3 Reasons To Consider Momo

After the recent price decrease in MOMO Inc. (MOMO), the stock has once again become attractive to investors looking for substantial capital gains. MOMO is not just a dating and video app anymore but is converting to a complete entertainment platform for its users. The company has also been successful in positioning itself to counter the strict regulations and increasing traffic acquisition cost (TAC). Moreover, the user base and engagement is increasing owing to the branding efforts of the company.

Rapidly growing entertainment platform

MOMO, once just a location-based social platform, has overtime transformed into a social and entertainment platform, where friends and family can interact using multiple features, and has around 91 million monthly active users. In this regard, version 8.0 is relevant as it brought all the offerings on the homepage of the app which enables experimentation of new products as well. Some of the prominent features and their benefits to MOMO include:

Live Streaming : Similar to 'Facebook Live' feature, MOMO has tried to attract people who have a high need of being social and has introduced a mechanism that allows talented presenters to penetrate the market. This enables MOMO to not be dependent on the top presenters. A smart move!

: Similar to 'Facebook Live' feature, MOMO has tried to attract people who have a high need of being social and has introduced a mechanism that allows talented presenters to penetrate the market. This enables MOMO to not be dependent on the top presenters. A smart move! Short Video : The short video feature introduced in the start of 2017 diverts the users straight to checkout, thus increasing the average revenue per user.

: The short video feature introduced in the start of 2017 diverts the users straight to checkout, thus increasing the average revenue per user. Werewolf: MOMO has introduced the famous role-playing social game within its platform in addition to the option that players can assume fictional identity to make friends, foes and even look for a hook-up! MOMO can certainly monetize the high engagement it has on its werewolf feature and can even realize the synergies from video chat plus live streaming feature.

Positioning in the face of competition and strict regulations

MOMO has greatly benefited from the surge in live streaming market which was up by 180% and was a $3 billion industry in 2016. However, this attracted many small players in the markets as well and people thought that the profits will die down. This was not to be the case as many startups failed after just an year of competition owing to increasing bandwidth expenses, content creation and traffic acquisition costs. The traffic, after these small players leave, will once again return to the top players in the industry like MOMO.

After the boom in live streaming, Chinese government realized the need for regulations on unfiltered content. They introduced regulations on license and content, namely Internet Culture Operation License and LOTAP. Luckily for MOMO’s investors, they hold both of these licenses. This brings them above all other competitors who are unable to meet the requirements to obtain these licenses and hence is likely to be unaffected as observed by Barrons as well.

Branding efforts increasing Engagement and Monetization

Momo’s branding campaign that started in April has created awareness among users and has lifted the image of the brand. Going forward, MOMO aims to tilt more towards direct pay channel marketing and its budget will be allocated accordingly. We have to wait and see the effect that this strategy will have on engagement.

Moreover, the structural change introduced in the homepage of the app gives a ‘party theme feel’ and has increased user engagement. This increased user engagement means that the users stick around the app longer thus have a higher retention rate. This is helpful in terms of MOMO’s monetization efforts and they can further leverage these numbers for increased monetization techniques. In addition, MOMO has had more time spent on its live streaming feature than other competitors like YY and Inke which are fundamentally created for livestream. The speed at which MOMO is outrunning its competitors is remarkable and I see the company going stronger from here only.

Conclusion

Hence, owing to the above positive catalysts in MOMO like user engagement, positioning strategies and monetization potential, I believe the company’s stock price should be at least $48 which is at least 40% upside. The stock has already seen a high of $45 and MOMO is simply a bargain buy at current levels. To me this is a company you can hold for long-term and, potentially, see your money double in a few years.