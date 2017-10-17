Assets Invested In ETFs In Japan Have Increased 41.3% In 2017, A New Record Of $245 Billion At The End Of September 2017

YTD, Nomura AM gathered the largest net ETF inflows with $20.58 Bn, followed by Nikko AM with $12.48 Bn and Daiwa with net inflows of $9.55 Bn.

The Japanese ETF/ETP industry had 201 ETFs/ETPs, with 246 listings, assets of $245 Bn, from 21 providers listed on 2 exchanges.

All dollar values are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Japan have increased 41.3% in the first 9 months of the year to reach a new record of $245 billion at the end of September 2017, according to ETFGI’s September 2017 Japanese ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service.

ETFs and ETPs listed in Japan gathered $5.29 Bn in net inflows in September marking 5 consecutive months of net inflows and a record level of $47.43 Bn in year to date net inflows which is greater than the $32.21 Bn in net inflows at this point last year and $12.44 Bn more than the $34.99 Bn net inflows gathered in all 2016. According to Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and co-founder of ETFGI:

The U.S. market typically has performed poorest during the month of September. This year the S&P 500 was up 2.06% in September and is up 14.24% year to date. The S&P 500 Value outperformed S&P 500 Growth up 3.28% and 1.11% respectively, furthering the perception of stronger economic fundamentals. Energy and Financials were September's top performing sectors, up 9.94% and 5.14%, respectively. The S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI gained 2.57% in September and is up 20.76% year to date. Emerging markets declined 0.55% in September due to headwinds including a rising dollar but is up 26.95% year to date. The uncertainty of Brexit negotiations and North Korea are still areas of concern for investors.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered $6.47 Bn in net inflows in September, bringing year to date net inflows to a record level of $49.21 Bn, which is much greater than the net inflows of $31.51 Bn over the same period last year and more than the $36.67 Bn gathered in all 2016.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs gathered a record level of $13 Mn in net inflows in September, growing year to date net inflows to a record level of $64 Mn, which is greater than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $50 Mn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs suffered net outflows of $66 Mn in September. Year to date, net outflows are at $66 Mn, compared to net inflows of $56 Mn over the same period last year.

Nomura AM gathered the largest net ETF inflows in September with $2.75 Bn, followed by Daiwa with $1.32 Bn and Nikko AM with net inflows of $1.24 Bn.

YTD, Nomura AM gathered the largest net ETF inflows with $20.58 Bn, followed by Nikko AM with $12.48 Bn and Daiwa with net inflows of $9.55 Bn.

