Brighthouse Financial: Fundamental Headwinds Priced In; 25% Upside For Insurance Spin-Off

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) is a recent spin-off with 25% upside to fair value over the next year. Market sentiment for this insurance company is, quite rightly, rather negative. However, the growth challenges and capital constraints are well known and fully discounted in the price. With equity markets rising and the yield curve steepening, I anticipate market expectations will also rise from a low base. A moderate rerating would still leave the stock below peer multiples; discounted valuation provides downside risk mitigation for an attractive risk/reward.

Background

Brighthouse Financial was spun out of MetLife (MET) in August 2017, consisting of the bulk of MET’s retail business. BHF accounts for around 6% of the variable annuity market and 3% of the individual life insurance market, making it one of the largest insurers in the US.

Source: Company financials; author’s calculations

Annuities account for the bulk of the business. BHF sells both fixed and variable annuities, with ~80% of the AUM from variable annuities with various permutations of benefit guarantees. The annuity business has seen net outflows in the past year, which is likely to persist in the near future. The strain is partly due to product mix changes (BHF stopped selling guaranteed minimum income benefit policies in 2016) and partly due to disruption in distribution (Fidelity stopped distributing BHF product in 2016, and MetLife’s captive sales force was sold to Mass Mutual).

The life business is similarly trimmed down – the whole life and variable life blocks are closed, with BHF focusing on term life and universal life policies. Legacy universal life policies with secondary guarantees (ULSG) are in run-off. The in-force book is likely to contract over time given the narrower product focus, but profitability should improve from low levels as the mix shifts to more profitable and capital efficient products.

The run-off book consists of a variety of discontinued products BHF inherited in the spin, as well as the ULSG block. Per definition, this segment sees no net inflows, and earnings declines should be accompanied by release of capital as the book runs off over time.

Poor sentiment and low expectations justified, but also the consensus view

The spin has been received with a yawn by the market (down 20% from the when-issued price vs. MET up 10%) and the Street (10 out of 12 analysts rate the stock Neutral). It is easy to see why there is such ambivalence towards the stock – the narrative is frankly not that exciting.

Very little growth to look forward to . Given the trimmed down product suite and disruption to the distribution platform in both Annuities and Life, net flows are likely to remain pressured in the near term. Consequently, the in-force book could shrink over the next few years, although profitability is likely to improve given the changing product mix.

. Given the trimmed down product suite and disruption to the distribution platform in both Annuities and Life, net flows are likely to remain pressured in the near term. Consequently, the in-force book could shrink over the next few years, although profitability is likely to improve given the changing product mix. Limited capital flexibility . Unlike most other insurers, BHF will not pay a dividend in the near term. Although on face value the business has excess capital (650% pro-forma risk based capital vs. 450-500% for peers), rising reserves in the variable annuity business is likely to consume much of this excess. Actuarial Guideline 43, which comes into effect in 2020, will require BHF to hold more reserves than current models. As such, the current $2-3 billion buffer is likely to be needed to strengthen these reserves over the next 2-3 years.

. Unlike most other insurers, BHF will not pay a dividend in the near term. Although on face value the business has excess capital (650% pro-forma risk based capital vs. 450-500% for peers), rising reserves in the variable annuity business is likely to consume much of this excess. Actuarial Guideline 43, which comes into effect in 2020, will require BHF to hold more reserves than current models. As such, the current $2-3 billion buffer is likely to be needed to strengthen these reserves over the next 2-3 years. Additional costs related to being a standalone entity . Incremental costs incurred as a standalone public company as well as costs contracted under a Transition Services Agreement with former parent MetLife, is likely to lead to $175-225m in additional and temporarily duplicate costs in the near term. While the long-term run rate is forecast to revert to 2016 levels, the next 2-3 years will see elevated costs.

