ASOS's (ASOMF) CEO Nick Beighton on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nick Beighton

Welcome to the results presentation for the 12 months to the August 31, 2017 and welcome to all those joining us live on the webcast. So this year has been another really strong year for ASOS, despite political and economic headwinds affecting our customers and many structural advantages has again shone through like never before, being global, being on online, being 20 something focused and having accessible price points all now combined with greater nimbleness and agility across our entire business model and operations. These factors enable us to grow faster than we initially planned during the last 12 months and according we upgraded our sales guidance twice in the last financial year.

We've emerged as an even bigger business having amplified our desirability and enhanced our differentiation all combined I believe ASOS today is more desirable, more differentiated and therefore more defensible than it ever has been and these results demonstrate that point.

Our financial and non-financial KPI's are amazing and they go from strength to strength. We have 15.4 million active customers up 24% year on year and over 10 million of which are outside the UK and the acquisition rate is growing three times faster than the UK. Average basket value's purchase frequencies are all trending in the right direction. In terms of major investment programs they're all progressing to plan. We have stronger mentor and confidence in the outlook, the opportunity for ASOS is huge. This morning we have raised our sales guidance for the year ahead to 25% to 30% growth year on year up from the original anticipation of 20% to 25%.

We expect to achieve this growth while maintaining our profit discipline of circa 4% EBITDA and being in-line with consensus PBT for the year. We're also again exercising our CapEx investment program for FY '18, this acceleration will build greater capacity for future growth at an even faster rate. The capacity we're laying down in next 12 months will give us a 60% increase in stock holding capacity, lay the foundations for 4 billion of sales throughput and we expect to add around a 1000 new people to our talent pool. I also expect to have around 20 individual and dedicated mobile experiences by the end of next calendar year for our top global markets up from seven this year.

I would now like to hand over to Helen who will take you through the financials in a bit more detail.

Helen Ashton

Thanks, Nick. Good morning everyone. I would also like to say that I'm delighted with the results firstly as our numbers are in-line with guidance or in some cases slightly ahead. Secondly, because we've achieved great returns on the investments that we've made and thirdly because we're confident in our model and have significant opportunities ahead of us to drive our business further. So you've seen before our virtuous circle of reinvesting profits in order to drive top-line growth and this continues to be at the heart of our business playbook. At the beginning of FY '17 we deliberately front loaded further price investments into our international business funded through the FX tailwinds generated from sterling weakness. We combine this price investment with other investments in proposition and the results has been excellent reported sales growth of 33%.

Profit delivery has always been one of our key financial disciplines and we have delivered £80 million of PBT up 26% on the prior year and at the top of our £78 million to £80 million range which we guided to throughout the year. Our EBIT margin of 4.1% was in-line with our expectations and our medium term margin guidance. We disciplined around investment whether that's through the P&L or through capital expenditure. The investments we've made are delivering great results and we've seen strong year of great performance of around 43% and that's despite an acceleration in CapEx spend. So we've again delivered strong topline performance growing retail sales by 34% or 27% on a constant currency basis with currency tailwinds in line with the 7% which I guided to.

Total group sales grew by 33% with delivery receipts increasing by 18% as more customers took advantage of free delivery options. Looking at the regions in a little more detail in the UK we have a strongly performing core business, it delivered 16% growth coupled with 27% growth in the prior year and that's in a more challenging promotional UK market. Our market lead-in propositions of A-List Loyalty and Premier delivery continue to attract new customers and drive levels of engagement with average order frequency and conversion both moving in the right direction.

Turning to International which really fuelled our growth, in the U.S. we grew retail sales by 46%, 31% in constant currency driven by price investments in the early part of the year and key promotional events. Premier customers are really important to our U.S. performance and growth in this segments remain strong. Students have also performed well and will be a continued focus going forward for us. In the EU retail sales grew by 45%, 34% in constant currency driven by price investments and proposition expansion including the implementation of free returns across the remainder of Europe in the second half of the prior year as well as the introduction of new payment methods during this year. Finally rest of the world sales grew by 52% or 42% in constant currency, a strong acceleration from this time last year when reported growth was 9%. Growth has been driven by key price and proposition investments during the year with Russia and Israel being standout performance demonstrating triple digit growth. Australia has also responded really well to price investments and the introduction of free returns as comfortably back to double digit growth.

