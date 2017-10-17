Market Volatility Bulletin: Options Skew Near All-Time High

There has a been a good amount of shuffling in the race to the newly announced Federal Reserve Chair.

On Monday's close, US equity markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ) look to once again log record highs, with VIX remaining below the 10-handle.

Financials (XLF) led the way, as Treasury yields rebounded from last week's downtrend:

The dollar (UUP) saw moderate appreciation against most major currencies despite looming concerns over the future of domestic inflation.

Last Friday's September CPI number was slightly underwhelming, though the monthly figure logged the biggest increase since January. It is worth mentioning that one of the main drivers of September's headline inflation was increased gas prices resulting from the hurricanes.

Nevertheless, Janet Yellen once again reinforced intentions to raise rates in a speech she delivered this past Sunday. Yellen is also set to speak this Friday at the Herbert Stein Memorial Lecture & Annual Members Dinner.

According to PredictIt.com, the perceived likelihood of Yellen retaining her position has increased to approximately 20%. Following favorable comments from President Trump, John Taylor also saw a significant increase in his perceived odds of securing the position. Kevin Warsh, at one point the front runner, has seen his chances drop to almost VIX-like lows.

In commodities, the strengthening Dollar led gold (GLD) to once again dip below 1300, while increased tension in Iraq led to modest gains in oil (USO).

Some things to keep an eye out for this week include the Industrial Production number on Tuesday, Housing Starts and EIA Petroleum Status on Wednesday, and Jobless Claims on Thursday.

Shout Out

Today's shout out goes to the recent SA article, "Inflation Is Coming, Fasten Your Seatbelts" by Renaissance Research.

In the article, the research group analyzes various leading inflation indicators, presenting an argument that we are likely to see higher inflation than is generally anticipated. The factors they point to include ISM Priced Paid Indices, oil prices, wage growth, and the Phillips Curve.

One of the most interesting aspects of the argument is in regard to the ISM Priced Paid Indices. Their argument is stated as follows:

Last week, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) published its Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI surveys. As a reminder, PMI surveys track sentiment among purchasing managers. Notably, the ISM Priced Paid Indices, which are traditionally viewed as a good indicator of business sentiment regarding future inflation, delivered a huge beat. Both ISM Priced Paid Indices came in well above market expectations and reached their 5-year maximum levels.

Source: Bloomberg

Both indices have seen significant spikes recently, and there is good reason to believe that the indices are reliable leading indicators of inflation, as demonstrated by the following graph:

For the sake of space, we will refrain from going into detail on the other indicators they evaluate, but we do recommend reading the article in its entirety.

Ultimately, they conclude that due to bond markets not pricing in inflation, "a potential inflationary spike could cause a major shift in the markets."

With regard to this thesis, we invite readers to consider the following questions: (1) What is the likelihood that we are underestimating the potential for higher inflation, and (2) how do you see markets reacting if we do see an "inflationary spike"? More to the point, which markets would push higher, which would sink, and which do you see being largely unaffected?

Feel free to share your position in the comments section.

Thoughts on Volatility

While many have been stunned this year at just how low the VIX index can go, what is perhaps more interesting is how difficult it appears to be to hang around its lows for very long.

By way of contrast, for this year what is the percentage of time that the SPX has traded within one percent of a fifty-two week high? We'd guess perhaps 75%. Now consider that while the VIX has pushed to low levels, it does not seem to be able to manage it down there at the very bottom for very long. Jitters eventually kick in and the index moves higher, only to fall once more.

As a trader, you want to remember two important details here:

Spot VIX is not tradable. So while it may be interesting to learn that spot is jumpy, that is not necessarily useful unless you can infer relationships to VIX futures.

Even though volatility has trended lower, there has been a great deal of random mini-leaps higher. Nothing too note-worthy of course; if you don't follow vol you might miss it. But it does demonstrate that perhaps there is a logic behind opening a trade from the long end. You can definitely go and buy those long-vol plays, just (unfortunately) prepare to dump them again at a moment's notice.

The Oct contract expires close of day Tuesday (technically Wednesday morning, but few traders want to deal with the settlement "lottery" figure). Monday's bump higher in the VIX gave the Oct a little more breathing room:

Source: InteractiveBrokers

Last week we warned that the move down into the mid-nines with the Oct contract still well above that figure could really rip the F1-F2 spread wide open. While that did appear to be the tone near the morning open, the spread actually tightened a good deal. Should VIX attempt a move to around 11 or so in Tuesday trade (or Heaven forbid higher), we could see a very interesting wrap-up on this spread!

SPX options skew, as measured by differences in implied volatilities between OTM puts vs. calls, is near the highest levels on record. This indicates that the options market is acting with a degree of vigilance despite low levels of implied vol. This conclusion is evidenced by the reality that puts (downside) are trading at an historically very large premium over calls (upside) in the market; in fact we are witnessing the largest skew figures in the history of the VIX (see above graphic).

Monday, 3:30PM

What can we say: organic at-the-money vol is as cheap as it gets (at least by historical standards).

Why is realized S&P 500 volaility (the actual figures, not the implied, forward-looking volatility) so mild? The answer may relate to the "KCJ", which deals with average levels of correlation between S&P stocks.

Correlation between S&P 500 companies is quite low, which means that a basket of said equities derives a high degree of diversification benefit. This large benefit makes large moves far more difficult.

We see the possibility for a lot of jitters in spot VIX (which loosely corresponds to our monthly contract). Who knows when or how we see the push higher. But we would say that giving the shorter end of the curve (perhaps a two-week strangle) seems like a decent way to play this environment.

While we understand the logic behind the current low levels of vol, it's very difficult to recommend selling volatility here, in just about any form.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

The last part of our mini-article series that discusses the IB policy of late to tighten margin requirements is out on SA. Thank you for your input in generating them.

We're always on the lookout for good ideas to write about in terms of larger topics that impact volatility, equities, or markets in general. Please pass on your ideas for what you'd like to see more on, and we'll try to address and/or incorporate your thoughts into future pieces.

On this front, it looks like we'll be getting the pieces into place to do an interview this upcoming Friday with Robert Green, CPA. A regular reader, toombsb, linked the two of us up and we're scheduling a time to discuss tax implications of vol-traded vehicles. If you as a reader have any questions on this topic, please submit them to us in the comment thread, or PM, or else e-mail us at thebalanceoftrade@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.