4 Reasons Why Target Is Right On Target

It certainly takes guts to invest in retail companies in these days and I don't deny that it can be dangerous to invest in a sector facing disruptions as predictability is comparably low and many companies can turn out as value traps. Most retail stocks still seem to move mostly according to the latest news about Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN). While companies like Kroger (NYSE: KR) have been hit hard just in the past weeks, Target (NYSE: TGT) could already climb more than 20% since the low in June 2017. Already in May 2017 the company could report the first beat on revenue forecast by $400 million and EPS was $1.21 instead of analysts' estimate of $0.91. In August Target could beat revenue and EPS estimates again and could grow revenue YoY (+1.6%) for the first time in six quarters. Target also lifted profit guidance and is now expecting full-year EPS of $4.34 to $4.54 instead of only $3.80 to $4.20.

And there are more signs why Target could continue to surprise analysts. In this article I will first take a quick look at the difficulties Target had to face in the past years and at the reasons why retail companies didn't seem to be a good investment. But mostly we will look towards the future and the different reasons why Target appears to be well set for at least low single digit growth in the years to come.

Only an idiot would invest in retail?

The retail sector certainly hasn't been investor's darling in the past decades and the times where retail companies were the hot stocks everyone was talking about are long gone (except Amazon). But especially in the last few years retail seemed as one of the industries only an idiot would invest in (investing in Amazon is the exception once again and of course a brilliant move despite extremely low margins and sky-high valuations).

There are a few reasons, why investing in retail may be not as popular as investing in some other sectors. One of those reasons are the missing moats as the retail sectors has very low barriers to enter and only very few companies managed to create a real sustainable moat. This results in the missing pricing power these companies usually have and also in very low margins because it is very easy for competitors to gain market shares by just lowering prices and putting competitors under pressure. A second reason why retail companies had difficult times especially in the last years was the disruption caused by e-commerce. The sentiment however seems to be worse than the fundamental numbers and Amazon on the one side is valued as it would take over the world within the next few years, almost every other retailer on the other side is priced as the companies only will have declining revenue and shrinking profit.

Target seems to be no exception. Like many other retails, Target doesn't really have a moat although it has a pretty recognizable brand name. If we just look at the last years (or even the last decade), we can also see that Target as a company wasn't really able to increase revenue and in the last years revenue has even been declining slightly. Although the fundamentals could be described at least as solid, sentiment is horrible. Looking at these numbers it certainly seems difficult to imagine Target as a growing company, but we just have to look at the bigger picture. If we look at the revenue 30 years ago, the number has been about $10 billion and since then revenue grew annually at about 6.7%.

Not just revenue is important, but also margins. Especially in 2015 profit margins have been really low (and even negative for a short time frame), but right now profit margins are again at similar levels like they have been for many years. Back in the early 90s profit margins have been below 2% (close to 1%) before Target could increase them till 2005 (for a short period profit margin was almost 7%) but then profit margins declined again till 2015 before they could rebound in the last quarters. While revenue has been growing about 6.7% over the last three decades, earnings per share have even been growing at 11.5% annually in the same time frame (also due to a share buyback program).

Although I consider the possibility of a credit contraction in the coming years (combined with a possible recession and a stock market correction or even crash), that will hurt Target's revenue as well as margins, because people might spend less and Target is not just selling non-cyclical products, I am optimistic over the longer time-frame, that Target will not just be able increase margins but also will be able to increase revenue again - as it did very successfully in the decades before.

The stagnant revenue in the last years and the sometimes extremely bad margins can be traced back to the disruption caused by e-commerce and Target has to face the justified accusation of being a late adopter to the rise of e-commerce. But earlier this year Target announced that it will spend over $7 billion during the next three years to make the company competitive. Observing the company over the last few months, I think management is taking a lot of steps in the right direction and I want to highlight a few of them:

Investments in e-commerce and creating a great Target online presence

Combination of brick and mortar stores and Target's online presence for new ways of delivery

Opening new small format stores that also could serve as showrooms

Introducing twelve new private labels

(1) Investing in e-commerce

As already mentioned, Target is kind of a late bloomer in the e-commerce world. Although the company is the 11th biggest retailer in the world (according to a Deloitte study), it is only on the 26th place in e-commerce revenue. In 2015 Target's e-commerce retail sales were only 3.4% of total revenue (leading to an estimated e-commerce revenue of $2.5 billion in 2015). On the bright side we can see that Target is trying to catch up and e-commerce revenue grew at an annual rate of 22.6% during the years 2011 and 2015 and for 2015 the growth rate was even 32.9% (compared to a 17.2% CAGR for Amazon and a 21.0% CAGR for Wal-Mart in the time frame between 2011 and 2015). All companies that have e-commerce operations among the Top 250 retailers are growing 18.3% on average, which underlines Target's above average growth rate.

Target should keep on investing in the mobile app as well as the mobile site. According to the PwC Total Retail 2017 study, the three most important channels to generate sales are stores (79% of all retailers), the website (73% of all retailers) and mobile apps (only 25% of all retailers). As Target already has about 1,800 stores it is particularly important to improve the website as second most important revenue generator for companies.

