PacBio Is A DNA Sequencing Standout

Pacific BioSciences (PACB) provides a revolutionary means for sequencing DNA as one of the primary third generation sequencing companies which is capable of providing record length sequence reads averaging up to 60kb, with currently reported maximums of 92.7kb. These sequencing lengths allow for currently best in class methods for genome assembly, HIV analysis, RNA isoform identification and analysis of complex genome rearrangements. Due to the usefulness in sequencing of these complex tasks and the development of a more advanced sequencing machine in the Sequel, PacBio provides the most significant NGS platform and as the company's potential is recognized, it's shares are expected to experience significant appreciation. As the company is able to establish its new technologies in more labs and provide strong scientific data, the company's profits will rapidly accelerate and drive a share price appreciation over the next few years. With the successful launch of the Sequel, and newly expected support products for it being delivered within the year, we expect our target price of $10 to be reached within the next 14 months, making the company a strong buy at current levels.

Note: This introduction is lengthy, as it attempts to cover multiple complex technologies and companies to a point which provides insight into investment-linked decisions, specifically focused on sequencing technology. If you are interested in a specific company, I have bolded the subsections for each company for easy scrolling. They are listed as Illumina, PacBio, 10X Genomics and Oxford Nanopore.

Next Generation Sequencing technologies have become a critical part of modern genetics, advanced clinical therapies and basic scientific studies regarding evolution and agricultural development — heavily utilized by DowDuPont (DWDP), Syngenta (SYT), Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF, OTCPK:BAYRY) and Monsanto (MON). Illumina (ILMN) was among the first companies in the space 2nd generation sequencing, and currently holds a dominating 70% of the sequencing machine market and 90% of all sequenced DNA. It shared the next generation space with 454 Sequencing (shut down in 2013), SOLiD - still competitive, but small - part of ThermoFisher (TMO), and finally Ion Torrent from Life Technologies (bought by TMO). Out of these competitors, Ion Torrent is one of the few still regularly used at significant scale. Third generation sequencing has opened the NGS field by providing innovative and complex means for sequencing which answer complications found within 2nd generation sequencers. This generation of sequencing companies include Pacific BioSciences, Illumina, 10X Genomics, Oxford Nanopore and BioNano (last three are currently private).

Each of these companies sequence DNA in a different manner or treat it differently prior to sequencing, and the information they produce is vastly different because of it. Although each of the systems are able to provide helpful insight into the building blocks of life, the ability to study specific topics sometimes requires a specific means for sequencing. Below we will detail the 3rd generation sequencing companies, with Illumina included as a current market leader.

Please note some basic notations/terminology used below:

Sequence read: And individual interpretation of the DNA sequence obtained via sequencing machines (often millions/billions per sequencing run)

bp: basepairs (A,T,C,G)

kb: kilobases (1000X basepairs)

Mb: megabases (1000X kilobases)

Illumina Inc.

Illumina was founded in 1998 and has rapidly developed into a sequencing powerhouse. They generate most of their revenue via their sequencing platform which utilizes what's known as 'short read' technology. This technology uses a pair of adapters on either end of a short fragment (often less than 200bp, as high as 300bp) and then seeds a surface and amplifies the DNA of interest. Once the to-be-sequenced DNA reaches a significant level of amplification, creating large clusters, a second reaction is performed which allows for sequence detection via laser.

Images, above and below, generated by Tufts University

This sequencing by laser is done by passing single nucleotides over the surface and analyzing the incorporation of each nucleotide (A,G,C,T) and recording the excitation caused by incorporation with a powerful camera as a composite - which allows for the recognition of the sequence of each cluster, producing a sequence read. These reads are then evaluated for accuracy and quality (internal processing by Illumina) and then put out as an easy to read text file. Illumina also offers a support system via their BaseSpace platform which is capable of analyzing the sequencing results from a single run in the cloud. These short reads are so numerous as to be able to provide quantitative analysis of transcripts and allow for rapid assembly of genomes for just a few thousands of dollars. Also, due to the large amount of data and use of a well established platform, the FDA has allowed Illumina to produce clinical diagnostics using their platforms, currently the only sequencing company with this designation.

