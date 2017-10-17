Tesla Firings: How To Do Rigorous Analysis And Avoid Blind Panic

One predictable category of epistemological errors is to assume that the way everyone already does things is the best way to do them.

We need to take care with our epistemological methodology in order to make good investment decisions.

This is an instance where a gut sense of worry (or vindication) needs to be checked against thoughtful questions.

There is a mismatch between the numbers reported in the story, benchmarked against industry averages, and the reaction to the story.

Social scientist Brené Brown has done research to uncover how calm people manage to be so calm. She found that calm people ask themselves this key question:

“Do I have enough information to freak out?”

When a new Tesla (TSLA) article comes out with a headline that sounds worrying, I ask myself this question. A recent example: the San Jose Mercury News reported on Friday that Tesla recently fired potentially as many as 700 workers (according to some employees’ estimates). This was interpreted by some as a worrying sign for the company, especially as the move comes during Model 3 “production hell”.

For its part, Tesla claims the firings came after an annual performance review, that the vacated positions will be filled with new hires, and that this year’s turnover will about the same as last year's. Is this a plausible story?

Yes. 700 employees is just 2% of Tesla’s total workforce of 33,000. Among the top-rated manufacturing companies for employee satisfaction, the average turnover rate is 7%. The industry average is 13%. If 2% of the workforce was fired, and 2-3x as many employees left voluntarily, that would put turnover around 7%. If 5-6x as many employees left voluntarily, that would put turnover around the industry average of 13%.

A Tesla Model 3 charging. Photo credit: Steve Jurvetson.

What’s more, turnover isn't necessarily bad. University of Southern California business professor Edward Lawler argues that, done right, turnover can be less costly than improving the performance of existing employees:



In short, turnover can be beneficial if it leads to the right individuals leaving and if it produces an organization that is more agile and better able to adapt to the rapidly changing business environment that most organizations face today. The key issue is not how much turnover occurs, but about who leaves and who stays!

San Francisco State University management professor John Sullivan makes a similar argument:

Poor performers can actually cost you money. Leading firms routinely cut a percentage off the bottom of the organization, some cutting only 5 percent and others, like GE, cutting as much as 10 percent. I tend to side with firms like GE and agree that poor-performance turnover should be at least 10 percent.

So, quite plausibly, this is just business as usual at Tesla. What’s business as usual at Tesla is quite plausibly what’s business as usual at other Fortune 500 companies. And what's business as usual at other Fortune 500 companies is, according to professors Lawler and Sullivan, good. There is no evidence that anything is amiss. Despite that, stories like this still provoke panic among Tesla investors, customers, and fans and a feeling of vindication among critics and short sellers.

Questions to ask about Tesla news stories

I want to make this story a lesson in how to read and think about Tesla coverage. First, ask yourself: do I have enough information to freak out? Or celebrate, as the case may be. In order to determine that, here are some more specific questions to ask:

What actual facts are reported, as opposed to rumour, speculation, opinion, and innuendo?

Do the facts provide anecdotal evidence (which is potentially misleading) or hard quantitative evidence?

If the facts indicate a certain state-of-affairs for Tesla, is that state-of-affairs normal or about average for manufacturing companies, car companies, tech companies, or Fortune 500 companies?

If it’s not normal or about average, is it a problem for Tesla? Can you think of any good reason why Tesla might intentionally do things differently from other companies?

If it is a problem, what is the magnitude of impact on Tesla? If everything else goes okay, in a year will anyone even remember this?

I believe that if you ask these questions about some articles touted as portents of doom for Tesla, such as August’s Wall Street Journal article on Autopilot and self-driving, you end up with the conclusion that these articles simply tell anodyne or ambiguous facts in an unwarranted tone of alarm.

The point of investment research and analysis is to get to the truth. To get to the truth, we need good epistemological methodology. Good epistemological methodology starts with getting clear about what we know for sure and what we don't. It means asking the question “How do I know that?” often, and being aware of cognitive biases and psychological illusions like the illusion of explanatory depth that trick us into thinking we know what we really don’t.

Reasoning by analogy vs. reasoning from first principles

I’m particularly wary of the implicit supposition that normal is good and different is bad. It’s only because people like Henry Ford rejected this supposition that we aren’t still riding horses.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk described what's unique about his intellectual approach by drawing a distinction between reasoning by analogy and reasoning from first principles. Reasoning by analogy means thinking about what’s possible or what’s likely in terms of what already exists or has occurred. Reasoning from first principles means starting with sound theoretical principles of physics, chemistry, biology, psychology, economics, or another rigorous domain of study and building up a complex idea from simple parts.

We have to reason by analogy for almost everything. Reasoning from first principles is too cognitively expensive. But we can also be mindful of the distinction in order to avoid some predictable errors.

Analysts and commentators often make assertions about what is possible or likely for Tesla based purely on what car companies have done in the past. This is not sound reasoning. Tesla is doing some things much better than other car companies by doing them differently.

The interior of a Model 3. Photo credit: Steve Jurvetson.

Tesla far exceeds its competitors in customer satisfaction. The Tesla Model S has the highest market share in its segment, far higher than most competing cars. 83% of customers are “very satisfied” with Tesla’s in-car software versus an industry average of just 44%. This data indicates that Tesla has figured out how to make a superior product, at least according to consumers.

Tesla spends the least on marketing of any carmaker at just $6 per car. By comparison, Toyota (TM) spends the second least at $248 per car — 40x more than Tesla. With no paid advertising, Tesla generated 455,000 reservations for the Model 3, each requiring a $1,000 deposit. If you were to assert — based on the historical precedent for the industry — that car companies can’t generate significant demand without lots of advertising, you would be mistaken.

Differences in accounting, growth, and expenditure on software engineering make it hard to accurately compare Tesla’s gross margin to competitors’ in an apples-to-apples way. However, based on the few data points we have, the gross margin of competitors’ electric cars doesn’t appear to be close to Tesla’s, and it is sometimes even negative.

As Tesla’s gross margin has been gradually increasing, competitors’ margins looks set to temporarily dip as they transition to producing electric cars. Once these companies ascend the learning curve and they or their suppliers build up economies of scale for components like battery packs, their margins will likely rebound.

By defying the industry’s conventional wisdom and going all-in on electric cars early, Tesla is setting itself up for margin expansion (at least for individual models) at a time when competitors will experience margin contraction. This is a great competitive position to be in.

All this is to say Tesla has done some things differently than other car companies and yielded measurably better results. Following precedent isn't the only path to success. Entirely new ways of doing things can be unprecedentedly successful. If you find yourself arguing that Tesla can only succeed by doing things the way other car companies have always done them, take note of Tesla’s superior metrics and think twice.

Conclusion

Gut feeling and reasoning by analogy are indispensable parts of human discernment and are often helpful. However, there are times when a gut sense of worry needs to be checked against thoughtful questions about the facts of the situation. Reasoning by analogy, while fast and cognitively cheap, is inherently conservative and lacks imagination about how things can be done better.

Embracing better epistemological methodology will lead to more accurate analysis and better investment decisions. We can avoid some predictable pitfalls that have lead so many, so often astray.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.