So overall excellent top line growth despite keeping stock tight into P3 as we delivered a smooth transition to the EuroHub 2 hence temporarily impacting availability. Group retail gross margin improved by 10 basis points to 48.6% within our guidance of plus or minus 30 basis points. Our trade-in stands delivered strong full price performance with our full price mix been at its highest level ever, clearance staff was also favourable all of which drove margin benefit. This together with the FX tailwinds funded enduring price investments into a number of international territories and also our investments into the U.K. A-List the Loyalty Scheme which annualized at the end of the half one.

We also continue to experience a shift into branded sales with the successive active where we have been a key driver, branded sales now account for nearly 60% of the sales mix and have a margin which is 500 basis points less than there is for branded sales. Group gross margin as a whole decreased by 20 basis points as more customers took advantage of our extended free delivery propositions resulted in delivery receipts growing at a slower rate than our retail sales growth. At the total level operating costs were broad in line with last year as a percentage of sales with efficiencies being delivered in payroll and marketing costs which we used to further invest into our delivery proposition and warehouse costs in-line with our playbook. Distribution cost increase by 70 basis points to 15.6% of sales this was driven by significant expansion of our delivery options with more territories receiving free returns and enhanced tracking together with Premier launches in Italy and Spain. These investments into enduring customer propositions were partially offset by U.S. duty savings and continue benefits from carrier renegotiations. Warehousing cost increased by 90 basis points to 8.8% of sales driven by an increase in fulfillment mix from Berlin as we transitioned into the EuroHub 2 at the beginning of the second half of the year. This operation is currently a more manual solution at Barnsley and hence more costly at unit level.

Within this increase we did see some offsetting further efficiencies from Barnsley as we continue to invest in to automation technology. Marketing cost improved by 80 basis points to 4.5% of sales due to efficiencies in digital marketing spends and higher returns on our advertising spend. We also redistributed spend towards customer propositions such A-list and student acquisition where the costs within gross margin.

Within other costs payroll drove the majority of the 70 basis points of improvement along with leverage on our fixed costs such as property. Depreciation was flat to 2.2% of sales as a consequence of strong sales growth coupled with a significant element of capital expenditure being in relation to projects which go live in the new financial year. Not something that I usually do but I thought it might be useful just to give you a flavour how at this point I believe these cost lines will move in the new financial year. Firstly, I anticipate retail gross margin to be improved by up to 100 basis points. Offsetting this we will see a significant increase in warehouse cost as we further ramp up the EuroHub further invest into wages in Barnsley and start setting up the U.S. warehouse to build our capacity ahead of demand. It's likely that warehouse costs will fall thereafter as a percentage of sales. We anticipate continuing to see efficiencies in our payroll and fixed costs however this will be somewhat offset by increasing depreciation alongside the acceleration in the levels of CapEx that we're seeing.

So the group continues to enjoy a really strong financial position including a closing cash balance of just over £160 million which I'll cover on the next slide. Net assets increased by £85 million driven principally by continued investment into fixed assets. At the half year you recall that we kept our inventory levels tight to ease the smooth transition into the EuroHub 2 and we highlighted that we'd expect levels to rise post transition for the year end. This has been the case and our closing position at the year-end was up by 25% versus a year ago and up 30% versus the position at the half. This is ensure that we've got sufficient stock availability to meet customer demand as we entered the new financial year. So turning to cash within the year we saw strong EBITDA performance of 121.9 million together with a working capital movement of 44.3 million. Our strong cash position has funded a significant acceleration in CapEx cash outflow during the year to 161.5 million. The working capital inflow includes higher stock which reflects the levels of anticipated sales for the new season compared to last year more than offset by a movement in trade payables impacted by the timing of payments as we look to transition to the first phase of the new finance system at the year end. This flatted working capital to the tune of around £25 million and you should expect this to unwind or not be repeated in the new financial year.

As planned, we continued to significantly invest the head of the future growth of the business with all projects currently on time and on budget. During the year we invested 168 million into CapEx which is in line with the guidance that we gave at the P1 trading statements and thereafter, we've already mentioned that our ROI remains very attractive at circa 43%.