Short read sequencing does have shortcomings. It has significant trouble resolving complex rearrangements, highly homologous sequences, GC rich regions and repetitive elements. In addition to these sequence-based limitations, assembly of short reads poses problems, as assembly requires the pairing of ends of sequence reads, if there is not regions of overlap (or in areas of large repeats) it is not possible for Illumina technology to properly assemble a genome or region of interest. Although they have been able to increase the yield of their machines, most notably with the recent production of the NovaSeq, their base technology has not changed, and therefore will not likely be able to resolve such complexities, regardless of increases in yield. Although the technology is more than capable of answering the majority of the questions currently posed by the scientific and clinical community, as new directions of research appear, Illumina finds itself incapable of competing with long-read technologies. To that point, they do not attempt to compete directly in weaker areas, they dominate the markets which they make, and do not attempt to push the boundaries into their competitors strengths (until recently). Illumina is able to sequence massive amounts of DNA and gain massive volumes of information to answer questions through brute force, but at a high financial cost (while remaining the lowest per base cost).

Looking at the pricing for Illumina products, you find that they have strong pricing power, as their reagents and services are a large portion of their income (9% and 13% respectively) supporting an operating margin of 22.1%. When looking at the range of products they offer for sequencing, the low end is not often used (MiniSeq) but many labs do have a MiSeq as their lowest sized machine. Size refers to both the actual footprint in the lab as well as the amount of data which can be obtained from the machine. Using the MiSeq as a base, and the NovaSeq as the flagship the price for a lab to obtain Illumina sequencing equipment ranges from $125k to $985k for the sequencer alone. Actually sequencing on each of these platforms is not cheap, but the price per bp has been dropping rapidly over the past decade - although most sequencing applications are now asking for more and more information, which offsets this cost savings on a per-project basis. MiSeq reagents required for a single sequencing run cost $900 and a NovaSeq reagent kit over the currently available HiSeqX kit price of $12,750 - pricing of a NovaSeq kit required a request and detail about a scientific lab its used in, which was not possible. The large range in prices of both the sequencing machines and the kits are something which provides significant advantage to Illumina, and the ability to brag about their yields and cost per bp or genome, but other companies may be able to provide lower yield for a more readily accessible price for common lab use.

Financially, Illumina is in a strong position with a net income of $121.3 million, with an earnings per share of $0.82. Being a profitable company has allowed for other strong financials including a FCF of $109 million and cash/investments of $1.9 billion - all found in the recent quarterly report. This makes a strong case for Illumina's continued outperformance against its peers as it can continue to pour resources into R&D - $134 million last quarter - without having to focus on fundraising or cash concerns. They have increased R&D costs over the past few quarters, with a hit to their margins resulting from this, but if they are able to continue to drive their products at the head of the sequencing market, the margins will recover.

It's also important to note, that for an investment purpose Illumina produces a large number of other products including library preparation kits, microarrays (bulk of their revenue) and servicing of their devices which give them a wider berth than most competitors (exception is TMO, which has a massive presence in multiple scientific markets). This provides a solid basis for investment in Illumina as the largest company in the space with significant offerings beyond their sequencing systems.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. ("PacBio")

Pacific BioSciences (commonly referred to as PacBio) was founded in 2004 and ushered in third generation sequencing currently represented by its Volkswagen-beetle-sized RSII platform and significantly smaller (and more advanced) Sequel platform. PacBio's technology represents a paradigm shift from Illumina's short read technologies, and currently finds itself as the strongest competitor to Illumina.