. Incremental costs incurred as a standalone public company as well as costs contracted under a Transition Services Agreement with former parent MetLife, is likely to lead to $175-225m in additional and temporarily duplicate costs in the near term. While the long-term run rate is forecast to revert to 2016 levels, the next 2-3 years will see elevated costs. Tax inefficient . As a consequence of the spin and current IRS rules, the holding company is unable to consolidate the earnings from the operating subsidiaries for 5 years for tax purposes. As a result, interest expense at the HoldCo level is not tax deductible.

. As a consequence of the spin and current IRS rules, the holding company is unable to consolidate the earnings from the operating subsidiaries for 5 years for tax purposes. As a result, interest expense at the HoldCo level is not tax deductible. Volatile earnings. One of the reasons MET decided to exit the VA business was mitigation against the inherent earnings volatility of the book. BHF earnings will be more sensitive to changes in equity markets and interest rates than peers by virtue of its product mix.

Geared to rising markets and steepening yield curve

The factors that create volatility in earnings may also prove a catalyst for the stock. By nature of the product portfolio, BHF’s earnings are sensitive to movements in equity markets. Market gains bolster assets under management, which in turn directly boost fee income, which is earned largely as a function of AUM.

Naturally, the converse is also true, and falling equity markets will hurt BHF. However, hedges are in place such that the risk is not symmetrical for large moves in the market. For instance, a 40% drop in the S&P 500 impacts would reduce excess capital by $800m, while a 40% gain would increase capital by $2.4bn.

Source: BHF Investor Presentation

Street earnings expectations appear realistic

One of my enduring memories from university is a cheeky quote from my actuarial science professor: “What are the earnings for an insurance company? Whatever the actuary decides it should be!”

BHF and sell-side analysts prefer to reference non-GAAP operating earnings, which excludes volatile investment income and hedging costs, and provides a more stable view of operating performance. Given the reliance on uncertain actuarial assumptions for much of the earnings base, earnings for any life insurer, particularly one with long-dated liabilities, should be treated with a healthy dose of skepticism.

That said, my forecast of FY17 EPS of $9.19 is broadly in line with sell-side consensus.



Note: The Run-off segment was impacted by one-off costs in 2016 related to an actuarial model change and re-segmentation of the ULSG block.

Source: BHF Form 10; BHF 10Q; author’s estimates

I believe these forecasts are attainable; I have allowed for a contraction in profitability given additional costs as a standalone company. As a result, implied H2 earnings are less than that already reported in H1.

Given the continued rise in equity markets and the current steepening of the yield curve, I expect the likely direction of revisions to be positive rather than negative.

Valuation is attractive and underpins the investment thesis

Given the inherent uncertainty in the earnings base, I think it is folly to try being too specific in valuing the business. Based on peer multiples, I estimate BHF could be worth between $66 and $85, depending on which metric to reference.

Source: Bloomberg

A quick note on the peers: Lincoln National (LNC) and Voya Financial (VOYA) are most often cited as the most directly comparable peers – Lincoln given its high exposure to variable annuities (but a much higher ROE), and Voya for its low ROE profile (but robust capital return). I have no strong views on these peers specifically, but it is worth noting that the market is likely to value BHF with reference to these. In the table below I evaluate a likely range of possible valuations with reference to peers.

Source: Author’s analysis

My base case valuation is $75, implying 25% upside from current levels. At this level, BHF would trade at 0.6x P/B (a slight discount to VOYA and a 50% discount to the sector), 1.1x Tangible Book (i.e. assigning virtually no value to Deferred Acquisition Costs and the Value of Business Acquired), and 8x operating earnings (a 20% discount to LNC and almost 50% to the sector).

The risk/reward is attractive, with punitive discounts required versus peers to justify any valuation lower than the current market price.

Valuation in and of itself is seldom enough to justify investment. In the case of BHF, I think the combination of very low expectations and a supportive macro-economic environment (e.g., steepening of the yield curve) could combine to drive positive surprises and a rerating. If I’m wrong, I doubt there’s too much downside from $60.

As always, do your own work, form your own conclusions, and size appropriately.