(2) Investing in the e-commerce-store combination

But Target does not just have two different business segments - the brick and mortar stores and the online store, but Target also can combine the two and hopefully generate synergy effects. Several different combinations are possible to serve the customer the best way: ordering online and get the products delivered; order at home and pick up the products at the next store; order at a store and get the products delivered home; order at a store and take the products home yourself (yes, people still do that). In the last three years, Target invested a lot of money in information technology and improving supply chains - $587 million in 2016, $773 million in 2015 and $1,072 million in 2014. For 2017, Target plans to invest even more money than in the years before - approximately $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion overall.

The combination of ordering online and using the 1,800 existing stores lead to two different new experiments that Target is trying right now - the restock next-day essentials delivery service and the drive-up service.

The Drive Up Service Target announced just a few days ago. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul area customers can order the products, select "Drive Up" and Target will notify them when the item is ready to be picked up and customers can pull into designed parking spots out front. The high number of existing stores allows Target to offer such a service at many locations in the United States.

A second way is the restock next-day essentials delivery service and just a few days earlier - in September 2017 - Target announced that it will expand the service to 8 new markets after it has been tested already for some time. The service offers customers to choose from 15,000 different products, which are delivered the next day. By mid-October the service area will reach 70 million US citizen - about one-fifth of the population.

Of all the different innovations we don't really know which one will work and there are many more announcements we can't really assess right now and where it is difficult to estimate the potential impact on future revenue. Another example is the expanded partnership with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (Nasdaq: GOOGL) where the 11th biggest retailer in the world is teaming up with one of the great tech companies to attack the retailer/tech company Amazon. But not every innovation has to work out - it is enough when one or two new ideas become a game changer and not just Amazon has great ideas.

(3) Investing in showrooms

Another piece that is fitting the combination of brick and mortar stores and expanding online presence is the announcement that Target will reimagining their stores and open new small format stores. Especially the concept of small format stores is promising. In the Total Retail 2017 study by PwC the authors argue, that the store is not going away anytime soon, but its purpose is evolving. "There is compelling evidence that people want the physical experience of trying things, but aren't happy with aspects of the in-store customer experience" (PwC, Total Retail 2017, p. 32). The showroom concept is especially for "differentiated goods" - products, that are difficult to sell online because customers prefer to browse these items, examine them and even seek out advice. Brand fashion apparel is an example for one category of differentiated goods, which people still rather buy in-store (51%) than online (40%).

Target is remodeling over 600 existing stores, but especially the small format stores will have more of a showroom character. Till the end of 2019, Target expects to have 130 small format stores. In 2015 and 2016, Target only invested $115 million and $130 million in the opening of new stores. However, the company invested $830 million just in existing stores - including remodels and guest experience enhancements. For the next three years Target is going to invest $7 billion as the company accelerates the rate of store remodels and flexible-format store openings.

(4) Investing in new private labels

Already in February 2017, Target announced that it will introduce at least 12 new brands over the following two years. During September Target began to roll out some brands like "Goodfellow & Co", "A new day" or "Project 62" and will continue to do so over the next quarters. This is good news for Target investors and a smart move by management, because according to the PwC Total Retail study, 61% of shoppers would describe themselves as loyal customers, who know the brands and products and frequently shop these products. While this number is the global average, in the United States the brand loyalty is even 71% and introducing brands that can only be bought at Target is a smart move. "Private label is healthier than ever, and offering customers high-quality private label goods is one of the best ways to lock them in" (PwC, Total Retail 2017, p. 31).

According to a Nielsen study from November 2014, globally about 16.5% of all dollars spent are on private labels, in the United States the number is about 18%. The highest numbers are in Europe where private labels have a market share of 45% (Switzerland), 41% (Spain and United Kingdom) or 34% (Germany). Target has learned from the launch of brands like "Cat & Jack" or "Pillowfort" and will continue on that path.

Conclusion

Existing features like the Target red card or the Starbucks coffee-shops inside the Target stores are supplemented by investments in supply chain, the introducing of private labels, investments in showrooms, the drive up service or the restock next-day essentials delivery service. All together are maybe no recipe for massive growth in the coming years, but - in my opinion - the company is well set for low single digit growth. Target might very well be able to increase revenue and with investments in supply chain and further efforts to reduce costs the net income margin could also be higher than it was in the previous years.

If we assume that Target might grow[1] about 3% a year, the intrinsic value is $69.30 (10% discount rate). Target still seems a bit undervalued right now, but the goal is to find companies that are beaten down and well below their fair value. With a stock price above $60 Target can't be classified as bargain any more, but I would add to my position if the stock will drop to the low 50s once again.

[1] For the intrinsic value calculation, we use Target's net income instead of the free cash flow. Target has an extremely high net cash provided by operations; while net income has been about $3 billion in the last years, cash provided by operations has been between $5 billion and $6 billion and the free cash flow was about $4 billion. These numbers are so high thanks to depreciation and amortization which add about $2 billion annually to Target's profit. However, I think this is not an accurate description of the cash flow we can expect for the years to come and therefore I used the net income instead.