Within this spend we continue to invest significantly into improvements in our digital platform to enhance the customer experience and hence conversion rates. We also continue to progress our key transformational technology projects including our truly global retail plan in merchandising system and also the supporting finance and people systems. We also continue to build out our warehouse infrastructure ahead of demand with our focus being on the build out of phase one of the EuroHub and further automation to drive capacity at Barnsley. Within space and facilities spend was focused on continuing with our Greater London house extension and refit alongside moving our Customer Care team to a new site in [indiscernible].

As we continue to execute well and our investments deliver strong returns we're confident we can go further deploying capital into the business well and getting more strong returns. So for FY '18 we're looking to accelerate our capital investment again to between £200 million and £220 million broadly 50% of this will be spent on technology enabling us to further invest into our customer experience, deliver new language sites and new payment methods and also allowing us to complete the transformational technology programs I've just mentioned.

Warehousing will be around 40% of the spend as we continue to optimize Barnsley extend and automate the EuroHub 2 and build out a new U.S. hub ahead of demand and the remainder will be invested into the peak Euro spend on our GLH extension and refit. As always this investment will be funded from internally generated cash alongside existing robust cash balances. Whilst the group is likely to be free cash flow negative in FY '18 we expect the group to return to positive free cash flow from FY '19 onwards and at this point I expect CapEx spend in FY '18 to not be greater than £200 million. So finally moving on to guidance for the new financial year. As Nick has already flagged our expected reported sales growth for FY '18 is now increased to 25% to 30% reflecting the current momentum which we are seeing within the business. This includes a low single digit FX tailwind of around 3%.

As usual we will provide an updated view on the FX tailwind as we move through the year. We have been on a journey of significant price investments and that journey is now largely complete. So as a result we now anticipate retail margin to improve by up to a 100 basis points on the prior year. I've just talked through CapEx guidance I won't say anymore on that and finally our return on invested capital remaining comfortably above our 25% threshold.

So in summary we're really pleased with the results. We continue to execute well and outpace and we expect this momentum to continue into the new financial year. Thanks and I'll now hand back to Nick.

Nick Beighton

So I'm just going to show a quick video and demonstrate some of the things we have been upto over the last 12 months.

[Video]

I hope you enjoyed that video. It again captures the very essence and spirit of what we do. Don’t worry if you missed some of the stats it will be valuable later on the website you can watch it again and pick up some of the details. So this is our purpose, this is to give you the confidence to be whoever you want to be. We do this through our products and our experiences for our customers and our ASOS alike. Our daily goals are to create and curate products and experiences to inspire our 20 something audience. Our mission remains the same and will never change to be the world's number one destination for fashion loving 20 somethings. Our journey is guided by our core values of being authentic, being brave and being creative. Our defendable pillars which make our brand differentiated and desirable our purpose, our unique products, our propositions and our people. I refer to these as our defensible mode and as you can see it's increasingly widening perpetually and completely investing these pillars will widen the mode each and every year.

The key metrics that guide our growth are the net promoter score or our customer satisfaction which for the last 12 months has been greater than it ever has been, strong sales growth, profit discipline of 4% and focused allocation of resources to achieve a strong return on internal capital of 25%. Throughout the rest of the presentation I'll give some detail behind each of these defensible pillars.

So starting with our fantastic and unique product offer, this year we've continued our focus on newness and full price mix with great results. We launched 5000 new styles each and every week, 60% of the product range is unique to ASOS. We've achieved the highest level of full price sell through in our history and we continue to refresh our third party offer adding around 200 brands during the course of the year.

During the year we've invested substantially into product pricing, this is the most heavily in our international markets for our international customers and at the same time with our GK pricing flat in spite of increased sourcing pressure from the weaker sterling.

Looking ahead to FY '18 we will continue with same training focus, increasing average line buys, cutting the fringe options and adding more range and more weight through range of products expansion. This year we have launched ASOS face and body and we further expanded into active wear and specialty sizing. I will show you a bit more in face and body shortly that we in active wear we have added ranges in ski, surf, golf and football and we're really excited about the forthcoming launch of ASOS 4505 which is our own brand active wear range we would be launching in early in 2018. We believe this is substantial opportunity ahead of us in this category.

We know our unique product is one of the reasons for our customers keep coming back to us and we've already been developing some new brands with [indiscernible] vintage, Novak, Heart & Dagger and Crooked Tongues. Following the success of these brands we're stepping up our investment here creating a dedicated ASOS brands team. This is about creating new and scalable brands with a defined point of difference for different customer segments for different price points and with different tastes.

