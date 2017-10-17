Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Everybody's Gilead Problem, Halozyme's Further Progress, Ziopharm's Gene Therapy

We discuss an excellent article on Gilead: give up, or hold bulldog style?

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Gilead

Today we will discuss an article on Gilead (GILD) titled Gilead: My Only 'Buy 'Til You Die' Investment, A Deep Due Diligence Dive by Chuck Walston. Mr Walston was in the Army, and I can feel that army discipline in every paragraph of this article - precise, concise, but thorough, with not an extra word used. Great article; this was one of the best articles on Gilead or any other stock I read on Seeking Alpha.

So, Mr Walston begins with a discussion of everything that confuses investors -

the great price to earnings ratio, contrasted with the declining revenue;

the great history in R&D contrasted with the current “aimless” R&D;

the strong decline in most product sales contrasted with the unbelievable rise in a few like Epclusa;

the constricted market space contrasted with the increasing competition;

the strong cash position contrasted with the dubious use of cash for share buyback;

the excellent management achievement history contrasted with the unconvincing management moves of today’s;

the bold Kite acquisition contrasted with the complexity of CAR-T therapy; and not to forget,

the diverging opinions on the status of the HCV population contrasted with the definite subpopulation of homeless and convicts who cannot pay for treatment and won’t be reimbursed under Mr Trump.

So, those 8 studies in contrast succinctly sum up the Gilead situation for us investors - this is by all accounts a great company and should be bought up in loads at these prices. However, suspicions remain.

Like Mr Walston adroitly says, Gilead is a victim of its own success.

I will not go into a lot of details in what is meant to simply introduce readers to some good SA articles. I just want to make two points stand out from the article - one, solid tumor, and two, Gilead’s potential as a dividend behemoth.

I have repeatedly said in this forum and elsewhere that CAR-T’s coincidental tryst with the CD19 receptor led it down the non-solid tumor pathway. This limits CAR-T application to B-cell malignancies. Why did this happen? Researchers obviously wanted to avoided the difficulties in using CAR-T to target solid tumors. As I said in an earlier article:

“The reason it has not seen much CAR-T application is because the tumor microenvironment (TME) is not conducive to T cells proliferation. The TME is immunosuppressive in at least three different ways - through Cancer-associated Fibroblasts (OTCPK:CAFS), Reactive Nitrogen Species and the Tumor Vasculature itself. CAFs restrict T cells to the stroma through means of a thick extracellular matrix (ECM). They also secrete CXCL12 which coats the T cells and blocks their tumor entry. As is obvious, both these mechanisms are therapeutic targets. Similarly, too, tumor vasculature induced T cell blocking mediated through VEGF is also a therapeutic target; Pfizer’s (PFE) Axitinib is a potent VEGF inhibitor.”

One approach would be to use one of the various immunosuppressive approaches that works in TME, along with a different receptor. This is a potent long term growth option for Gilead.

The other approach for Gilead would be not to bother with CAR-T so much in solid tumor, develop it in non-solids for now, and use its other Kite asset, TCR, which has applications in solid tumor. TCR or T cell Receptors therapy is, like CAR-T, another Adoptive Cell Transfer (‘ACT) approach; but its principal difference is that while CAR-T recognizes only a cell surface antigen, TCR can recognize intracellular antigens presented in fragments on the cell surface through the mediation of something called MHC OR major histocompatibility complex.

Source

A Nature article discusses the implications of using TCR therapy in solid tumors:

“T cells have the capacity to eradicate diseased cells, but tumours present considerable challenges that render T cells ineffectual. Cancer cells often make themselves almost 'invisible' to the immune system, and they sculpt a microenvironment that suppresses T cell activity, survival and migration. Genetic engineering of T cells can be used therapeutically to overcome these challenges. T cells can be taken from the blood of cancer patients and then modified with genes encoding receptors that recognize cancer-specific antigens. Additional genes can be used to enable resistance to immunosuppression, to extend survival and to facilitate the penetration of engineered T cells into tumours. Using genetic modification, highly active, self-propagating 'slayers' of cancer cells can be generated.”

While all of Kite’s current CAR-T programs focus on non-solid tumors, its TCR program, while early stage, focuses on solid tumors:

Source

If KTE-19 is successful, this other program could be a good area for future growth for Gilead.

