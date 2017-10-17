Assets Invested In ETFs Listed In Asia Pacific Ex-Japan Have Increased 19.1% In 2017 To Reach $154 Billion At The End Of September 2017

ETFs and ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered $262 Mn in net inflows in September marking 5 consecutive months of net inflows and $920 Mn in year to date.

The Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF/ETP industry had 1,153 ETFs/ETPs, with 1,303 listings, assets of $154 Bn, from 122 providers listed on 17 exchanges in 14 countries.

ETFGI reports assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) have increased 19.1% in 2017 to reach $154 billion at the end of September 2017.

All dollar values are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) have increased 19.1% in the first 9 months of the year to reach $154 billion at the end of September 2017, according to ETFGI’s September 2017 preliminary Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service.



ETFs and ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered $262 Mn in net inflows in September marking 5 consecutive months of net inflows and $920 Mn in year to date net inflows which is considerably less than the $7.91 Bn in net inflows at this point last year and $11.14 Bn less than the $12.06 Bn net inflows gathered in all 2016. According to Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and co-founder of ETFGI:

The U.S. market typically has performed poorest during the month of September. This year the S&P 500 was up 2.06% in September and is up 14.24% year to date. The S&P 500 Value outperformed S&P 500 Growth up 3.28% and 1.11% respectively, furthering the perception of stronger economic fundamentals. Energy and Financials were September's top performing sectors, up 9.94% and 5.14%, respectively. The S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI gained 2.57% in September and is up 20.76% year to date. Emerging markets declined 0.55% in September due to headwinds including a rising dollar but is up 26.95% year to date. The uncertainty of Brexit negotiations and North Korea are still areas of concern for investors.

Equity ETFs/ETPs experienced $1.03 Bn in net outflows in September, bringing year to date net outflows to $1.61 Bn, compared to net outflows of $834 Mn over the same period last year.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs gathered $835 Mn in net inflows in September, growing year to date net outflows to $127 Mn, which is less than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $2.86 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs had net outflows of $60 Mn in September. Year to date, net outflows are at $398 Mn, compared to net inflows of $942 Mn over the same period last year.

Vanguard gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in September with $400 Mn, followed by Samsung AM with $336 Mn and Yuanta with net inflows of $220 Mn.

YTD, Vanguard gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $1.84 Bn, followed by Samsung AM with $1.27 Bn, Yuanta with $1.16 Bn and CCB with net inflows of $1.15 Bn.

