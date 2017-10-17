Is This The Craziest ETF Weighting Method Ever?

Why would the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) want to weight its position according to the size of the dividend? Has this historically been a good idea? Is it a good idea going forward? Let’s discuss.

The Decision of Position Weighting

All funds have to decide how they will weight the positions within the portfolio. There are pros and cons to each approach. Here are some common choices:

Market-cap weighting is a simple passive approach. It is said to have a growth or momentum tilt since it favors bigger stocks which are getting bigger. If you have 2 fundamentally identical stocks where one goes up and the other down, this weighting scheme will have more exposure to the stock moving upwards, which happens to have higher price momentum and higher valuations than its smaller-sized twin. A common example of market-cap weighting is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Equal-weighting is another option with a rich history that dates back to 1961 with Value Line. Equal-weighting your portfolio will give it a ‘value tilt’. That can be good or bad depending on the market. Value portfolios often do worse in bear markets. An example of this would be the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP).

Volatility-weighting will give you more exposure to slow moving stocks and less exposure to stocks which move rapidly. A 'low vol' stock often has a lower valuation and is found in defensive sectors where earnings are more predictable. Think Compass EMP U.S. EQ Income 100 Enhanced Volatility Weighted Index ETF (CDC).

Yield-weighting puts more emphasis on income and also has a value tilt. If you need your dollar to produce as much income as possible, this could be a good route to go. But it could also expose you to a higher risk of default, dividend cuts and stocks moving downward (dropping prices can temporarily create larger yields which may be a trap). Higher yields can sometimes mean more landmines to navigate around. For yield-weighting, think SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

So which of these weighting schemes does the iShares Select Dividend ETF fall under? The answer is none of the above. It is Dividend Weighted. Not dividend yield, but by the actual size of the dividend. Confused? I am as well.

Problems With Dividend Weighting

The main beef that I have with dividend weighting is that it is totally nonsensical. One stock has a dividend per share of 10 cents and another is 10 dollars. What does this tell you? Nothing really. Not unless you know the share count and market cap.

If you want your company to get bought up by this fund, simply do a 10 to 1 rollback. Or better yet, a 1,000 to 1 rollback and DVY will show up on your doorstep buying with both fists full of cash. Strange indeed.

It just doesn’t make sense. Someone help me on this. Maybe I am missing something.

Looking At Dividend-Weighted Performance

It is with a little trepidation that I test this ‘factor’. The first rule I rigidly follow with portfolio construction is that you should have a sound reason for doing something. Otherwise, you get what is called curve-fitting. A machine can mindlessly curve-fit and create all sorts of interesting portfolios based on anything from the color of the walls to what you ate for breakfast. But it also doesn’t hold up in out-of-sample testing since it was curve-fit. The color of the wall and what you ate for breakfast had a passing correlation to a high performing back-tested portfolio - but there was no causation. Painting your wall a different color or fasting in the morning will not alter your stock portfolio. Just because it is 7:00 am when the sun comes up doesn't mean I can change my wall clock and make the sun come up.

So with that disclaimer out of the way, I will test the ‘dividend- weighting factor’. Does a larger dividend per share result in larger returns or less drawdown - or in anything that makes sense?

To test this, I emulated my own universe based on the DVY rule-set. Below is a list of some of the rules.

Rules For Emulating the DVY

Non- negative 5 year dividend growth rate Dividend coverage ratio greater or equal to 167% (5 year avg) 3-month average daily trading volume of 200,000 shares Dividends in each of past 5 years Non- negative trailing 12-month EPS Float-adjusted market cap of $1 billion No REITs 100 stocks with the highest dividend yield Reviewed and rebalanced annually according to dividend size (not yield)

Now let me also add that my emulated portfolio will not be a perfect match with theirs. We derive our data from two different databases and even a small difference can change the outcome. But if our dividend weighting scheme is robust, it should work even with a slightly different portfolio that is attempting to mimic it.

Performance of Weighting Methods in My Fund

This was the outcome starting in 2000 until today. Keep your eye on the red line which is our custom portfolio that emulates DVY. The blue line will represent the S&P 500 market-cap weighted ETF (SPY).

In addition to the red equity curve, also consider annualized return and Sharpe Ratio.

Positions weighted by indicated dividend

Positions weighted by dividend yield

Positions equal-weighted

Positions market-cap weighted

Positions volatility weighted

My Observations

If I am to be perfectly honest, I would have to say that the weighting of this one doesn’t really matter a whole lot.

It is a very close call between yield-weighting, dividend-weighting and equal-weighting. I would have expected a far bigger difference.

Market-cap weighting is slightly less desirable and I have a preference for the volatility weighted portfolio. It has the best Sharpe Ratio and the least drawdown in the bear market.

Why are these portfolios all so similar? I think the answer has to do with the rules (not the weighting) - the rules are focusing fairly tightly on a specific type of stock. What's left seems to be a fairly homogeneous group of defensive value stocks. Yes, we have different sectors and industry groups but in the end the total performance of these stocks are fairly similar.

So do I like the DVY fund? Yes, I do.

The rules themselves make sense.

You want some earnings and dividend growth where enough profit is being earned to cover the dividends.

Size and liquidity make this fund practical while keeping costs down.

Then at the end they throw in this red herring which is essentially shooting the ‘weighting randomizer’ gun at the portfolio. This makes it really hard to test going forward because it is so random. Maybe a handful of companies will go nuts buying back stock and the dividend per share will rise. Then these companies get increased weighting in this fund. With a weighting scheme that is as random as monkeys throwing darts at a dartboard, can you really forecast its future effects? I surely cannot.

I guess I shouldn't be too hard on the weighting method as the Dow Jones Industrial Index is price weighted. Imagine having a price weighted portfolio with Priceline (PCLN) at $2000 per share and Ford (F) at $12. Interesting combo that would be. I think another great weighting method would be based on the ticker symbol. Stocks starting with A get more weight than those starting with Z.

The bottom line is that the DVY fund seems fairly sound with a logical set of rules that has performed well since inception and performs well in my simulated back-test. Don’t let the nonsensical weighting scheme throw you off as it doesn’t seem to matter a whole lot with this particular set of portfolio rules.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.