Provided by PacBio

PacBio sequencing works by fixing a polymerase at the bottom of a small well called a Zero-Mode Waveguide (ZMW) which are spread across a chip within a setting known as a SMRT cell (the marketed sequencing unit). The DNA fragments of interest are inserted into these ZMWs and the sequence is identified by the passage of an immobilized polymerase, assuring the sequencing of a single long fragment for each read (known as CCS reads for PacBio). The sequencing polymerase runs around the circularized DNA fragment repeatedly resulting in a high number of 'passes' over the same sequence, dramatically increasing the confidence in the obtained CCS read with sequence confidence in excess of 99.9%. This technology is well illustrated as a video by PacBio:

The novelty of this technology is based on its ability to knowingly sequence a single molecule of significant length. As mentioned previously, PacBio is capable of sequence reads up to 60kb long, providing a large fragment of continuous DNA. This is continuous read is critical during multiple types of sequencing analysis. As previously mentioned, Illumina is capable of providing only short reads of a few hundred basepairs. When sequencing large fragments, such as genomes or assembling genes of interest it is critical that the assembly algorithms properly align these short reads. If there are repeats or small gaps these sequences cannot be properly resolved and the information is incomplete. PacBio provides a solution to this problem by generating such large fragments of DNA in a single read that the assembly is able to focus on combining fragments with large overlapping regions - increasing confidence and reducing errors. This is useful in rapid assembly of complex genomes, including many crops studied by the agricultural giants mentioned before: DWDP, SYT, BAYRY/BAYZF and MON. The platform has already seen significant support in its use for sequencing and assembling whole plant genomes for agricultural uses. PacBio's offerings are especially critical for these types of sequencing projects due to the highly repetitive nature of the genomes of most crop species. Considering the deep pockets associated with the companies vying for advantages and studying crops, it can be surmised that the sequencing company offering the most effective means for studying crops will prevail as the preferred sequencing platform and reap the financial benefits.

In the medical field PacBio doesn't provide a diagnostic platform, but that may prove a moot point if it is capable of providing a powerful research tool for studying clinical samples (without diagnostics). PacBio has three strong leads over Illumina. First is RNA Isoform analysis, with variations in the included/excluded regions - often analyzed as a part of cancer analysis- each link is a separate academic paper supporting this. Second is the ability to sequence entire HIV genomes as a single contiguous fragment (around 10kb), allowing for identification of minor variations present in different viral integrants, critical for understanding mutations in the virus and evolution between infected individuals. Finally, due to the long read technology identifying complex genome rearrangements, often related to cancer-based mutations or other disease phenotypes, is readily performed with confidence because the long reads to not require a confidence level in assembly, instead demonstrating rearrangements as a single long read of true sequence. These three advantages are provided by the technology that PacBio has perfected, and are not types of studies which Illumina is capable of readily competing in.

Financially, PacBio is in an earlier company stage compared to Illumina and has $102.6 million in cash and equivalents and the most recent quarter saw a loss of $25 million. Although it's revenue from services and consumables are improving (the largest sequencing income for Illumina) the recent bump in profits for 2016 was primarily driven by Sequel sales. We believe there will be a wider adoption over the next couple years as the rate of publication and studies using the platform increase, but this should not be the focus of revenue as a primary and stable driver - but their consumables will improve revenue (as they are more expensive). The financial position is not as comfortable as Illumina, and given the current cash burn, there is concern as to further dilutions or taking on debt to support the company, but this will be resolved as the company continues to grow, and they have the time to do so with their current cash cushion.

10X Genomics

10X Genomics evolved out of former BioRad scientists who had helped to develop the droplet-digital PCR platform which can isolate PCR reactions into an oil emulsion. This platform is unique in the fact that can perform either whole genome analysis for rearrangements or single cell analysis. This single cell analysis is the critical future for the company - not to negate their genome sequencing potential, but single cell analysis is also a rapidly advancing field with a strong financial backing. This is widely considered the next big step in cancer research - being able to study individual cell behaviors within a tumor. Single cell analysis has also proven to be helpful in a newly developing diagnostic method and exciting opportunity in circulating tumor cell analysis (tumors shed cells into the blood stream which can be analyzed or identified as early markers of cancer if you can isolate them from normal cells). This platform is an exciting opportunity, but does not perform any sequencing itself, it is a preparation method for sequencing using the Illumina platform (although it can also be done on the PacBio platform with minor modifications) and the analysis on the back-end is maintained by 10X genomics.

Image of 10X genomics system protocol provided by McGill university.

