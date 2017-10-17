Nordstrom Nonsense Creates Macy's Bargain Buying Opportunity

Macy's still represents a value under $20 and we continue to believe that a runoff/liquidation scenario for the company could value the equity over $40.

Macy's is valued at about half of what Nordstrom is valued on a PE basis and should not have sold off on this somewhat stale news.

This news should have already been priced in, as it was already reported that bankers were not interested in the deal.

By Parke Shall

The selloff in shares of Macy's (M) yesterday continues to make for an opportunity to buy, we believe. Macy shares slipped yesterday to as low as $19.50 on news that Nordstrom (JWN) was terminating its interests to go private at the hands of its founding family. The Nordstrom deal had already looked to have hit a snag about a month ago when it was reported that the company didn't seem as though it was able to line up a banking partner on agreeable terms to help consummate the transaction. Yesterday's news was simply an affirmation that the company was officially having trouble lining up a go private transaction and didn't really bring any new news to the table.

JWN Price data by YCharts

This is one of several reasons we are surprised that Macy's dipped on the news. Additionally, Macy's is hardly valued anywhere near as aggressively as Nordstrom and so the pull back in Macy shares didn't make much sense to us. There was a similar reaction to the initial rumors Nordstrom was having trouble finding a banking deal and we wrote about that just a week or two ago.

Subsequent to our article, Macy's did catch a little bit of the bid back higher, only to again be dragged down on a second iteration of the very same news yesterday.

While the inability to find a banker/agreeable banking deal may show that the banks are starting to become concerned with retail, it isn't a death sentence for Macy's. As you can see from the chart below, Macy's is still a free cash generative company that has a relatively firm backstop in real estate that has been valued between $10 billion and $20 billion.

M Free Cash Flow (ttm) data by YCharts

With a current enterprise value of just under $13 billion, we are not worried about the company being able to meet its financial obligations. In fact, an article that we wrote a couple months ago lays out several scenarios that we have drawn up for Macy's in the event that they simply wanted to sell real estate and put the business in run off mode. Our analysis concluded that even in a conservative scenario, Macy shares could now be worth as much as $44 per share simply by selling it's real estate and generating a couple more years of free cash. The price range of our estimates was between $19 and $44. We stated:

The moral of the story here is that there are far more potentially positive outcomes here than there are negative ones, we believe. The lower Macy's stock goes, the more attractive many of these scenarios will start to look, not only to regular retail investors, but also to institutions and private equity investors. We believe that fair value for Macy shares is likely somewhere between $19.51 and $44.14, which could represent up to 114% upside from current levels.

Another reason that surprises us that Macy sold off yesterday is the fact that Macy's valuation is far less aggressive than that of Nordstrom. Nordstrom has consistently been valued at a P/E of nearly twice what Macy's has been valued at, as you can see from the chart below.

M P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

At some point one needs to consider that this aggressive valuation may have played a role in Nordstrom not being able to lineup financing and that, in theory, a company valued like Macy's may have a much larger chance of lining up financing in the event that they want to perform a strategic transaction or try and unlock value.

The only reason that we could see Macy's selling off yesterday is because this deal falling through is negative for the sector. It is bad commentary for retail as a whole and shows that interest in the sector could be relatively muted. However, we are confident that Macy's is a scenario which is different enough from Nordstrom and opportunistically priced that yesterday's selloff likely just created a buying opportunity.

Macy's dividend is now over 7% and management has two choices. One, they can continue to pay this hefty dividend which may help put a floor under the stock or two, they can cut the dividend slightly and use the additional proceeds to either buy back more stock or begin to manage their debt more aggressively.

Just by virtue of the way the Nordstrom is valued and by virtue of the fact that this news had already been announced for the most part, we don't believe that yesterday's selloff in Macy's was warranted. The company now trades at about 7.3X updated earnings estimates and while its debt of over $6 billion is the main concern, it is still free cash flow positive and has an impressive portfolio of real estate assets to fall back on. With an enterprise value of just under $13 billion we believe Macy's to be attractively valued even in an instance where free cash flow experiences significant attrition. Again, you can read our models and price predictions for Macy's based on a run off of the business here.

While we have found it baffling that nobody has stepped in and pursued Macy's from an activist or acquisition angle so far, the company gets more and more attractive the lower the price goes. While we have certainly been wrong in our continued advocacy of Macy's which is down more than 50% since we started writing bullishly about it, this is an instance where we don't want to let our past mistakes take attention away from what could be a opportunistic future for Macy shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.