Goldman Sachs: Same Trends, Different Bank

I can see how GS might appeal to some, particularly those looking for a less pricey option in the investment banking sub-sector.

Investment banking was a bright spot, although I question whether dip in backlog might suggest timing was key in the quarter's outperformance.

The trends in the banking sector seem to be well established: growing balance sheets and increasing interest revenues, along with tight non-interest expense control, have helped financial institutional drive solid results in 3Q17.

Credit: MarketWatch

This has been, at a high level, Goldman Sachs' (GS) story as well. The bank reported 3Q17 revenues of $8.33 billion this morning, a modest +2% YOY increase that topped expectations by a sizable $790 million. On earnings, the bank's beat was a solid 85 cents per share above EPS expectations of $4.17.

With interest expenses rising and pushing op margins down about 180 bps YOY, the bottom line improvement leaned on substantially higher gross revenues (+11% YOY), particularly on the interest side. Helping to fuel the momentum, asset under supervisions were up a healthy +8%, topping even last quarter's and 1Q17's already robust +7%.

Goldman Sachs' advisory business, accounting for only 8% of total gross revenues, impressed me by delivering nearly one-quarter of the total top-line growth. As a result, the bank seems to have performed the best in the quarter among all its peers in investment banking. However, I am cautious about the outperformance being the result of the usual lumpiness in the business, as Goldman's transaction backlog was reported to have dipped sequentially and YOY.

Perhaps to no one's surprise, the fixed income and equities execution business performed rather poorly on the back of decreased volatility -- remember that, for example, the Brexit vote of late June 2016 caused a market frenzy not seen in 2017. I fear that this area of the business might struggle to recover, at least in the short term. My pessimism is not only founded on the continued stability of the global markets, but possibly on the more secular trends of decreased client activity and trading expenses. On the positive side, it seems like Goldman and its peers have been doing a good job using the strength of the lending and asset management businesses to offset the headwinds elsewhere.

Below op profits, effective tax rate came in richer than last year's. But Goldman's share repurchase efforts helped to drive the bottom-line improvement -- without it, EPS would have dipped -3% YOY. See my summarized results table below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from press release

On the Goldman Sachs stock

Goldman seems to be exposed to much of the same headwinds and tailwinds as the rest of the industry: rising interest rates and expanding balance sheets (positive) offset by low market volatility and, to a lesser extent, lumpy flow of banking deals (negative). To the stock's benefit is the lower valuation compared to the peer group, which might make GS a better play for some investors (see chart and table below).

MS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company Fwd P/E LT EPS ↑ Fwd PEG Price/Book MS 14.0x 14.7% 1.0x 1.5x GS 13.4x 12.5% 1.1x 1.3x JPM 14.2x 7.7% 1.8x 1.9x

On my end, I continue to favor Bank of America (BAC) on the global diversified banking and Morgan Stanley (MS) on the investment banking sides. But I can see how GS might appeal to some -- particularly those looking for a name that has appreciated less than the sector average YTD and might, therefore, have more upside potential going forward.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.