Talent at ASOS, last year we were overwhelmed by the reaction to our fashion discovery program. We had over 600 applicants and we're extremely impressed by the creativity and talent that came forward. So we're going to dial this one up, we're going to go global with a fashion discovery program, we're looking to create a go-to point for the best young talent globally, to revive a platform for their unique product, their talent and on the ASOS ecosystem. This is absolutely in-line with our mission, our purpose and our values and it further enriches the ASOS point of difference.

We've been retelling face and body and beauty green products for many years now but without any real range or authority, range credibility or width. The launch of ASOS face and body in September will change that, it represents a new opportunity for us to create a more positive category experience from the 20 somethings, a fresh regional approach is far more engaging and positions us to stand out in this fast growing market. Now we have over 6000 products including an ASOS range in this category. Our own bio-range is genderless just been launched and we've done this in our own unique ASOS way and the early customer feedback has been fabulous. We've seen customer decision making an inspiration change in this category we have tailored that accordingly giving stepping up our video content and providing an augmented reality beauty app so you can try on our products before you buy.

[Video]

So this as well as that video, this is the first time in a long time that we've done some offline marketing hopefully some of you will have seen and seen this around London on the tubes, on the bus stops and also done in Manchester. The video is now prize winning, it's colourful, impactful and the approach celebrates inclusivity and diversity. Under propositions, brand experience and engagement are key differentiators in the ASOS model and we've continued to invest heavily in this area. Over the last 12 months we've achieved visit growth of 24%, order growth of 30%, average basket growth of 2% and a 5% increase in order frequency. We remain prolific publishers of content to support our experience. Around 60,000 piece of content each and every month in fact. Our content, our experiences are designed to be relevant, engaging to delight and to be intuitively simple. We've also seen a big switch in customer behaviour in the last 12 months. Our video content was viewed more than 66 million times up 100% on the prior year and we have operating our activity in this area accordingly. We've also seen a big uptake in Instagram and Snapchat, Instagram stories which was introduced last year has had a 70% increase in average views to around 270,000 per the story and our branded face and body Snapchat ends was viewed by over 300,000 unique visitors which is ahead of the Snapchat internal benchmark.

Delivery solutions, this is a fundamental plank of our propositions and we've always been relentless innovators here. At the last 12 months we've achieved more than 200 Huntsman's I'm just going to pick out a few for you. Recently we've just launched in the UK ASOS instant, this is same day delivery service into London initially but with many more cities planned. This year we're seeing a step up at our Click & Collect offering we've launched this proposition in the U.S., in Italy as well as dailing up locations in the UK. We now have around 30,000 locations globally. Our ASOS premier proposition has increased its take up globally by 55% and in the UK that's growing by 30%. Over the next 12 months we will again overhaul and improve our entire UK propositions and issues later cut-offs and potentially same day delivery in some cities in Germany utilizing the capability offered by a new EuroHub.

We've also enhanced our EU Click & Collect network further improve our U.S. domestic offer will premier through at least five more countries. We also provide customers with an auction to choose their preferred carrier and would be looking to launch ASOS refund express giving customers the ability to have a faster refund. So lots more innovation coming.

In the last 12 months around $50 million of CapEx investment was deployed into our global warehousing and operational capabilities and we're increasing this again into FY '18, this will further power our growth. So I'll give you an update of our current capacity now on what we're building, investment in bonds Barnsley which our UK warehouses largely complete, it's mechanized, it's automated and sustaining our growth. The fastest order passes through that warehouse in less than an hour and this year we've added a second part sorter giving the potential for further 120 delivery options, a fifth patch sorter to increase throughput we've extended our input throughput capacity. In FY '18 we will expand storage by further 10% circa 2 million units. In Germany we have now exited the first EuroHub, so for ease EuroHub 2 is now EuroHub and this went live in March this year giving it's initial manual solution for around 10 million units over 470,000 square feet.

