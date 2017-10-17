Sticking With Layne Christensen After A Big Run

The stock looks expensive, and the balance sheet still looks dicey - but there should be improvement on both fronts.

The story at Layne Christensen (LAYN) is playing out. LAYN hit a 13-year low in late 2015, as profits plunged driven by cyclically driven weakness in the company's Mineral Services segment. That pressure, combined with execution issues in Water Resources and a reasonably leveraged balance sheet, pushed LAYN from early-decade levels around $35 to below $5.

But the Inliner CIPP (cured in place pipe) business had value, as did the Water Resources business, even amidst lower demand in the western U.S. And as Mineral Services (hopefully) normalized, profit growth would return and solvency concerns would moderate. And that's what has happened:

LAYN now is near its highest levels in over three years, and has more than tripled in less than two years. The obvious question is if the easy money has been made. The balance sheet isn't entirely fixed, at least not yet: trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $19 million-plus against $130 million in net debt suggests a net leverage ratio of about 6.7x. Overall, LAYN trades over 20x trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA.

But those multiples should continue to come down, if only because an ugly Q4 in Water Resources will be lapped and because a new midstream business is coming online. The balance sheet looks set up reasonably well for an early 2018 refinancing, and a now-in the money convertible debt offering could remove those concerns (although it's not necessarily great news from an equity standpoint). I'm still a bit cautious relative to broader industry risks, and the possibility of weakening commodity prices.

But near $13, the rewards still outweigh the risks. The midstream business looks like a potentially large opportunity. The rest of the business is getting back to normal, with the exception of Inliner, which has been stable the entire time. And the valuation, though it looks steep at the moment, still looks reasonable assuming decent performance over the next few quarters. Once again, the story here is playing out - and I don't think it's quite done doing so.

Q1 Earnings

LAYN jumped 8% after its Q2 report last month, and now has gained about 18% since the day before the release. And there was reason for optimism in the quarter's numbers.

In Water Resources, the numbers don't look particularly impressive, with revenue down over 20% year-over-year. But the business is getting back to normal. Revenue did increase 6%+ sequentially, and Adjusted EBITDA margins were thin (3%) but stable Y/Y. Demand in the western U.S. remains weak, and likely isn't coming back soon. But the business at least is profitable, and "problem jobs" that drove a Q4 loss of $7 million-plus are almost off the books, with backlog down to $1 million or so, per the Q2 conference call. At the least, the existing business isn't going to be a drag going forward.

Inliner had a solid, if unspectacular, quarter. Revenue rose almost 2%, and Adjusted EBITDA increased nearly 10%. Two customers that led to modest Q1 weakness rebounded in the quarter, and margins are improving thanks to "improving crew efficiencies" and more self-performed work.

The star of the quarter was the Mineral Services business. Revenue rose a stunning 91% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA increased just 28%, but excluding a one-time tax benefit the year before, the jump was closer to 180%. Layne is winning new business, and renewing old customers, in U.S. copper and gold and copper in Mexico. New projects have come online in Brazil as well.

Overall, Adjusted EBITDA increased 38% for the quarter, and 69% in the first half of FY18 (ending January). Clearly, Layne Christensen is on the right track. The question is how much growth is coming - and how much is priced in.

Looking Forward

As noted above, trailing twelve-month figures don't look that impressive, with Adjusted EBITDA just shy of $20 million and Layne still unprofitable, even on an adjusted basis. Layne has burned nearly $40 million just in the first half, including ~$19 million in Q2.

But the numbers should steadily get better. The Water Resources segment lost $8 million in 2H FY17; even zero sequential growth in Q3 and Q4 would improve overall EBITDA by $10-$11 million. The Mineral Services segment didn't pick up until Q1; a repeat of first-half performance would add $10-$12 million. Inliner should add another $1-2 million. The combination means FY18 Adjusted EBITDA should get to around $40 million.

