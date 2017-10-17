Dynavax Reports More Good News

Shares of Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) have been tracking down for the last week. That listing downward turned into a near-crash, dropping more than 10% briefly on the morning of October 16. A downward trend in the absence of news is not terribly surprising, with profit-taking motives likely driving some exits in advance of the binary event of FDA approval for Hepatitis B vaccine, Hepisav-B. The drug has a PDUFA date scheduled for November 10. But the brief plummet was surprising. The proximate cause is difficult to identify, but it appears to have been driven principally by more investors getting cold feet, in part off the back of misleading and incomplete reporting.

A little-publicized conference call between DVAX CEO Eddie Gray and JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama, which took place early in the afternoon on October 16, seems to have done some work to unnerve investors, as did a newly posted draft schedule for the forthcoming meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, which removed a planned vote on recommending Hepisav-B. They needn’t have worried about the conference call: The conference call presented a few significant pieces of positive news, and virtually nothing that could be read as negative. And, in truth, the ACIP meeting revision is likewise of little consequence.

Let’s take a look at the latest update from inside DVAX and why, as RBC Capital Markets reported on Monday, the selloff is unfounded.

FDA Progress Report

The main sticking point for Heplisav-B as it approaches its date with PDUFA destiny is the design of the post-marketing study that will be required for approval to go through. There was not a great deal of news here, with Gray describing conversations as “positive” and “collaborative” – adjectives he has been using for some time.

Some interesting additional information did emerge, however. Gray explained the principal design issue that they are working to overcome, namely the risk of bias between vaccine groups. He expressed strong confidence in the ability of DVAX, Kaiser (the company’s study partner), and the FDA to design a study that would mitigate bias and meet with all parties’ favor.

Gray also gave some thoughts on the cost of the study, projecting it to be less than $10 million. Given DVAX’s healthy cash pile, that should present little in the way of challenge.

Commercialization Plans Come into Focus

Gray touted the significant amount of work already done toward commercial rollout in anticipation of approval. A sales leadership team is now in place and DVAX has 200,000 naked vials of Heplisav-B ready for labeling and shipping, which will make for smoother initial sales and supply compared to many new drugs. With GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) vaccine patent expiring in 2018, and Merck’s (MRK) doing likewise in 2020, there will be a ready market.

The question of commercial partners, unsurprisingly, loomed large as well. With two large producers of Hepatitis B vaccine either losing their patent (in the case of GSK) or unable to supply the adult market (in the case of MRK) in the next year, DVAX will face a favorable market and likely a number of suitors. Gray was somewhat noncommittal on this subject, saying DVAX would “remain open-minded” about the best way to commercialize the vaccine. But he did admit that a partner was likely the most favorable outcome. Gray also reported that, again unsurprisingly, that potential partners – while very interested – will not commit to an agreement or spell out terms until the PDUFA is cleared and the label defined.

ACIP Vote Postponed: Not a Big Deal

Some investors seemed to be getting a bit bent out of shape by the reported change in the October ACIP meeting agenda. DVAX will now be presenting on October 25 and will engage in discussions with the panel, but there will not be a vote on whether the CDC should recommend Heplisav-B. On closer inspection, however, we can see that this news is essentially neutral. Specifically, according to the prior timeline – before DVAX’s PDUFA was moved from August to November – the company was already planning to ask for ACIP’s recommendation in the event of FDA approval. Since FDA approval is delayed, it is not surprising that the ACIP vote is as well. It will have no bearing on the FDA’s decision, as it was always meant to happen post-approval anyway.

As it so happens, DVAX will be able to present Heplisav-B for a vote at the next ACIP meeting, which will take place in February. That should, like the delay of the PDUFA, have no bearing on the commercialization schedule, with a rollout planned for Q1 2018.

Investor’s-Eye View

The recent tussle demonstrates that, while there is a great deal of confidence in the market, inside DVAX, and among its potential licensing partners, there is always a risk of a PDUFA going wrong. A complete response letter, or CRL, would kill DVAX’s prospects for a substantial period. That low-probability risk has to be weighed by investors thinking about holding through the catalyst.

Depending on how the stock price recovers over the next couple weeks, investors might be wise to unload part of their position before the date. But if the price tracks in the low 20s, there would still be solid upside from holding through. There will likely be some volatility in the run-up to the PDUFA, but accumulation should win out toward the date in order to gain exposure to the upside of approval. The smaller that upside is, the more one might consider a bit of de-risking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.