Journey Energy Inc. Grabs A Bargain To Increase Cash Flow

Enterprise value to projected cash flow from operations is extremely low. The stock price is also low compared to the reserve value.

The wells are relatively shallow and many do not need fracking so they are relatively cheap wells that come online quickly.

The high IRR's for new wells indicates a that a fairly low WTI and AECO assumption is needed to break even.

The forecast of C$40 million cash flow is lower than a few months ago but still a provides a conservative debt-to cash flow from operations ratio.

Compared to last year, it seems cash flow reporting across the industry is tremendously better than a year ago. Increasing commodity pricing helps a whole lot. But every now a then a company like Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF) grabs a deal that promises a large cash flow jump.

(Amounts In Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Indicated)

"On April 28, 2017 the Company closed the acquisition of certain light oil and natural gas properties predominantly in the Sylvan Lake and Pine Creek areas, which complemented the company’s existing assets in the area. The acquisition was accounted for as a business combination under IFRS 3. In the closing of this acquisition the Company incurred $582 of transaction costs that were primarily paid by issuing equity. This acquisition contributed $3,369 to revenue and $1,659 to net income before tax for the post acquisition period. If the properties were acquired on January 1, 2017 the effect on revenue would have been $9,528 and a $4,693 impact on net income before tax."

Source: Journey Energy Second Quarter, 2017, Financial Statement Filing

The acquisition contributed about $1.6 in income. The cash flow shown above from the same second quarter statement would imply that this acquisition is going to materially increasing cash flow going forward. Usually, when using conservative accounting, the cash flow effect would run a little higher than the income because of depreciation.

Cash flow from operations was about C$3.8 million in the first quarter. Only one well was drilled in the second quarter (probably due to Spring Breakup). So there is every chance that this acquisition was the reason for the increase in cash flow from operations. The one well probably offset natural production declines (if it managed to do that much). Six month cash flow before changes in non-working capital accounts increased to C$15 million from C$11 million last year.

The changes in non-cash working capital are generally thought of as non-repeating. However, growing companies often have increasing working capital needs. Banks though usually look at cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital. For Journey that is about C$15 million at the six month period.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Journey Energy Inc. Acquisition Press Release April 28, 2017

The company estimates that expenditures of about 30% of the cash flow of the acquisition are needed to maintain production. That leaves free cash flow about about C$5 million the first year. That is a considerable amount of free cash flow for the investment. Management thinks there are some potentially cheap ways to improve that cash flow.

But the biggest deal is the increasing cash flow over the last year or so. The stock price has dipped under C$2 per share recently and the debt is also worth a little less than C$2 per share. So the forecast cash flow is about one fourth of enterprise value. That is a steal. Currently debt is about 2.5 times cash flow from operations before non-working capital account effects. Management would like to get that ratio down to 2. The acquisition and a slight reduction in capital spending will make that goal very possible.

Source: Journey Energy September, 2017, Corporate Presentation

The acquisition was made in the Central Region of the company operations. As shown above, management has a lot more plans in store. There is about 800 MBO in place with about a 13% recovery factor at the current time. The wells drilled are cheap wells and many require no fracking. The oil is relatively shallow.

But for those who follow Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF), Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF), and other secondary recovery companies (even Denbury Resources (DNR)), the technology for water-flooding is rapidly changing. Some of the neighbors have that recovery factor up to 18%. Each 1% increase is worth 8 million barrels. Shareholders should expect this management to achieve its fair share of operational improvements as time goes on. So those water-flood operations could turn out to be quite a bargain in the long term.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Journey Energy September, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Before any assumed future improvements, current operations are reasonably profitable at current pricing as shown above. This company has a significant amount of gas production. So the gas hedging program and that AECO pricing shown above are a little more critical than the oil weighted producers. Management is guiding towards gradually increasing the oil percentage of production. That production mix change and the operational improvements sweeping the industry should continue to lower the company breakeven (and increase profitability.

Last year, gas prices hit rock bottom and many producers, including Journey, struggled. It is therefore no surprise that deals like the acquisition shown above appeared. Prices like last year tend to scare owners. So at the first sign of a recovery those owners bail. This management not only purchased the properties at a reasonable time, but also hedged to preserve the acquisition profitability for awhile.

Source: Journey Energy September, 2017, Corporate Presentation

This is the latest guidance and can be compared with the original forecast shown above for April. Management is still guiding to roughly the same year end exit production. Management has however, back the cash flow down a little. Earlier, some capital was raised through the exercise of warrants, plus the second quarter produced excess cash flow while management waited for the Spring Breakup to end. All that kept the debt increase down.

The new acquisition has lowered the corporate decline rate. Water-flooding proposals may lower that decline rate more in the future. Much of the attention has been the acquisitions made to the Central Region this year. But the southern operations have half the production. Management is on the lookout for more "bolt-on" acquisitions. Done correctly, profitability could increase more. The company funded part of the purchases with shares of stock to keep debt down.

More importantly, the company funded part of its debt with notes for the first time. Long time readers know the disadvantages of bank debt. So it is important for a company to establish enough credibility to be able to place notes or sell bonds. It appears that management is taking that first step.

The bank line outstanding was increased after the acquisition. This company has yearly reviews of its bank debt. So the bank debt is included as a current liability and distorts a lot of common ratios. The arrangement is not unusual for a Canadian company of this size. Keeping the cash flow at more than half the bank debt usually "guarantees" a renewal of the credit line. So many small companies have very conservative bank debt-to-cash flow ratios for this reason.

More importantly, the company sells at about half the value of its reserves. When combined with the fairly low cash flow ratios shown above, this company is fairly undervalued. There is considerable safety in case of commodity price declines. Earnings are on the upswing. In fact, this is one of the few companies reporting profits in the industry. The balance sheet is in decent shape.

Companies such as Denbury Resources (DNR) actually have a far higher enterprise value when compared to their cash flow. Journey has much more cash flow for the enterprise value. Therefore Journey is a much safer investment despite the small company size. Denbury Resources also has a significant competitive advantage is that the interest per BOE is many times higher than the interest for Journey.

Senior management has experience in senior positions at other companies prior to running this company. While no one has built and sold a company, the experience of senior management is at least adequate for a company of this size.

This company is relatively ignored. But the increase of production over 10K BOED combined with the increasing cash flow point to a company that is about to attract more attention. That attention should point to better valuation days ahead.

