Gold Weekly: I Am So Bullish

Expect the rebound in GLD to continue in the remainder of the year.

Gold is off to a poor start to the week as global risk appetite is positive in spite of geopolitical tensions.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyze closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers reduced their net long position for a fourth straight week over the reporting period (October 3-10) whereas spot gold prices strengthened 1.3% from $1,272 per oz to $1,289.

The net long fund position - at 485.71 tonnes as of October 10 - dropped 23.00 tonnes or 5% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven exclusively by long liquidation (-31.77 tonnes w/w) and partly offset by short-covering (-8.77 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold remains substantially up 362.77 tonnes or 295% in the year to date.

My view

The deterioration in gold's spec positioning came in spite of a bullish macro backdrop for the precious metals complex, characterized by a weaker dollar and lower US real rates. This positive macro backdrop was the result of disappointing US macro data (e.g., US jobs numbers), concerns over the effect of the US tax reform on the fiscal deficit, and ongoing geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

But given the rise in gold prices over the reporting period, this suggests the presence of offsetting buying pressure elsewhere in the market. This may come from the physical market. Some physical traders suggested that demand conditions improved in India, with rates moving from discount to premiums last week, and China, with a pick-up in physical orders following the end of the Golden Week holiday.

Encouragingly, the rebound in gold prices seems to continue, suggesting that money managers have eventually responded to the friendly macro backdrop for the precious metals complex.

I stick with my view that the macro environment for gold should remain positive in the remainder of the year, which should induce speculators to lift their net long positioning in gold (though already quite long).

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors bought a small 2.78 tonnes of gold last week (October 6-13), after liquidating 7.80 tonnes in the preceding week, according to my estimates.

Gold ETF holdings are down 5.02 tonnes or 0.2% so far in October after they rose 60.99 tonnes or 3% in September, the largest monthly increase since February (+93.71 tonnes or 5%).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 175.22 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of 9% in gold ETF holdings).

As of October 13, 2017, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,125.28 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view

The slow pace of ETF inflows makes sense because the majority of investors is not worried about downside risks to risk assets. Indeed, macro investors seem to shrug off geopolitical tensions (e.g., North Korea) and rising political uncertainty in the USA (e.g., tax reform) and Europe (e.g., Brexit negotiations, Catalonia's independence) and prefer to focus more on positive macro dynamics, as the Citi Economic Surprise Index illustrates below.

Source: Credit Suisse.

Although the US jobs report for September - released on October 6 - was very disappointing, macro investors interpreted it as an outlier as data was greatly distorted by the temporary negative impact of hurricanes that hit the USA early in September.

Source: Credit Suisse.

As a result, ETF investors did not buy aggressively gold to protect their portfolios, especially due to the absence of a clear negative impact in global risk sentiment. According to my estimates, ETF investors bought only 3.46 tonnes of gold on Friday October 6.

Today, Monday October 16, 2017, about 30 years after the Black Monday (Monday October 19, 1987), global equities are set to close in the green at elevated levels (judging by a number of key metrics), confirming the current investor affinity for risk.

While it may last for some time, it cannot last forever. The VIX is trading below 10, a clear sign of untenable complacency. Judging by ETF inflows into gold last month (+60.79 tonnes) and August (+40.24 tonnes), macro investors seem to believe in gold's capability to hedge eventually their portfolios against tail risk. In this context, I expect gold ETF buying to remain at a sustained level even though risk assets continue to appreciate. That said, I acknowledge that speculative activity in gold is likely to remain the main driver behind the fluctuations in gold prices because market players tend to leverage their positions to a greater extent than ETF investors.

Gold ETF buying can either exacerbate the uptrend in prices (in case of speculative buying) or limit the downside pressure in prices (in case of speculative selling).

Trading positioning

I have been long SPDR Gold Trust ETF since this summer to express my bullish view on gold. As can be seen at the end of the article in my trade summary table, I built two different positions (with two different stop-loss levels) to express two different hypotheses. Although the total risk of my long GLD positions looks small (i.e., 4%), my GLD exposure is extremely high - 10 times my equity - in so far as my positions are leveraged. This is why I have been saying that I am so bullish on gold. But what matters to me is my maximum risk, which corresponds to 4% of my portfolio. In other words, in the worst case scenario, I would lose a total of 4% of my net wealth, which is significant, but I would not be broke. It is key to know what the maximum level you can lose in terms of $ and % of the portfolio before entering a trade and also to make sure that the reward to risk ratio of the position is skewed in your favor.

Let's now turn to the GLD technical picture.

Source: Trading View.

As can be seen below, GLD is off to a poor start to the week but remains above its 20 DMA, a sign of bright sentiment, its 200 DMA, a sign of bull market, and more importantly its downtrend line from the all-time high, suggesting that the bullish breakout pattern remains firmly in place.

The rebound in GLD over the past week or so has cheered up the bulls like me. I see the next key resistance level at the 2017 high of $128.32. A break above it would confirm that the major uptrend in prices is set to continue for longer.

On the downside, the key support levels to watch are the 20 DMA, the 200 DMA, and the $120 level.

At this juncture, my best guess is that the current rebound in GLD will continue in the weeks ahead. In consequence, I maintain my long GLD position and try not to be distracted by the daily noise of the market. I established my positions with specific stop-loss levels this summer so I should stick to my plan.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