10X genomics is able to provide its advanced single cell analysis via its Gemcode system within its Chromium platform. The process for single cell sequencing involves isolating a single cell with reagents associated with reverse transcription (converting RNA to DNA) and encapsulating them within an oil droplet. Following isolation the cells are dissolved and the RT reaction is performed with barcodes which identify the products from a single cell with a unique sequence (so you can sequence thousands of cell products together) and then the oil is removed and the sample is prepared for sequencing and then run on an Illumina platform (often the HiSeq).

This company provides one of the most exciting opportunities in clinical studies and oncology due to its ability to dissect tumors and identify the behaviors of subpopulations. This is exciting in the fields of solid tumor biology, such as pancreatic, which present complications with parsing the differences within the tumor's cell types. Although there is little published research on the topic at the moment, it is a rapidly expanding field and will likely see significant support among academic and clinical oncology groups going forward. Financials aren't widely available, but the company is expanding and driving research through acquisition of strong talent (based on their hiring). One significant risk moving forward is the lawsuits brought by BioRad with regards to the underlying droplet technologies and analysis of DNA - which could undermine the viability of the company as a whole depending on the outcome. In addition to the legal concern, Illumina has recently paired up with BioRad to produce ddSeq, mimicking 10X genomic's platform - although it is currently significantly less effective.

Oxford Nanopore

Oxford is another one of the 3rd generation companies which has been racing to provide a different means for sequencing when compared with the short read technologies dominated by Illumina. Oxford competed with PacBio as a pore-based technology which uses the sequencing of a single strand to produce reads - resulting in very long reads, they suggest that some users experience reads up to 950kb, but most users have reported reads averaging around 1kb. Nanopore sequencing utilizes the current differential across a membrane pore to sequence single strands of DNA (and more recently, the only company that can directly sequence RNA). This technology is simplistic in theory, but the measurements and complications associated with interpreting the changes in current have led to difficulties in perfecting the technology for market.



An illustration of nanopore sequencing by Bob Yirka.

Nanopore sequencing has been a promising up-and-coming technology for years now. Originally announced as the next break in NGS technologies, Oxford Nanopore announced their MinION in 2012, promising one of the cheapest methods for sequencing while obtaining extremely long reads. The technology has foundered since then, with little uptake by the sequencing community, primarily due to the excessive error rate of the platform, with accuracy rates of 80-82% reported in the literature. These values are so weak compared to any other sequencing platform (Illumina and PacBio demonstrated >99.9%) that few applications can actually use the information. This platform has therefore been mostly recognized as an interesting means to address complex questions, but not one which is applicable for most applications due to the inconsistency and lack of confidence in the sequence produced - requiring additional sequencing from another platform to confirm what's seen. Furthermore, PacBio has brought lawsuits against Oxford Nanopore in March and September of this year which could severely undercut the company's potential and limit the use and sale of its sequencing platforms.

PacBio has Strength Moving Forward

Although PacBio does not have the financial strength of Illumina, they do have the ability to disrupt the sequencing field and create significant value and competition for Illumina moving forward. Out of the three 3rd generation NGS platforms mentioned above, PacBio maintains the strongest platform and support network and most marketable technology. Oxford Nanopore has had significant issues with getting a strong platform to market which is capable of accurately sequencing DNA while regularly providing the exciting read lengths they claim in their marketing. 10X genomics provides a thrilling opportunity and new way to manipulate samples to gain significant information and insight into complex tumor biology, but they still rely on other platforms for sequencing, and the new competition from Illumina and BioRad may prove costly. Even if the platform that Illumina offers isn't as strong, they have a powerful sales force and strong presence in many labs, which may be enough to trump the numbers while they improve their offering. The lawsuits that Oxford and 10X have to deal with from currently sequencing leaders PacBio and Illumina are additional concerns moving forward.

PacBio provides a means for long-read technology which creates a strong competitor to Illumina in a manner which they cannot properly compete. Their technology can increase the overall lengths of output via assembly but it is still based on stacking small reads and using complex computer algorithms, making assumptions regarding the sequence, to determine that output. Short read technologies will always have complications in this regard, as detailed above, which are readily resolved by long read technologies.