The other Gilead issue I want to discuss is dividend. I agree with the author that Gilead has real potential in becoming a major dividend player. It has a lot of cash, its dividend policy is sound and strong, it has a decent payout ratio, and yes, investors could use a bit of extra cash from what has been, for the last two years, quite a point of depression for their portfolios.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of PFE, ZIOP, REGN, SNY, NVO, HALO

Pfizer's lorlatinib shows treatment effect in mid-stage lung cancer study

Company: Pfizer (NASDAQ:PFE)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume PFE Pfizer Inc. 214B $35.98 17,510,504.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $36.60 $29.83 20.62 2.5B pharmaceutical

Therapy: lorlatinib

Disease: lung cancer.

News: Results from a 275-subject Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Pfizer's lorlatinib in patients with ALK-positive and ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed a response rate as high as 90%. The data were presented at the 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer in Yokohama, Japan.

Analysis: Lorlatinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Pfizer’s oncology drugs have had a decent year so far in the approval of Besponsa and Bavencio in various cancers. The company had modest earnings in terms of growth, however, its dividend makes the company very attractive. The company has 30 drugs that should be in the market in the next five years.

ZIOPHARM commences early-stage study of gene therapy Ad-RTS-hIL-12 in pediatric brain tumors

Company: ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume ZIOP ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 790M $5.63 1,062,232.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $7.88 $4.84 16.32 81M immuno-oncology

Therapy: gene therapy Ad-RTS-hIL-12

Disease: brain tumors

News: “The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ZIOPHARM Oncology's gene therapy Ad-RTS-hIL-12 with veledimex in pediatric patients with brain tumors.

The open-label study has two arms: one comprised of patients with recurrent/progressive brain tumors in the cortex and the other with patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is December 2019.”

Analysis: ZIOP is one of those CAR-T therapy companies which has developed a “switch” to control off-target effects of CART. In ZIOP’s case, developed using its Rheoswitch technology, it is veledimex, an oral activator ligand which is used to control the expression of IL-12, a pro-inflammatory cytokine that produces serious side effects if over-expressed. Ad-RTS-hIL-12 does just the opposite in the sense that it provides for controlled expression of IL-12, which can stimulate T cell response against tumor cells. The same therapy is in a pivotal phase 3 for recurrent glioblastoma or rGBM. The company has a market cap of around $800mn, but its cash position is only about $97mn.

Ad Com review Wednesday for Novo Nordisk's semaglutide for T2D

Company: Novo Nordisk (NASDAQ:NVO)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume NVO Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) 120B $49.32 2,178,442.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $49.85 $30.89 59.66 1.8B Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals

Therapy: semaglutide

Disease: adults with type 2 diabetes.

News: “ The FDA's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, October 18 to review and discuss Novo Nordisk's NDA seeking approval for once-weekly semaglutide as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Analysis: Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analog and has been very successful in trials in controlling weight gain as well as in trumping Merck’s sitaglutin in trials. The company also did better than Eli Lilly’s Trulicity.



Halozyme launches early-stage study of PEGPH20 + Tecentriq in bile duct and gallbladder cancers; shares up 2%

Company: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO), Roche's (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume HALO Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. 2.5B $17.86 1,860,353.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $18.43 $8.18 118.34 66M human enzymes and other drug candidates

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume RHHBY Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) 211B $31.18 1,183,081.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $36.82 $25.25 23.49 4.1B cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes,

Therapy: PEGPH20 + Tecentriq

Disease: bile duct and gallbladder cancers

News: “ Halozyme Therapeutics is up on average volume on the heels of its initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the combination of PEGPH20 (pegvorhyaluronidase alfa) and Roche's TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in patients with metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) and gallbladder adenocarcinoma.

Analysis: Halozyme (HALO) is one of our favorite stocks; we bought in a little below $11, and have been very happy with the investment. This is another early stage development with PEGPH20, which is in phase 3 for with nab-paclitaxel for pancreatic cancer. Halozyme’s thesis is that it has approved products, a solid cash flow, a platform that it licenses out, and its self-owned development program. Halozyme’s drug could see peak sales of $700mn in pancreatic cancer alone. We covered HALO in an article before.



Analyst Ratings

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI): Canaccord Genuity, Mizuho, Needham & Company LLC reiterate buy with price targets of $73.00, $70.00, and $76.00 respectively. AERI was covered by us in yesterday’s pharma scoop.

Alkermes PLC (ALKS): Barclays PLC downgrades from overweight to equal weight, lowering target from $66.00 to $50.00. See our recent article on ALKS.

