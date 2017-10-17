NICE Software Acquires Workflex For Adaptive Workforce Management

NICE will integrate Workflex with its existing workforce engagement system to provide a more full-featured offering to enterprises and BPO firms.

Quick Take

Enterprise software company NICE Software (NICE) has announced the acquisition of Workflex Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Workflex has created call center workforce management software that improves agent performance and provides management with enhanced scheduling and administrative capabilities.

NICE is expanding its existing workforce engagement system with Workflex’ machine learning, real-time software to provide contact center customers with a more robust offering.

Target Company

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Workflex was founded in 2009 to develop contact center software to assist business process outsourcing firms and internally managed call centers wanting to improve their operations.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Larry Schwartz, who was previously CEO of Fuse IT Consulting and President of Communications & Technology Solutions Group at Convergys.

Below is an overview video of Workflex’s system:

(Source: WorkFlex Solutions)

Workflex’ primary offering is its Intelligent Intraday Automation engine, which provides contact center managers with real-time, optimized staffing forecasts and recommendations in order to maximize coverage while minimizing costs and administrative burden.

The firm raised a total of $4.5 million in disclosed funding from CincyTech, a public-private partnership entity that invests in startups located in Southwest Ohio.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and NICE didn’t file a 6-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so I presume the deal was for a non-material amount.

NICE intends to integrate Workflex’ automation engine with its Adaptive WFO (Work Force Optimization) system, which aims to increase employee engagement and improve retention.

The renamed combination, now called Adaptive Workforce Engagement, will add Workflex’ analysis and recommendation system capability to Adaptive WFO to increase its value to contact center operators.

The new system will include the following capabilities:

Self-management of schedules through mobile app

Real-time forecasting and scheduling

forecasting and scheduling Advanced gamification and employee rewards

Cloud-based solution that integrates with ‘any workforce management solution ’

As Miki Migdal, president of the NICE Enterprise Product Group stated in the deal announcement,

We are excited to provide our customers with a revolutionary way to motivate their customer service workforce. Our main goal is to allow our customers to not only provide the best possible service for their end customers, but to also create a positive employee experience. We realized that the traditional workforce management approach was no longer sufficient to achieve this. I am confident that with our Adaptive Workforce Engagement solution our customers will exceed their operational goals while providing a dynamic, engaging experience for their employees.

So, the Workflex deal is a bolt-on acquisition designed to plug a competitive hole in NICE’s workforce optimization business.

In my view, NICE is adapting its existing system to create a more robust offering with Workflex’ machine learning driven system, which should be attractive to prospective customers seeking to maximize their workforce engagement and management investments.

Assuming NICE didn’t overpay for Workflex and promptly integrates the technology, the deal should be a positive in the medium-term.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.