 4% is more than competitive with its own bond, so again this metric gives at least a doubling of the current stock price as fair.

Why would AAPL be allowed to trade so cheaply to the above comparisons? AAPL trades at a significant forward P/E discount to Microsoft (MSFT) and even Oracle (ORCL), which is attempting a comeback.

The answer to that question may come by looking at the following story.

Why Warren Buffett is mostly right



In 2013, I took the opposite side from Warren Buffett on IBM (IBM). With the stock around $190, I was bearish while he was bullish. Eventually, he came to agree with my repeated cautious to bearish views on IBM, but I think he now appreciates AAPL for some of the right reasons, but not all of them. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) has accumulated something like 130 million AAPL shares as of the last report I have seen. Mr. Buffett discussed AAPL in Omaha some months ago; a summary of his views follows from an article I found on his comments:

He believes it's really not a technology company, but a consumer company.

This is based on the company's brand and eco-system.

The latter creates a loyal community of users with high switching cost, where even if they might prefer some individual non-Apple device better, the ecosystem (iTunes, apps, etc.) keeps them with Apple.

The former is because people love Apple's aesthetics, ease of use, etc., rather than purchasing it because of some vastly superior technological advantage.

Mr. Buffett's views are in my view more correct. As some of you know, I've emphasized the ecosystem as a great way to think about AAPL's value. Extending the Buffett logic, AAPL could reasonably carry the same P/E as great consumer brand companies such as Coke (KO) and Pepsi (PEP), and P&G (PG) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL). These tend to have TTM P/Es that cluster around the mid-20X range, and with slow growth at best. So AAPL is at a significant discount to them, and makes AAPL look too cheap to me.

The only thing I would modify in the above bullet points is that AAPL is a great tech company. It's not just a brand, a logo, a set of intertwined devices. AAPL is about a business that uses technology in the service of products. It famously shows people what they never knew they needed or really wanted until AAPL delivered the product it offered for sale. Then it markets the heck out of them.

It is not helpful to employ the straw man used in the summary of Buffett's views, namely that AAPL is not "vastly" superior technologically. Time and time again, AAPL has led the way with new inventions and new technologies (or improved existing technologies). Just as important, AAPL has kept products smaller, simpler and less costly by famously ditching this or that piece of hardware that AAPL, with great foresight, predicted could and should be done away with.

A company has to be a truly great tech company to do all this.

The core AAPL technology-based advantage goes back to the 1980s. This is its tight hardware-software integration. MSFT and Intel (INTC) came as close to that as two different companies can do with their now-defunct "Wintel" cooperation. This unitary advantage allows AAPL to stay ahead of the competition, such as with its world-class system-on-a-chip brains of the iDevices. AAPL has now also developed its own graphics processor for the iPhone. AAPL and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) stand alone in this regard in the small electronics revolution. (If only Samsung could make a real go of Tizen and be a savvier marketer...)

By integrating hardware with software with design, AAPL has created a high-margin, wide moat (my view) business model. This normally gets a premium P/E.

Getting back to what Mr. Buffett got right, he likely has picked up on AAPL being the defining integrated profit-oriented company of our era. In this regard, as an integrated company, AAPL reminds me of the prior defining integrated profit machine from the Oil Age that now is giving way to the Age of Renewables. A brief comparison follows.

The Standard Oil/Exxon comparison to AAPL



At the peak of its 2012 frenzy, when the financial media was even more besotted with AAPL than it is today with the FANGs, I seem to recall that AAPL's market cap rose to something like 4% of the total US market cap. The point was made that this matched a record set by, I believe, Standard Oil many years ago. On the one hand, this indicated a lot of optimism that made AAPL a short-term "avoid," but on the other hand, the longer-term precedent may have been propitious for AAPL.

Look what went fundamentally wrong for Standard Oil and its successor companies for many years until the latest oil price crash and rise of renewables: almost nothing.

Exxon, now post-merger with one of those successor companies, continues as the premier integrated oil under the name Exxon Mobil (XOM). The tradition of excellence continues to this day.

The same may be true for AAPL in the future, with different risks but perhaps more ways for AAPL to grow and be resilient to macroeconomic shocks than an integrated oil company.

