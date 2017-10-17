Apple: Street Panics, You Shouldn't

If there is one trend I've covered extensively while writing for Seeking Alpha, analysts cutting estimates for Apple (AAPL) into its earnings report is perhaps the most predictable. Whether it be for the quarter to be reported or the one that management will be giving guidance for, the street seems to panic before most of the technology giant's reports. Well, just like a broken clock is right twice a day, the phenomenon is continuing currently.

Perhaps this time around things were more predictable, given the later than expected rollout of the iPhone X. The street has had to lower its fiscal Q1 estimates for the December period due to the early November launch (customer availability, not pre-orders) date of the phone. Also, fiscal Q4 estimates for the September period have come down a bit thanks to rumors that the iPhone 7 is outselling the iPhone 8, which will have a negative impact on average selling prices. As you can see in the chart below, the street's revenue average for the holiday period has come down by more than $1.2 billion since the September iPhone event.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Unfortunately, I don't think we've seen the end of this decline, especially if we think logically. According to the above estimate link, one firm has a $100.29 billion revenue estimate for Apple's fiscal Q1. I don't see how even the biggest supporter of the firm can see that happening, given the iPhone X timeline and the fact that last year's period only saw $78.35 billion in revenues for a quarter that contained an extra week. Take that street high estimate down to $90 billion, which itself may be high, and the overall street average drops by another $400 million or so.

The good news for consumers and investors is that Apple finally seems to be getting some production problems for the X worked out. Over the weekend, we heard reports that device volumes had risen from 100k to 400k per week, but late Monday a new report suggested the rate was up to 250k per day. While that still isn't enough production to get the demand / supply balance in check until early 2018, it makes it a lot more possible that Apple will get close to the 30 million or so shipment estimate for the X in the December period that most analysts have.

Additionally, just as fast as analysts are taking down their estimates for fiscal Q1, they are actually raising them even faster for the rest of the fiscal 2018 period. Since the September iPhone event, the yearly average for the company's top line has increased by more than $2 billion. As I've stated previously, Apple becomes more of a 2018 story as a result, with the March quarter likely to be the more impressive one. The company will still likely report a revenue record for the holiday period, but with iPhone X sales pushed forward a bit growth will be better as the fiscal year progresses.

I chose the title of my article for a good reason, and it is reflected in what we've seen from Apple shares recently. While the street may be filled with panic for the near term, slashing estimates almost daily, longer term projections are actually on the rise. As I stated in multiple articles in the past, investors should use this panic to their advantage, and those that bought at or below $150 are certainly smiling now with Apple shares less than $5 from their all-time highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.