Meanwhile, the company's new midstream water delivery business in the Delaware Basin came online - and contributed $200K in EBITDA in the quarter. Commentary suggests a ~$6 million run rate, if not higher. On the Q2 call, CFO Michael Anderson pointed out that annualizing 1H performance, plus the contribution from the midstream business , suggested a nearly $47 million figure for the full year. That truthfully looks like it could be a bit high, given winter slowdowns in Mineral Services. But even something close to that figure dramatically changes the valuation parameters here. A nearly 7x leverage ratio drops closer to 3x. EV/EBITDA drops into the high single digits. Suddenly, LAYN doesn't look at all expensive.

And yet there's enough here to suggest that LAYN should be at least somewhat expensive. There's real growth opportunity. Mineral Services is on track for $22 million in Adjusted EBITDA this year. Yet rig utilization remains under 50%, limiting pricing, and the segment still is well below peak profit:

Inliner has grown profits and revenue steadily for years. Needed infrastructure spending in the US means that growth is unlikely to end any time soon. Water Resources is well off its peaks, though growth in the legacy business probably should be considered optionality at this point. But the midstream efforts are off to a very strong start. Layne Christensen already is ramping up capacity. Just four months ago, on the Q1 call, CFO Anderson talked about "not planning on selling every last molecule of water" and taking a measured approach to the business. On the Q2 call, in response to an analyst question about an apparent strategic change, CEO Mike Caliel responded, "plain and simple, we're more optimistic". Longer-term, the operation can be expanded to add recycling and disposal services as well - creating a sustainable, long-lasting, supplier to shale drilling in one of the country's better plays. This business looks like a winner, and the $6-9 million in initial Adjusted EBITDA contribution originally guided seems likely to grow.

The broader point is that if Layne's second half looks like its first half, its valuation would look much more reasonable. But the growth story won't necessarily be over. Beyond 'normalized' growth, for lack of a better term, from Inliner and (hopefully) Water Resources, there's still going to be almost two full quarters of contribution from midstream next year - itself potentially driving double-digit growth - plus further stabilization in Mineral Services. Assuming a year-end multiple in the 9-10x range on an EV/EBITDA basis, and adding potential balance sheet clean-up, that's likely enough.

Valuation

LAYN has two outstanding convertible note issues. $69.5 million of 4.25% notes are due next November, with a conversion price near $23. $99.9 million of 8% notes mature in May 2019. But, as Anderson explained on the Q2 call, the 4.25's have to be extended by August 2018 to avoid accelerated maturity on the 8% issue. The combination, due to redemption periods on the 4.25's, means a refinancing can't be executed until February.

But Anderson expressed confidence in a potential refinancing - and in the possibility of lowering a current $17 million in annual interest expense. Layne has $100 million of revolver availability - and the 8% notes convert at $11.70. At the current price, Layne could use the revolver (3.25-3.75% plus LIBOR) to clear the 4.25's, and fund the 8% issue through equity. Interest expense in that scenario drops to ~$3.5 million from $17 million - a major amount of savings for a company with a ~$360 million market cap (on an as-diluted basis, assuming the 8% notes convert to equity).

In an as-converted scenario, enterprise value would be about $400 million at current prices (~$360 million market cap, ~$40 million net debt). Adjusted EBITDA should hit $45 million this year, and could clear $50 million next year. $4 million in interest, some level of taxes (LAYN does have significant NOL carryforwards, but still will pay taxes outside the U.S.), and $20-$25 million in normalized capex suggest as much as $20 million in free cash flow.

That's a high-teen forward P/FCF multiple, which admittedly isn't quite as attractive as an 8x EV/EBITDA multiple sounds. But both suggest room for some multiple expansion - particularly with balance sheet concerns removed, net leverage under 1x, and $133 million in federal NOL carryforwards.

It's not quite as compelling a story as I thought it was in May, when it looked like Inliner alone supported the company's enterprise value, or at least came close. But it's still an attractive story, and I still think LAYN is too cheap. A renewed decline in O&G or copper (the latter hitting a three-year high today) is a risk - but any further gains should help both Mineral Services move closer toward early-decade peaks and improve demand for the midstream business. All told, LAYN has driven quite a bit of upside - but I still think there's more to come.