Why AAPL's most important core ecosystem comes from its greatness as a tech company

Now that a tech-phobe, Warren Buffett, is analogizing AAPL to the great consumer product companies, and likely sees alpha the same P/E discount for AAPL that was analyzed earlier in this article, this story is fully out there and in the stock. Thus, in order to have a thematic case for alpha from AAPL, not just one that relies on one product introduction and then another, it's important to draw two conclusions about AAPL's capabilities.

The most important is that AAPL is a truly great tech company, as discussed above.

The iPhone 8 is the second best phone on the market. The iPhone 8 Plus is the best phone. The iPad is the best tablet. The Mac is the best desktop computer by far for value and capabilities. Apple's laptops are the best laptops. The Apple Watch is the best computer-watch/phone. All these are the best not because of branding. They are the best because the technologies that go into them are cutting-edge and support one another. As one of the Internet's biggest AAPL fans said Monday in response to an analyst's note saying that the iPhone 8 was not much of an improvement over the 7:

iPhone 8 offers the A11 Bionic chip, Wireless Qi charging, capacity up to 256GB, True Tone display, Apple’s Neural engine, an embedded M11 motion coprocessor, Portrait Lighting, 24/30/60 fps 4K video recording, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, and fast-charge capability, to mention ten (10) significant enhancements.

This is all on top of all the technology that has gone into the iPhone 7.

Then, on top of that, there is the groundbreaking technology of the iPhone X.

When the X is released, AAPL will not quite have obsoleted the iPhone 8 series, but I think it will have come close to already making the iPhone 7 yesterday's story. This is a wonderful story of technology in the service of great consumer products.

AAPL is a better pure tech company than, say, FB, which is much more of a one-dimensional software company with a great marketing arm. FB won out in a field that has winner-take-all characteristics. AAPL is also a superior all-things-considered tech company to MSFT, which failed with smartphones despite being in that space before AAPL. MSFT has done what FB did, namely win the operating system wars (over AAPL) that also had a similar winner-take-all characteristic.

AAPL's greatness as a tech company geared toward profit, using tech in attractive ways where the technology serves the customer's purpose may be what Mr. Market is undervaluing in this stock.

Now, tech is competitive, but what made me write this article is that the combination of AAPL's strengths as a consumer-facing tight ecosystem of products and its tech and other abilities gives it strengths that are not reflected in its discount to SPY and DIA. This is the ultimate AAPL strength: one part of its strengths meshing with the other.

A few comments on that concept follow.

AAPL's tech and other capabilities give it great growth prospects and resilience



Perhaps we just decide to keep our smartphones a lot longer before upgrading. Then AAPL's smartphones sales will not meet expectations. What will AAPL do? I propose that it will sooner rather than later adapt to the inevitable changing circumstances and use its formidable, varied abilities to grow other parts of its business and expand in other directions.

AAPL is so superior even in non-tech sectors, such as retailing, that there is really no telling where it will go. Think of financial services. I would trust the Bank of Apple if it became one over Visa or some too-big-to-fail bank. So, I believe that AAPL has strong growth possibilities just in general retailing or money-related services.

Then there's healthcare. AAPL may take the health aspects of the Watch as well as the iPhone and, per a current CNBC report, has been discussing business opportunities with companies that deliver primary care health services. While no deal has been announced, Fortune interviewed Tim Cook last month and included this interchange:

Recently Apple has become interested in health. Is this a potential moneymaker, or something more altruistic? We started working on the Apple Watch several years ago. And we were focused on wellness... We’re extremely interested in this area. And, yes, it is a business opportunity... There’s much more in the health area. There’s a lot of stuff that I can’t tell you about that we’re working on, some of which it’s clear there’s a commercial business there... I do think it’s a big area for Apple’s future.

No guarantees that AAPL will actually do a lot in healthcare, but if and when AAPL moves in that field, I'd expect it to generate large, growing and non-cyclical profits for many years.

Almost wherever one goes in America other than a kindergarten classroom or a nursing home, everyone has a smartphone. It's commonplace to see four people sitting at a restaurant table waiting for their food to come, all looking down at their phones rather than conversing with each other.

The iPhone has changed the world. AAPL is the global profits leader with the iPhone. And now that it's untethered, the Apple Watch is poised to be AAPL's next great growing profit driver. All these are successes driven by technology, with the superior, often inspired technology not of the gee-whiz type, but put to work to deliver a great product that people want to spend lots of money on.

As Fortune said in the intro to the Q&A with Tim Cook:

... Apple under Jobs was a ruthlessly efficient moneymaker... Apple CEO Tim Cook, 56, who joined the company in the middle of his career and has assumed the zealousness of a convert, is no less commercially minded than Jobs.

