Applied Optoelectronics: Time To Dip A Toe In?

Last week, shares of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) fell 20% because preliminary results for Q3 were released and they were significantly below Wall Street estimates. The reason for the decline was Amazon (AMZN) is in the process of transitioning from 40G to 100G in its data centers. I will not be diving into the reasons behind the decline as multiple authors have already covered it. What I will be looking at is multiple valuation methods, the technical outlook and high short interest, which all point to the potential for Applied Optoelectronics to have a strong bounce from these prices.

Valuation #1: Historical Price/Sales

Under the Morningstar Valuation page for Applied Optoelectronics, it shows that the average price/sales ratio over the last five years has been 2.30. I took the last three quarters revenues and added in $88.5 million in estimated Q3 sales, which was the midpoint of the guidance Applied Optoelectronics gave. Based on that, Applied Optoelectronics should have ttm sales of close to $387 million, which represents sales/share of 18.97. I then applied the five-year average price/sales valuation that Applied Optoelectronics has traded at over the last five years and arrived at a value of $43.63, which is slightly below the current price.

Q4 2016 Sales $84.9 Q1 2017 Sales $96.2 Q2 2017 Sales $117.4 Q3 2017 Sales Est. $88.5 Total Sales $387.0 Shares Outstanding 20.4 Sales/Share $18.97 Historical P/S Average 2.3 Value @ Historical P/S Average $43.63

Data in millions

Valuation #2: DCF

To determine the upside opportunity for Applied Optoelectronics, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis [table below] and found that shares of Applied Optoelectronics are undervalued by just over 25%. I used data from Applied Optoelectronics financials on Gurufocus and growth data from Zacks. For my CF/share calculations, I needed to incorporate the lowered guidance the company gave so I looked at the percentage of sales that ended up as CFFO. Over the ttm, 23.03% of sales have ended up as CFFO, so I applied that rate to the $387 million in sales I estimated in the previous valuation section and arrived at an estimate of $89.14 million in CFFO. For the long-term growth rate I looked and Zacks and found that they were projecting 17.50% long-term growth. I then adjusted that rate given the fact that the company lowered EPS guidance and arrived at an adjusted growth rate of 13.65%, which is shown in the table below.

Midpoint Current Guidance 1.04 1.09 1.065 Previous Guidance 1.3 1.43 1.365 Change -21.98% Est Growth 17.50% Adj Growth 13.65%

To determine the discount rate and terminal growth rate, I used the following calculators.

Discount rate calculator

Terminal growth calculator

CF/Share: $89.14/20.4 shares = $4.37 CF/share

$89.14/20.4 shares = $4.37 CF/share LT Debt/Share: $22.80/20.4= $1.12

$22.80/20.4= $1.12 Proj. Long-term growth rate: 13.65%

13.65% Terminal growth rate: -2.38%

-2.38% Discount rate: 10.37%

Calculator Assumptions

Cash flows grow for next five years.

After that, growth levels off to the terminal rate for 15 years.

Year CF/Share PV 1 4.97 $4.50 2 5.64 $4.63 3 6.41 $4.77 4 7.29 $4.91 5 8.28 $5.06 6 8.09 $4.47 7 7.89 $3.96 8 7.71 $3.50 9 7.52 $3.09 10 7.34 $2.74 11 7.17 $2.42 12 7.00 $2.14 13 6.83 $1.89 14 6.67 $1.67 15 6.51 $1.48 16 6.35 $1.31 17 6.20 $1.16 18 6.05 $1.02 19 5.91 $0.91 20 5.77 $0.80 Year 1-5 Growth Value $23.87 Terminal Growth Value $32.57 LT Debt/share $1.12 Value $55.33 Current Price $44.12 Upside/Downside 25.41%

Technical Outlook

The chart shows the meteoric rise in shares of Applied Optoelectronics that has occurred in the last year and the collapse following that rise. As you can see in the chart, the stock is slightly above the key 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. In addition to the Fibonacci level of support, at $40 is another key level, which is where shares broke out above in early 2017, tested and held that level in April 2017 only to continue rising afterwards. If shares hold the 61.8% level, I believe the stock can go higher and will test the 50% retracement level, which is at $54.05. That level is consistent, with the value I calculated above for my DCF value, which was at just over $55/share. For those who are considering a purchase of Applied Optoelectronics (which I am considering), the $40 level would be a line in the sand and my stop, because if shares were to break through that level I believe the stock would continue its downward momentum towards the next Fibonacci level, which is at ~$28.

ThinkorSwim

Short Interest

The following chart shows that short interest has significantly increased over the last six months. Shorts have increased 234.07% over that time and now short interest represents just over 64% of shares outstanding, this means that good news has the potential to cause a surge in the stock. The good news might not come right away since it is unknown of how the long Amazon weakness will last, but when that clears up, there is serious potential for a short squeeze.

Chart data from Nasdaq

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe Applied Optoelectronics currently presents an opportunity worth considering, as the valuation is appealing, there are two levels of technical support and there is a large short interest, which leaves open the possibility of a short squeeze. As I in the technical section of my article, I am considering a position in Applied Optoelectronics, and if I do decide to jump in, I will be looking for the stock to rebound towards $54-$55 and I would cut my losses at $40.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAOI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.