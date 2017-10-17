Ocean Rig Bids Below Market - A Warning To Competition

Ocean Rig (ORIG) has recently disclosed that it scored two new contracts. The first one is a contract extension from Lundin, which will keep the semi-sub Leiv Eiriksson busy until March 2018. The second one is a new contract with Statoil (STO) for the drillship Ocean Rig Poseidon, which was hired for a one-well program in Tansania. Ocean Rig stated that these contracts brought an additional $20 million to the backlog.

Previously, I explained why Ocean Rig was not a short at current prices. New contracts confirm this stance. However, I would like to discuss a much more important and industry wide problem - pricing. Each company which has drillships in its fleet, be it Transocean (RIG), Rowan (RDC), Ensco (ESV), Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) or Seadrill (SDRL) is interested in higher market dayrates for their rigs. Dayrates for drillships in current market conditions seem to be in the $150,000 - $200,000 range, depending on specifications of the exact rig, the duration of the job, location etc. Six-gen drillships are expected to generate closer to $150,000 per day.

In this case, it is easy to estimate the dayrate for Ocean Rig Poseidon. Leiv Eiriksson has been through a number of contract extensions before getting another one that will keep the rig busy until March 2018. Looking at the fleet status above, Statoil exercised the right to employ Leiv Eiriksson up until its planned yard stay in April. I believe that the dayrate for Leiv Eiriksson has not changed, so the rig's portion of total backlog addition is roughly $13 million. Therefore, Ocean Rig Poseidon's part of the backlog addition is just $7 million. Ocean Rig did not specify the exact duration of Poseidon's contract, likely not to give away too much information for competition. In case the rig works for 2 months, the dayrate is just $116,000 per day.

This is a very low dayrate, but there was a precedent in the market. Vantage Drilling won a 3-year contract with ONGC in India for Platinum Explorer by agreeing to just $118 million of revenue over the life of contract, or approximately $108,000 per day. To me, Vantage Drilling's decision is puzzling - securing a rig on such a low rate for so long just does not make any sense. However, in Ocean Rig's case there is a reason to keep the rig busy at a low dayrate.

As per latest Ocean Rig presentation, the running costs of operating rigs are currently at $124,000 per day. By agreeing to a contract below the cash breakeven level, Ocean Rig avoids warm stacking costs and also keeps the rig in the active fleet. At the same time, the company did not commit to a long-term contract which would have certainly been a mistake at such a dayrate.

Here's what the company's CEO, George Economou, had to say on the news:

"We are excited that following the successful completion of our restructuring we have secured additional work for our rigs. Our strong balance sheet has increased our eligibility to participate in tendering activities for our clients and allows us to offer competitive solutions (emphasis added) to selectively pursue the opportunities that make the most business sense".

In other words, Ocean Rig will keep its working rigs busy by bidding them at or even below cash breakeven costs because the balance sheet after restructuring allows the company to do this. I have recently written about Exxon Mobil's (XOM) and Petrobras' (PBR) big purchase on a Brazil auction and the companies that might get jobs there in the future.

I stated that "[…] drillers with larger fleet, like Ensco, Transocean and Seadrill, will get the work, although I would not rule out a surprise from Ocean Rig". Given the new information on how low Ocean Rig is willing to bid, its competitive chances increase. Ocean Rig has currently 2 rigs working for Petrobras, Corcovado and Mykonos, and the contracts of both rigs are ending in the first half of 2018. It is reasonable to expect that Ocean Rig will bid these rigs aggressively on any contracts in Brazil that might emerge, as the company clearly does not want to cold stack even more drillships.

This is not good news for competitors in the floater space as Ocean Rig got a "fresh start" after restructuring and is ready to bid low on upcoming contracts. With plenty of runway after an almost complete wipeout of common equity, Ocean Rig can afford to wait for better times in the industry while keeping operating rigs busy with new contracts and preserving cold stacked rigs. Major floater players like Transocean and Diamond Offshore Drilling have had a good run in recent weeks on the back of the upside in the oil market, but investors should be wary of the fact that competition intensifies (another floater player, Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDF), is very close to restructuring) and that dayrates may remain low for quite some time.

As for Ocean Rig, its shares are clearly not a short in the current environment. However, the company will need to show more progress to become a conviction long. In my opinion, higher oil prices ($60+ for Brent (BNO) are needed to spark a rally in Ocean Rig shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO, RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.