AAPL has been the most consistently inventive technology-driven product developer of any company in memory. One might have to go back to GE's (GE) early decades to find a comparable company. I think that AAPL could grow for decades faster than the economy, just as GE did.

Time to sum up.

Drawing conclusions: AAPL's alpha is staring us in the face

For me, the single most important clue to AAPL's future comes from its history and continuity. Tim Cook will celebrate 20 years with AAPL in March. Jeff Williams also becomes a 20-year man next year. Phil Schiller is a 20-year veteran. Eddy Cue is a 28-year veteran. Craig Federighi goes back to the NeXT days. Jony Ive has been an AAPL employee for a quarter century.

This is a seasoned, proven management team that has helped in countless ways to shape AAPL as it is today. All know the multi-year growth plan and show every sign of wanting to continue on. I expect there's a deep bench as well.

The people part of AAPL suggests that past glory can be expected to presage continued growth rates faster than that of the general economy.

We have our answers in front of us about whether AAPL would continue innovating after Steve Jobs passed on. The iPhone X and 8/8 Plus are part of the Tim Cook era, not the Steve Jobs era, and they are pushing innovation on multiple fronts. AAPL is firing on almost all cylinders, in other words. The only obvious important exception is Siri. By last year, AAPL made Siri's word comprehension state of the art, so that's half the battle.

Siri needs better thought processes/AI, but that's remediable. AAPL's way is not to explain or apologize (the Maps fiasco in 2012 being a very rare exception to the rule), and I expect that in a timely fashion, AAPL will announce an improvement in Siri. Either it will be improved in-house, or AAPL will have to use an outside company's technology.

But, focusing too much on the occasional competitive disadvantage such as Siri lagging Google Assistant or AMZN's Alexa (for the moment) misses the mark in valuing AAPL shares. What matters much more is that AAPL has a growing product line and is growing market share in smartphones in the US and other key countries. It has more growth potential than consumer products companies that Warren Buffett implicitly (? explicitly) compared it to.

Better for AAPL, it controls much of its product distribution. This is a big deal for makers of soap and soda in the age of AMZN. The KO's and PG's of the world may see their world change, with lower margins the result. AAPL, controlling so much of its own sales effort, may be in a stronger position than those old famous names. If so, doesn't AAPL deserve a P/E premium to them?

Now, to summarize all this briefly.

Summary

I would take the Buffett concepts of AAPL and, using that alone, say that AAPL deserves a P/E premium to the KO's and PG's, not today's large discount. AAPL has the best business model around. It is as integrated as can be, controlling product design and manufacture, then sales and marketing through multiple channels. If it wants or needs to, it can do the AMZN thing and sell stuff made by others. But that's a lower-margined pursuit, and far below how AAPL sees itself growing.

AAPL has numerous strengths as a pure tech company that in concert with its consumer ecosystem strengths, give it staying power (at the least) and substantial growth potential, both horizontal and vertical (my base case).

This also argues for a premium P/E.

Combining these views leads to the conclusion that rather than selling at a huge discount to forward earnings to all the comparators discussed - SPY, large consumer products companies, large tech stocks, AAPL's own debt securities - AAPL is arguably worth $300 a share based on today's valuations.

Two caveats:

First, today's valuations may very well shrink, as they are historically elevated. However, money has to go somewhere now. Based on that fact of financial life, I see AAPL as having an unusually good reward:risk ratio today for new money looking to be invested. But, shrinking market valuations are a risk I'm focusing on right now, as the Fed engages in reverse QE (aka quantitative tightening).

Second, we all make assumptions about future events. These are usually wrong in some way. Thus, my base case projections can lead me to lose money on AAPL. Just in case you are new to investing, all stocks can turn out badly for shareholders, and AAPL is no exception. Please be careful, read AAPL's risk factors disclosures in its SEC and other documents, and think about downside risks that might be permanent, not just trading risks.

In conclusion, it's strange that the well-studied, giant dynamo that AAPL trades at such a great discount to various comparable investment alternatives. With top-notch technology-based products that are transforming the way people live, do business, communicate, entertain themselves, and more, and with so many ways to prosper in the future, I would expect AAPL to trade at a premium. Yet here we are. I'm not looking this (relative) gift horse in the mouth.

Overweight AAPL.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.