Celgene Corporation (CELG): Cantor Fitzgerald sets target of $162.00 with a buy rating; Jefferies Group reiterates buy with target of $160.00. See our coverage of CELG here.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (OTC:DMPI): HC Wainwright sets target of $12.00 with buy rating.

Exelixis (EXEL): Cann, and Oppenheimer Holdings reiterate hold; Piper Jaffray reiterates overweight; SunTrust Banks raises target from $32.00 to $35.00 with buy rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO): Piper Jaffray Companies raise target from $26.00 to $29.00 with rating of overweight. We cover news on HALO in today’s scoop.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE): SunTrust Banks sets target of $101.00 with buy rating.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN): Barclays PLC raises target from $55.00 to $60.00 with equal weight rating. See our coverage on SGEN.

More ratings in appendix below.

Insider Sales

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK): Sherwood Charles H, CEO & Director, disposed 7,124 shares for $428,014.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW): Wood Larry L, CVP, THV Replacement, disposed 18,960 (15% of their) shares in Sale+OE of $2,057,901.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD): In Sale+OE, CFO Baird William D III disposed 40,000 (30% of their) shares for $570,132; CMO Barth Jay disposed 5,000 (7%) shares for $71,268; CSO Do Hung disposed 50,194 (10%) shares for $715,360; Director Raab Michael disposed 10,000 (63%) shares for $142,534; SVF-Finance Quimi Daphne disposed 7,000 (11%) shares for $99,740; COB & CEO Crowley John F disposed 449,295 (53%) shares for $6,436,918.

Medtronic Plc (MDT): Hanson Bryan C, EVP, Pres, MITG, disposed 16,000 shares for $1,248,480.

Pfizer Inc (PFE): Smith James C, Dir disposed 24 shares for $777.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC): Silvernail Lauren P, CFO, CBO, Secretary, disposed 11,164 shares for $297,760.

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR): Rothblatt Martine A, COB, CEO, disposed 1,263 shares in Sale+OE of $151,813.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX): Parini Michael, EVP, CL, AO, disposed 2,125 shares in Sale+OE of $324,976.

Insider Purchases

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQX:AVXL): Missling Christopher U, Pres & CEO, acquired 750 shares for $3,165.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV): Ra Capital Management, LLC, Directors and 10% shareholders acquired 850,000 shares for $7,225,000. Their ttal shareholding now stands at 1,441,070. Shah Rajeev M., also Director and 10% shareholder also acquired 850,000 shares taking their shareholding also to 1,441,070 shares.

Pfizer Inc (PFE): Smith James C, Director, acquired 1,566 shares for $51,427.





Appendix/Tables:

Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Abeona Therapeutics ABEO HC Wainwright Reiterates Positive -> Buy $20.00 -> $30.00 ABIOMED ABMD BTIG Research Downgrades Buy -> Neutral Allergan PLC. AGN J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Buy ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy -> Buy $60.00 -> $66.00 Astrazeneca PLC AZN Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Neutral -> Outperform Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics BCLI Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $9.00 bluebird bio BLUE Evercore ISI Upgrades In-Line -> Outperform $102.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY Jefferies Group LLC Downgrades Buy -> Hold $72.00 Five Prime Therapeutics FPRX BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Market Perform -> Outperform Intuitive Surgical ISRG Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Buy KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV BTIG Research Raises Target Buy $18.00 -> $27.00 Eli Lilly and Company LLY BMO Capital Markets Set Price Target Sell $73.00 Pfizer PFE Jefferies Group LLC Set Price Target Neutral $38.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Summit Therapeutics PLC SMMT Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Summit Therapeutics PLC SMMT Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Buy $24.00 Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Buy $76.00 Steris Plc STE Raymond James Financial Raises Target Outperform $95.00 -> $100.00 Trevena TRVN Barclays PLC Downgrades Overweight -> Equal Weight $15.00 -> $2.50

Earnings Calendar

Company Name Date Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) October 17 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) October 17 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) October 18 Athena Health (ATHN) October 19

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) $60.6 Million $3.35/Share CareDx (CDNA) $17.5 Million $4.00/Share NewLink Genetics (NLNK) $51.25 Million $10.25/Share Zogenix (ZGNX) $251 Million $37.50/Share Aethlon Medical (AEMD) $6 Million $1.10/Share Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/Share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/Share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/Share

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.