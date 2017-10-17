Assured Guaranty Ltd. From The Perspective Of A Preferred And Note Investor

These notes are solid gold investments that will continue to pay long after we're all gone unless the company decides to call them.

These notes were brought to my attention by Mr. Lucky who is probably considered lucky because he's so smart.

Mr. Lucky, one of my followers, brought these little ditties to my attention and I think it's worthwhile that I bring them to yours.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

For brevity's sake and because they are similar as far as I'm concerned, I treat notes pretty much the same way I do preferreds, although always realizing their marked differences that I will highlight later in this article.

When considering the acquisition of an Assured Guaranty (AGO) note, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the notes we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type AGO in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:

Here we learn that AGO is a holding company that insures and reinsures US municipal bonds, international structured transactions, and structured financings, whatever they are.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that AGO offers two notes, AGO-E and AGO-F and a QUIBS* We are concerned with the notes that were respectively offered at 6.25% and 5.60%.

An institutional investor allowed to privately place securities with other institutional investors without registering the trade with the SEC. This requires that the private placement be for investment purposes and not for resale to the general public it also requires that the institutional investors have at least $100 million dollars under management It is also known as a Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB)

Let's click on AGO-E:



I like it because it's a note, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, the company is in default and nearing bankruptcy. Therefore the interest payments will be the last to be cut.

These shares were callable on 11/26/07 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means they are callable now. However, they mature in 2102, which probably means little to any of us.

It pays a yearly interest of 1.5625, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.390625 on 2/1, 5/1, 8/1, and 11/1.

At the time of its IPO, 11/25/02, these shares were rated Baa2 by Moody's and A by S&P.

Interest is not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line. As usual, upon liquidation, unsecured notes rank senior to preferreds and commons and junior to debt.

Now, AGO-F

I like it because it's a note, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, the company is in default and nearing bankruptcy. Therefore the interest payments will be the last to be cut.

These shares were callable on 7/31/08 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means they are callable now. However, they mature in 2103, which probably means little to any of us.

It pays a yearly interest of 1.4, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.35 on 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, and 10/15.

At the time of its IPO, 7/21/03, these shares were rated Baa2 by Moody's and A by S&P.

Interest is not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line. As usual, upon liquidation, unsecured notes rank senior to preferreds and commons and junior to debt.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It illustrates how AGO performed over the past five years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company that has performed very well. As a preferred investor or note holder, I'm interested more in a company that's built to last rather than a barn-burner. And AGO warms the cockles of my heart. On 10/22/12, its shares traded at $13.98; currently, they are priced at $37.11. It also consistently increased its common dividend during this time from 0.10 to its currently quarterly dividend of 0.143.

Although I don't feel this is necessary because of what I learned thus far about this company's recent history, for safety's sake, I took a peek at AGO's Finviz financial highlights, as shown below...



...it has a market cap of $4.38 billion and earned $1.15 billion on sales of $1.92 billion. It shows a negligible debt/equity of 0.19, and its YTD performance has fallen by -2.33%. All of which confirms my rosy first impression.

As far as I'm concerned from the perspective of a preferred investing note holder, this company might be the Fort Knox of investments; therefore, if you are comfortable with a yield of 6.26%, you might consider adding it to your portfolio, tucking it away, and forgetting about it.

Currently, E is the better buy because of its lower price and higher yearly dividend payment.

E 1.5625/24.97 = 6.26%

F 1.4/25 = 5.60%

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.