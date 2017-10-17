Assets Invested In Active ETFs Listed Globally Reach A New Record Of $63.60 Billion At The End Of September 2017

In September 2017, active ETFs/ETPs gathered a record level of $1.88 Bn in net inflows marking the 33 consecutive months of net inflows and a record level of $18.38 Bn.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Active ETFs/ETPs listed globally have increase 44.9% in the first 9 months of the year to reach a new record of $63.60 Bn at the end of September 2017, according to ETFGI’s September 2017 Active ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service.

Record levels of assets were reached at the end of September for active ETFs/ETPs listed globally with $63.60 Bn, $40.90 Bn in the United States, $10.37 Bn in Canada, $8.33 Bn in Europe and $3.91 Bn in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan).

At the end of September 2017, the Global active ETF/ETP industry had 377 ETFs/ETPs, with 451 listings, assets of $63.60 Bn, from 82 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 16 countries.

In September 2017, active ETFs/ETPs gathered a record level of $1.88 Bn in net inflows marking the 33 consecutive months of net inflows and a record level of $18.38 Bn in year to date net inflows which is greater than the $4.77 Bn in net inflows at this point last year and $10.06 Bn more than the $8.32 Bn net inflows gathered in all 2016. According to Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and co-founder of ETFGI:

The US market typically has performed poorest during the month of September. This year the S&P 500 was up 2.06% in September and is up 14.24% year to date. The S&P 500 Value outperformed S&P 500 Growth up 3.28% and 1.11% respectively, furthering the perception of stronger economic fundamentals. Energy and Financials were September's top performing sectors, up 9.94% and 5.14%, respectively. The S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI gained 2.57% in September and is up 20.76% year to date. Emerging markets declined 0.55% in September due to headwinds including a rising dollar but is up 26.95% year to date. The uncertainty of Brexit negotiations and North Korea are still areas of concern for investors.

64.3% of the global assets in active ETFs/ETPs are invested in 194 active products that are domiciled and listed in the United States. 71.6% of the assets in active ETFs/ETPs are invested in 122 active fixed income products.

First Trust gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in September with $428 Mn, followed by PowerShares with $394 Mn and SPDR ETFs with net inflows of $191 Mn.