This has already achieved a throughput of over 1 million units per week and it's been filling over 90% of the EU orders. Just to give you a scale of that facility and it took us two years to get the same number of throughput out of Barnsley and we've achieved that in Berlin in six months. Phase two of the EuroHub build out the automation mechanization is on track. This will give us a capacity for additional 10 million units covering over 850,000 square feet. From materials perspective you can see we've added a second facility in Poland that came on stream last week. In the U.S. we signed a lease in August which should give us a capacity for 10 million stockholding, a 10 times increase on the current capacity in Columbus, Ohio. Initially this will be largely a manual solution and then we will automate and mechanize as we've done elsewhere. It has the potential for further expansion if necessary. We've also significantly extended the leadership in this team and sequence the change so we can execute it and secure in an orderly manner. By the end of this next financial year, we will build the capacity for 60% increase in stockholding and lay the foundation for £4 million sales throughput.

ASOS tech has made great progress. The completion and roll out of our fast and flexible digital platform last year has allowed us to release customer experience enhancements at even greater velocity. We did over 1,300 tape releases, that's 1,300 improvements in the customer experience. Our peak last year, we handled 33 orders per second at the peak hour and we have the capacity for many more. A major truly global retailer and global fulfillment programs are all on track. Just to pick a couple of highlights from the tech for you. Our ASOS style to match feature, which launched on IRS in H2 has a lot visual search for our customers, giving the ability to photo, screenshot and search for something similar. We've improved and extended the algorithms and the intelligence behind our ASOS fit assistant and ASOS recommendations, which will further enhance customer experience and, hopefully, lower the returns rate. You may have also noticed, we've gone live with refresh site navigation in our apps. This improves our customers can search, browse and explore our products. It also speeds up downloads and product pages globally, the most significant improvement in navigation in many years. This will soon follow on the web channels.

For the year ahead, our investment will also enhance our global platform to enable us to offer more locally relevant experiences in the 200-plus markets we trade in. Currently, we have 7 country-specific websites and apps. By the end of FY '18, this will be 20 in our top 20 markets. This will be new localized, web and mobile experiences. This is the first time we've added local foreign sights for 4 years now and this year we're adding 13.

We're also on a journey towards world-class artificial intelligence capability from ARA powered customer experiences to AI-powered customer care, which not only improve the customer experience but will lower the cost of handling. I'm now going to do a quick demo. So I've referred to, I've talked to you earlier about the site navigation, so let's have a look. So this is the navigation I showed you the last time. You can see how it's more intuitive and it's simple. So if I go through women's clothing, we've also extended it to shop by range, this is the first time we've done that. So you can go ASOS curve, maternity, petite and tall. You can also shop by product. So let's go to on occasions, which we have all products, so we will shop by occasion. So let's go to Halloween, coming up. There's a Halloween product for you. It's much more simple, allows the customers to choose.

So menswear, big catch for this year has been active wear. So let's go to active wear, it's active wear. You can see all the various categories shown by product and also by activity, it's the first time we've done. So football, gym, training, running, golf and swim. I won't show you the swimwear, to save your blushes. But if you look on football, you can see the range, which is new to ASOS.

We're also trying something new. With the new iOS launch, we've got ability to do augmented reality. So here's the trainer I saved earlier, it's a Nike -- it's noted as NMD R2 for the sleeper heads in here. Let me show you how the AR capability can change the way the product is viewed by the customer. So click on it, here we go. There's the shoe. You can rotate it and have a good look at it so you can absolutely examine the product. In a way, you won't be able to do with flat images, it's also quite fun. End of demo, I'll leave you there.

ASOS people are a huge part of what make ASOS great. We work hard to create a culture to support them to be their best self in their fast moving environment. We want them to be valued, respected, contribute to our strategy and have fun along the way. We've learned that by creating the rate culture, adding the right capability, getting out of the way is the fastest way to scale an e-commerce business. As of the end of 30th of August this year, we employ close to 3600 people in Lister [ph] and London, critically strengthening our leadership capability in many key positions. This is from the exec board down, which will help guide, lead and support the business through the rapid execution of change we're now delivering.

Apprenticeships, internships and graduate programs are important ways for attracting and developing talent, and we continue to build partnerships with a variety of universities and colleges. We're really excited by the new and young talent we have coming through. This year, we expect to add around 1000 to our talent pool. During the year, we extended the employee forums throughout the ASOS site to strengthen the franchise between the ASOS Board and the customers. We call this ASOS in Touch.

Finally, we've just launched the ASOS Academy. During the year, this will be a program to help employees work towards enhancing their skills and being their best self. It covers a whole host of learning and development and training and in October, this was kicked off with our first-ever festival of learning. This whole section is ranging from brand protection, from coding, to public speaking, to data privacy and even have the chance to learn the hacker.

