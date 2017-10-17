Shall You Buy Omega Healthcare Investors Before Or After Its Ex-Dividend Date?

I will also show how much more or less in dividends investors can earn when buying the stock prior or post the ex-dividend date.

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. The question is how?

Omega Healthcare Investors is a highly sought after dividend stock that last week raised its quarterly dividend for the 21st consecutive time.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), a quality triple-net equity REIT, is going ex-dividend over the next fortnight on October 30. Omega delivers clockwork-like dividend growth backed by strong and rising cash flows in an attractive industry (for the long term).

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors, all courtesy remains

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly.

Timing the market is difficult. Timing to maximize income from dividends, however, is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should in theory give you a better entry price point as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

By raising the dividend by 1 cent to $0.65 Omega's yield remains above 8% and offers a very attractive risk/return income play. Such a high-yielding stock with a stellar dividend track record is expected to generate plenty of buying interest around the ex-dividend date. Following is an analysis which is investigating this behavior and which shows how investors can benefit from this.

Figure I: Historic Dividend Development

This article will not touch on Omega's financials and business situation, which, despite attractive AFFO growth and affordable payout ratios, is increasingly characterized by various degrees of financial difficulties from at least two of its top 10 operators. Potential investors are highly encouraged to consult a recent article from a fellow SA author, "Mr REIT" Brad Thomas, on that matter.

Let's get straight into the analysis!

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in OHI has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 10 years (41 in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 41 ex-dividend dates are very one-sided. Expressed in % of most beneficial outcomes (i.e. the strategy that yielded the highest return), it looks as follows:

Buying the stock one day before the ex-dividend date: 11 cases; 26.8%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 5 cases; 12.2%

Buying the stock one day after the ex-dividend date: 25 cases; 61%

Roughly three quarters of outcomes (73.2% to be precise) favor NOT buying before the stock goes ex-dividend, thus implying that Omega's stock largely behaves in practice as expected in market theory.

Thus, if this strategy is repeated multiple times it is not really a question of whether to buy before or after ex-dividend date, but more how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

Figure II: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

In the most recent 5 years investors have fared better NOT buying the stock before the ex-dividend date. It also shows that buying on the ex-dividend date, i.e. when the stock is already trading ex-dividend, is definitely inferior to either waiting another day or buying it a day earlier. This pattern is also visible in previous years although in those years the distribution between buying before or after the ex-dividend date is more similar.

Still, in the long run, this implies that forfeiting the next dividend payment is by far the better strategy while the decision whether to buy right on the ex-dividend date or to wait one more day appears to be unaffected by that behavior.

I have conducted a similar analysis on a variety of stocks and following you can find the aggregated results for your own studies and conclusions.

Table shows the share of most beneficial outcomes by strategy (ex_div-1, ex_div, ex_div_+1) by stock

Advancing the analysis

Please note: You can check out the following two visuals with interactivity right here!

You can switch between the five tabs in the upper section...

... Hover over the actual visualization and you will get more information per data point. What exactly is displayed will be explained in the following section.

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates as follows:

Change Day 1 : (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 : (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change : Day 1 + Day 2

: Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium: Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment which serves as a proxy by how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if the stock price were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share, we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" and which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for the latest ex-dividend date on July 28, 2017, reads as follows:

Click on the link mentioned atop this section and switch to the "Discount/Premium" tab. Hover over any bar on that chart and a tailored tooltip will appear showing how to read the data for every single data point!

That is a very interesting observation as above I mentioned that buying on or after the ex-dividend date is the superior strategy. This remains true, but as we have aggregated the daily price changes for TWO days here, the results look less one-sided now.

To better understand this behavior, let's create a tree map, which is sized based on the "discount/premium in dividends" metric. This clearly shows when the best opportunities have occurred in the past. Similarly, it also shows when investors have lost dividends buy waiting too long for the stock price to drop following the ex-dividend date.

Click on the link mentioned atop this section and switch to the "Distribution all dates" tab

Again, the reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here (refers to the July 2017 ex-dividend date as well):

The stock changed by -$0.42 from the day before the ex-dividend date to the opening on the ex-dividend date. On the post-ex dividend date the stock changed by $-0.54 which results in a total change over the two days of $-0.96.

As the stock dropped significantly more than its dividend per share of $0.64, this overall discount of $0.32 translates into 0.5 dividends gained for the investor!

Had he bought right before the ex-dividend date, the investor would have been worse off given that the dividend he receives ($0.64) falls significantly short of the stock's depreciation ($-0.96).

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks.

Finally, a third viz (click the "Discount/Premium Chart" tab) plots the individual discount/premium outcomes from each ex-dividend date on a closing stock price chart better highlighting high overall stock prices developed.

Hovering over any data point will again display a tailored tooltip such as:

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool. This handy tool allows me to view respective next ex-dividend dates and provides an automated dividend dashboard. Here is a sample screenshot of my portfolio's dividend performance and the dividend calendar:

In summary, Omega Healthcare Investors is a stock with a lot of up and down movements in 2017 and seemingly range-bound in the area of $30.50 to $34.50. Similarly as the recent dividend declaration date, the ex-dividend date provides interesting and potentially rewarding opportunities to generate superior returns.

OHI data by YCharts

Dividend investors who want quick income from their investments without having to sell anything could screen the market for ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. However, in the case of OHI, it makes more sense to forego the ex-dividend date and instead buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date. Historically, this has produced superior returns.

The company goes ex-dividend on October 30, and as historic analysis has shown that buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date, another entry opportunity is looming around the corner for investors.

For dividend investors the above mentioned observed trading range which currently sees OHI trading near the bottom at $31.64 guarantees a high and above 8% yield. Factoring in the ex-dividend discount and no major price movements until the ex-dividend date, we could be eyeing at a $30.XX price representing an almost 8.4% yield. For investors, who after conducting thorough due diligence on the stock, willing to accept the stock's level of risk the stock can be a great income vehicle..

Naturally, the "buy" or "not buy" decision should depend on far more factors than just the ex-dividend date, but it is one variable to consider when trying to optimize your income.

What do you think about Omega Healthcare Investors? Are you timing purchases in line with ex-dividend dates or not care at all about this?

If you like this content and want to read more about this and other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.