When comparing PacBio to Illumina during their early stages, as PacBio is going through, the two companies saw complex situations arise - primarily with regard to finances, following the excitement about their IPOs. For Illumina, their share prices began climbing in 2006 as sequencing became a larger market and then in 2007 when they acquired Solexa the share price rocketed from 15-45 in less than 2 years. Following the run-up in 2009 Illumina saw volatile price moves, with brief periods of great price appreciation (2011) which can be associated with their successes in the markets as well as choppiness with concerns about new technologies and growth.

ILMN data by YCharts.

Illumina saw a comparable jump in pricing during their early months, while they demonstrated a $5.5 million loss (during their first operational year, 1999). PacBio has seen a similar drop since their IPO, resulting in low share prices and anxious investors.

PACB data by YCharts

Although the sequencing landscapes are different for PacBio as a 3rd generation sequencing company, an extrapolation of the charts - looking at what a highly competitive PacBio may provide shareholders. During Illumina's first 8 years the share price went no where (mostly down during the 2nd-7th year), which so far seems to be the outcome for PacBio. As investors realized the potential for Illumina as a dominant sequencing company, the share price rocketed (with rocky performance over the past year due to concerns about competition and growth). PacBio plays a strong role in this competition, as its sequencing platforms are approaching levels which can directly compete with Illumina's platform. The Sequel is expected to offer sequencing pricing allowing for a $1000 50X human genome within a year. This would be a direct and serious challenge to Illumina and provide impetus for a re-rating of the share price with recognition of this challenge. As the Sequel platform continues to gain traction and allow for a wider range of sequencing applications that Illumina cannot compete in, PacBio will continue to grow and gain market share against Illumina.

Illumina currently dominates the markets, while PacBio makes up a single-digit percentage of the markets. While PacBio does have financial issues which have been discussed previously, and are well documented within their filings, their technology is truly disruptive and being developed at an impressive pace. With the Sequel producing 7X more information than their previous instrument, the RS II, and its output being increased by a projected 8X over the next year, they are actively attempting to provide a competitor to Illumina that doesn't produce less data, even with the complications of long-read generation.

Downside Risks to our Evaluation

As with any disrupting company, PacBio is significantly smaller than Illumina and ThermoFisher and experience financial constraints not seen at their competitors. They have directly addressed this as a risk going forward, basically stating that these two companies can outcompete PacBio on a financial and manpower level. This extends beyond just finances, and the biggest risk that these companies pose for PacBio is that they are well established in labs and have a very large footprint in the sequencing community. Scientists, although often at the cutting edge, traditionally don't like changes to how their data is obtained, and once they're confident in Illumina or ThermoFisher platforms, they require significant convincing to change.

Financially, PacBio is not a profitable company. As previously mentioned, they have $102.6 million in cash and equivalents and the most recent quarter saw a loss of $25 million. Although the past few quarters have seen higher losses due to the rollout of the Sequel and growing pains associated with that, it's far from the only cost for the company. One of the most profitable aspects of sequencing platforms for TMO and ILMN are not the machines or the reagents, but the service contracts. These contracts bring in thousands of dollars per machine and are often a recurring source of income. PacBio has followed this lead, but due to the significantly smaller base of platforms, they are limited in their current growth as the product uptake continues. Their most recent annual report demonstrated that their services revenue was just shy of $14 million (compared to Illumina's last quarter at $119 million). Based on PacBio's most recent quarterly, they are currently running at a $14.4 million dollar annual rate for service revenue. If this continues to see slow or stagnant growth the company will find itself experiencing pricing pressures and limits on how it can compete with its larger competitors. The service contracts may improve going forward as the Sequel platforms are more widely adopted, but they depend more on numbers to improve service contracts, as the contracts for the smaller and cheaper machine are also significantly cheaper than those for the RSII.