Fashion with Integrity, this is something we, our ASOSs and our customers believe passionately in. And during the last 12 months, we've seen fantastic progress. In Barnsley, we've increased the entry level wages to the U.K. Living Wage Foundation, i.e. the real living wage for every one over 3 months. Our logistics partner, XPO, have fully recognized the Community Union to represent employees on the site. We've also developed our training in the warehouse and we expect to deliver around 15,000 training hours in the coming year.

For the wider supply chain perspective, we took a significant step a few weeks ago to protect garments and supply-chain work globally by signing up to a global framework agreement with industry law. This is the first in the e-commerce fashion brand. At the same time, we committed and signed up to the UN Women's Empowerment principles. We've been working on increasing the transparency of our supply chain to further protect the people working for them. This is the cornerstone of our strategy to map and publish the names and addresses of our factories around the world. I'm pleased to say, we did this for the first time.

I'm also pleased to say, we're exceeding our targets on sustainable cotton and we're on track to get 100% by 2020. We've also published our ASOS modern slavery statement, which has been welcomed as an example setting to the industry and I'm very pleased about that. In all, I'm really proud of the work we're doing here and we continue to do across all these initiatives. In addition to that, we expect to raise a £1 million this year for the ASOS Foundation, which we deploy to change the lives of the young people in our target projects.

Just as a reminder and update you on our global opportunity. The online global apparel market is now approaching 200 billion per annum and it continues to grow at pace. Whilst our market share clearly differs by region, we only have circa 1% on this currently. You can see by the number of the most recent ASOS KPIs by region, we've outstripped the online market growth in our three major markets. This chart also highlights how much headroom we still have to go.

I believe ASOS is well placed to capitalize this opportunity. The folks and investments we're making in people, tech, operational capabilities will ensure we capture this potential. All investments, of course, from our balance sheet and internally generated funds and we expect to return excellent return on our invested capital.

So in summary, we have another very strong year in ASOS, the momentum is continuing. Sales and profits move upwards. We're improving customer experience and operational capability around the world at a faster rate than ever before. And [indiscernible] is widening through focused investments, all our major change programs in tech and logistics are delivering and we're moving at a pace unimaginable a couple of years ago.

We scaled up the leadership capability and are rigorously focused on execution of our key metrics in all our key markets. Our medium-term guidance remains unchanged for the foreseeable future, we aim to grow at 20% to 25% at a profit discipline of 4%. ASOS is building an increasingly differentiated position through our focus on 20-somethings, for being online, for being on fashion and being global. Thank you very much. I'd like to hand over to Q&A. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

At what point will the EuroHub be automated and presumably fuel running cost drop out and that's the first question. Second question, what percentage of sales was ASOS own labeled in and what percentage was exclusives last year? And then just finally, is there any execution risk we need to think about launching 13 new websites in FY '18?

Nick Beighton

Okay. With the first one when was EuroHub automated? That would be done by the end of this financial year. And the transition costs are being covered within our operating P&L, which is the reason Helen guided up the distribution expenses during the course of next year.

Helen Ashton

On label, it's 41% exclusives around about 60% in total. So we take brand plus the exclusives of the third-party.

Nick Beighton

Our exclusive is around tech. Over the last 4 years, our tech has become far more nimble, far more agile. And actually totally confident in the execution of those, there's around 750 engineers in London. We're going to add 200 of that this year. So we'll have the capability to have 200 websites, yes. But we're only going to deploy that in the top 20 over the next 12 months.

Michelle Wilson

Michelle Wilson from Berenberg. With the gross margin improvement, you've guided to up to 100 bps improvement this year. Can you just take us through the moving parts of that? And then all some in terms of the U.S. growth, is there any cap on U.S. growth until you get the distribution center up and running?

Helen Ashton

So I'm not going to give you the breakdown of the detailed parts of the 100. But it's exactly what you expect in there. So probably a bit more in full price mix, some more sourcing benefits going into there and some FX tailwinds. I think I flagged in the presentation, we threw a lot of the structural price investment now. We will always have a little bit of price investment, but it won't be anything in the other scale that we've had before. So we just have the offset to the other buckets will be generally similar.

