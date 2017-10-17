Morgan Stanley - Q3 Earnings Review

Considering the bank's fundamentals and despite the recent stock price run, MS continues to look appealing enough to me

Morgan Stanley (MS) put the diversification of its service portfolio to use in 3Q17. On Tuesday, before the opening bell, the New York City-based bank delivered an all-around beat, using strength in asset management, primarily, to offset an expected decline in sales and trading and push both top- and bottom-lines higher YOY.

Credit: IB Times

Revenues of $9.2 billion beat consensus estimates by nearly $200 million. I find the results encouraging, as the known headwinds in trading across the industry, driven by reduced volatility and declines in derivatives, could have reasonably inflicted more damage on the bank's financials. Asset management (about one-third of total company revenues) played a key role in the earnings beat, as the segment posted YOY and sequential improvement of 13% and 4%, respectively -- the best performer of Morgan Stanley's larger divisions.

Another bright spot in the quarter driving strong performance was the evolution of the bank's interest revenues. Up a robust +35% YOY and responsible for over half of the bank's top-line increase, interest represented only 22% of total revenues, gross of interest expense. These results seem to have been supported by a significant spike in total loans and lending commitments, up +9% YOY to $212 billion (vs. only +4% last quarter and +2% in 1Q17).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from press release

Despite increased interest expense, the bank did a good job keeping personnel and other non-interest costs under control, with non-interest expense representing less than 80% of non-interest revenues -- down 280 bps YOY. Even if op margins scaled back in the year-ago comparison, recurring benefits at the tax expense line helped Morgan Stanley convert top-line momentum into earnings improvement (see my results table above). The $0.93 in EPS delivered beat expectations by a wide margin of 12 cents, suggesting the bank's fundamentals continue to be solid, in my view, despite the headwinds in parts of the institutional securities portfolio.

On the Morgan Stanley stock

With 3Q17 results in the bag, I believe MS will continue to climb in the short-term, despite the +54% share price appreciation of the past 52 weeks.

Ticker Fwd P/E LT EPS ↑ Fwd PEG Price/Book MS 14.0x 14.7% 1.0x 1.5x (GS) 13.4x 12.5% 1.1x 1.3x (JPM) 14.2x 7.7% 1.8x 1.9x

With forward P/E surpassing 14x vs. about 11.5x this time last year, shortly before the banking sector's Trump rally, MS could look relatively pricey. For sure, those that did not buy bank stocks ahead of the 2016 U.S. Presidential election missed out on quite a bit of capital appreciation. But considering how solid Morgan Stanley's fundamentals seem to be, and aided by robust long-term EPS growth expectations in the mid-teens, the name continues to look appealing enough to me.