As with any company losing monies, the rate of cash burn is important. As previously mentioned, PacBio is experienced a $25 million dollar cash burn last quarter and has $102.6 million on hand. It can be expected that if the annual cash burn is maintained that the company will have to obtain a capital injection through debt or dilution before the end of 2018. This is likely a significant part of the cause for depressed share prices, as the company just recently diluted its shareholders equity this spring. Although there has not been any mention of new partnerships to compensate for the Roche loss, the improved placement of Sequel platforms and the establishment of new business relationships with large sequencing conglomerates bodes well for adjustments to cash flow in the near future. As market share improves, platform placement increases and subsequent service contracts grow the revenue seen at PacBio will improve and likely stave off the need for dilution next year. As previously detailed, PacBio will be greatly improving their Sequel in the coming year, likely acting as a catalyst for new groups to acquire the platform and regularly utilized the technology. Once the seed of doubt is removed, due to increased success and growth, the share prices will re-rate to discount the chance of dilution next year. Further risk associated with issues in capturing market share, and the effects on pricing are listed in the next section.

Moving Forward, Pricing, and Potential

With this disruptive possibility, PacBio has taken smart steps to compete in the sequencing market, which will be worth an estimated $10.6 billion by 2021. With the sequencing market looking for something new and new methods for solving complex problems that Illumina can't, PacBio is the answer that researchers are increasingly turning to. Their ability to support RNA-seq, HIV analysis, complex genome rearrangements and support rapid de novo genome assembly suggests that their position within the field will continue to strengthen over the next years. To that end, PacBio has begun entering critical markets in Asia, a region which is expected to demonstrate some of the most rapid growth in sequencing over the next few years. They have also continued to support their products with regular chemistry upgrades, which also increase yield and lower costs.

As the sequencing market continues to shift away from Illumina for questions that short-read technologies still cannot answer, PacBio serves as a strong option for competition. If they are increase their platform's use to 10% of the NGS market by 2021 (from 3% in 2013) they could see revenues of $1 billion. With a gross profit margin from last quarter of 39.9%, PacBio could see gross annual profits of around $400 million in less than 5 years. With this growth in profit the operating expenses are not expected to increase nearly as rapidly, as the adoption of the technology will provide support for further adoption - once researchers see what's being done, they will follow up with their own complex projects. PacBio's placement of multiple Sequels and maintenance of their RS II at other locations over the past year supports this continued adoption, and the replacement of RS II platforms with Sequels suggest that users are satisfied with the offerings. If operating expenses were maintained slightly higher than this past quarter ($32.4 million - $129.6 million annual rate) and reached $150 million, PacBio would be able to generate a net profit of $250 million, with 115.59 million shares, that would equate to a per-share profit of $2.16. We do not expect the operating expenses and R&D to advance more rapidly over the next few years, as the company is now in support mode for it's Sequel, instead of trying to develop a new platform, they are working on perfecting the sequencing offerings, which are much cheaper to develop.

In looking at Illumina's forward PE ratio for 2017 at 36, we can calculate the value of PacBio in 2020 if their market share improves, and continues on its current upward trajectory towards earnings of $250 million in 2021. Based on a more conservative forward PE of 25, due to its continued competition with industry leader Illumina, PacBio would be expected to be worth $54 in 2020. In a pessimistic scenario, if PacBio were to only achieve around 5% of the market in 2021, the potential share price would drop to $10.75, while achieving 12% of the market would see the shares valued at $71.25. With Friday's close of $4.47 this would represent a 2.4X to 15.9X multiple as the potential share price range within 3 years.

Conclusion:

With Next Generation Sequencing continuing to grow rapidly over the next few years, the key players in the field make for strong investment opportunities. Although Illumina is the market leader and provides positive cash-flow while waiting for further growth, PacBio is a rapidly growing disruptor who doesn't have to wait for the market to grow to improve their position. As they offer a technology drastically different from the current leader, which also provides solutions to previously complex problems, they will continue to siphon market share away from Illumina over the next few years. Increasing market share while the markets are rapidly growing will shift PacBio from a cash-burning company to a rapidly growing profitable competitor to Illumina. As soon as profitability is demonstrated we expect a re-rating of the shares, which we expect to see move into the double digits within the year, placing a price target of $10 for the end of 2018. By 2020 we expect that the shares will be valued at $54 as they continue to account for the exciting growth prospects and rapid increases in profits that PacBio can achieve as the disruptive sequencing technology of the next 5 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PACB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.