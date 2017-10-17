Understanding Johnson & Johnson's Spectacular Q3 Performance

With that said, the company does appear to be trading at a premium to fair value.

We believe that Johnson & Johnson's underlying business will continue to grow at an adequate rate.

Much of this growth can be attributed to the positive impact of the $30 billion Actelion acquisition, which closed this summer.

On October 17, 2017, Johnson & Johnson reported earnings for its third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one of the most stable publicly-traded businesses. The company is one of only two stocks to carry the coveted AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor’s (along with Microsoft).



Moreover, Johnson & Johnson has increased its annual dividend payment for 54 years. This qualifies the company to be not just a Dividend Aristocrat (stocks with 25+ years of consecutive increases), but a Dividend King (stocks with 50+ years of consecutive increases).



Investors can gain tremendous peace of mind by investing in such stable businesses. However, there is an unspoken understanding among many investors that we must trade growth for stability.



This is not always the case.



Johnson & Johnson’s most recent quarterly earnings release can provide an example of this. Despite being one of the most defensive positions in our investment universe, the company delivered double-digit growth in both revenues and earnings-per-share.



This article will analyze Johnson & Johnson’s recent financial performance in detail and determine whether the stock merits a buy recommendation at current prices.



Third Quarter Financial Performance



Johnson & Johnson’s third quarter earnings release demonstrated robust, broad-based growth in many of the company’s businesses.



Quarterly sales of $19.7 billion increased 10.3% from the same period a year ago. On a constant-currency basis, sales increased by 9.5% while the positive impact of currency fluctuations contributed 0.8% to top-line growth.

Broken down by geography, Johnson & Johnson’s domestic sales increased by 9.7% while international sales increased by 10.9% (9.3% on a constant-currency basis boosted by a 1.6% positive currency effect).



Much of the quarter’s revenue growth came from Johnson & Johnson’s acquisition of Swiss biopharmaceutical company Actelion, which closed on June 16, 2017. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, Johnson & Johnson’s worldwide, domestic, and international sales each increased by 3.8% on a constant-currency basis.



Johnson & Johnson’s impressive top-line growth translated to similarly strong advancements on the bottom line. Net earnings of $3.8 billion and diluted earnings-per-share of $1.37 were both impacted by sizeable after-tax intangible amortization expenses and one-time items. Excluding these accounting charges, Johnson & Johnson’s earnings of $5.2 billion and adjusted diluted earnings-per-share of $1.90 increased by 11.2% and 13.1% from the prior year’s period. On a constant-currency basis, adjusted diluted earnings-per-share increased by 10.1%.



Altogether, it was an excellent quarter from this Dividend King. Additional details about Johnson & Johnson’s third quarter financial performance can be seen below.



Source: Johnson & Johnson Third Quarter Earnings Presentation



Here’s what Johnson & Johnson’s chief executive officer, Alex Gorsky, had to say about the company’s strong performance in the quarter:

Johnson & Johnson accelerated growth in the third quarter. This is driven by the strong performance of our Pharmaceutical business, and augmented by Actelion and other recent acquisitions across the enterprise that will continue to fuel growth. Our dedicated colleagues continue to focus on advancing our pipelines to bring innovative solutions to patients and consumers around the globe.



One of the primary contributors to Johnson & Johnson’s robust financial performance was its Pharmaceutical segment. This is unsurprising given the aforementioned impact of the Actelion acquisition. With that said, Johnson & Johnson’s organic growth was also impressive, reporting worldwide operational sales growth of 14.6%.



The oncology segment continues to be the superstar within Johnson & Johnson’s Pharmaceutical unit. Drugs that showed particularly strong growth included DARZALEX, used by patients with multiple myeloma and IMBRUCA, a therapy approved for treating certain cancers.

Indeed, Johnson & Johnson’s overall pre-tax profit growth has come almost entirely from its Pharmaceutical unit. The following diagram provides a nice visual representation of the Pharmaceutical unit’s importance to Johnson & Johnson’s performance over the past year.



Source: Johnson & Johnson Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 15



Looking ahead, Johnson & Johnson’s Pharmaceutical segment should continue to post strong results. Company management believes that its pipeline contains 10 drugs with the potential to exceed $1 billion in annual sales.



Perhaps the most important observation from the company’s earnings release was that Johnson & Johnson increased its full-year 2017 guidance for both sales and earnings. The company now expects sales of $76.1 billion to $76.5 billion while adjusted earnings-per-share are expected to fall in the range of $7.25-$7.30. The company’s previous guidance was for sales of $76.1 billion and adjusted earnings-per-share of $7.12-$7.22. Investors should note that this is the second consecutive quarter in which Johnson & Johnson has increased its earnings guidance; growth appears to be accelerating at this healthcare conglomerate.



Valuation & Expected Total Returns



Johnson & Johnson’s stock has been on a tear so far in fiscal 2017:



Source: Finviz

Accordingly, investors should rightly be concerned about whether the company’s stock price has pulled it out of ‘buy’ territory. This section will evaluate Johnson & Johnson’s current valuation to determine whether investors will benefit from accumulating more shares at current prices.



Johnson & Johnson’s revised guidance for fiscal 2017 calls for adjusted earnings-per-share in the range of $7.25-$7.30. Taking the midpoint of this guidance band ($7.275) combined with the company’s current share price of $137.50 (in pre-market trading as I write this) gives a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9 for this blue-chip stock.



The following diagram compares Johnson & Johnson’s current valuation to its long-term historical average.



Source: Value Line



Johnson & Johnson’s current price-to-earnings ratio is 18.9 and its 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio is 15.2. It is clear that the company is trading well above its ‘normal’ valuation, which is unfortunately the case for many high-quality businesses.



With that said, Johnson & Johnson still trades at a noticeable discount to the S&P 500’s average valuation of ~25 despite being a much more quality business than many of the index’s constituents. Investors could certainly make worse decisions than buying Johnson & Johnson here, although we caution that any buyers today should be prepared to double down if its valuation reverts to more historic levels (as we expect).



Final Thoughts



As one of the most stable publicly-traded businesses that we know of, Johnson & Johnson is not the first stock you would expect to deliver double-digit earnings and sales growth. The company’s third quarter earnings release demonstrated that Johnson & Johnson still has a long growth runway, and investors stand to benefit considerably from the stability and safety of this dividend growth giant.



However, Johnson & Johnson’s valuation is noticeably higher than its long-term historical average. Even though Johnson & Johnson’s intrinsic value is all but certain to continue growing at an adequate pace, its valuation means that today’s investors might not be rewarded in kind.



For the investor, a too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favorable business developments.

– Warren Buffett



The company’s valuation prevents us from issuing a buy recommendation on its stock, although it still trades at a discount to the overall market. Today’s buyers should leave some cash available to buy more if prices drop from here.