Nick Beighton

On the U.S. warehouse, yes, there will be, Michelle. You remember, we talked about the second half transition around EuroHub, we kept stock very, very tight. That's the best way to protect the major supply chain initiatives. We've learned from that, we've done it many times now, we'll be doing exactly the same when we've done that. Once the warehouse in the U.S. is complete by the end of probably 12 months from now, then we have the ability to dial-up all the propositions.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Charlie Muir-Sands from Deutsche Bank. The first one on the CapEx, I appreciate obviously saying that this year should be in absolute in terms of a peak, I guess, in percentage terms, too. But relative to the pace of growth this is still quite elevated level of CapEx versus, let's say, 5 years ago. Do you think your industry is becoming more capital intensive to grow? Or is it that you expect long-term to operate at much higher levels of efficiency, which could be reflected in the P&L? And then the second question I've got more specific...

Nick Beighton

Let's do the first one first. I would go your second assumption, Charlie.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Margins higher in the long-term?

Helen Ashton

Yes.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Okay. Secondly, I just wondered whether you can give us an update on changes in duty regime, which may be various stages down, speculative or legislative part and how those are incorporated into your guidance obviously, specifically as you think about Australia, which seems to have got deferred and Russia?

Helen Ashton

Yes. So Australia and GST, we thought we would come into place in August in FY '17 and it didn't. It's being differed for another year. So at this point, I'm assuming in my guidance that it does come in FY '18 and I'm making assumption at this point that we don't pass that cost on to the customer. So we'll see whether that does come into force or not. In relation to Russia, yes, the stock automated around reduction in the duty-free thresholds, but actually nothing certain in. That so I think from our perspective, we'll wait and see what happens there. From a U.S. perspective again, unclear on what changes we'll see out of the Republican regime. But the border adjustment tax that we talked about last time has disappeared now. So again, we stay nimble, we watch all the time, of course. Key for us, we're looking at building our legal entity structure, which you are aware off so we'll have separate entities, which, again, helps be more nimble around changes in tax. But many of these things are uncertain, but our business model is super nimble and we'll make it, create it and make it more nimble going forward. So we'll keep an eye on them and you'll see how we go.

Nick Beighton

We see the story probably before was 5 years ago but it was the market's fairness act in the U.S., that hasn't yet translated into any legislative change.

Georgina Johanan

Georgina Johanan from JPMorgan. The first one, just on sourcing and supply chain, if we can get an update on any changes. So things like proportion of [indiscernible] label that’s sourced on a six weeks leadtime now. If any product is being delivered direct to the EuroHub, that would be great.

Nick Beighton

Yes. Well, let's do that now. So during the course of the last 12 months, we've reduced our sourcing base by around 20% odd, around 17% of our product comes from Mauritius, around 14% from Turkey. And they are all on sub 6-week lead times. So those percentages have grown in line with our volumes. We're also looking and continue to look at tripling the amounts of source we do from U.K its sub 3% at the moment, I'd like that to be around 10%. There's nothing quicker than the U.K. And therefore, jersey product, T-shirts, joggers, sweats, T-shirts, in spite of the import cost being still slightly different, which just had a 20% premium from last year, the exit margin is stronger because you're selling into a key trend and it removes the mark-down risk so that’s still our strategy. So no real change apart from the reduction of 20% and the volumes growing during the course of the last 12 months.

Helen Ashton

We are seeing more sourcing directly into the EuroHub now. So 75% now of our costs are in sterling. If you remember 2 years ago, it was up at 90%. We were already in a position the U.S. where we've got a natural hedge on the dollar, a bit more to go on the euro. But obviously, EuroHub opens up so we're making nice progress, we'll continue to see that progress going forward into the financial year.

Georgina Johanan

Is that 75% of COGS?

Helen Ashton

Total cost.

Georgina Johanan

Total cost including OpEx. And my second question is just around sort of the advertising that you've been doing. So the advertising on sort of the tube and some in Manchester as well. I know it's early days, but can you give us kind of any commentary on whether you're seeing sort of a halo effect to clothing as well coming from that and whether you kind of see an uptick in those cities where you have sort of done some of that? Any color would be great.

Nick Beighton

It's great, wasn't it? First of all, I loved it and I quite enjoyed walking the streets seeing our site alongside going down the tube. It was all about Face + Body first of all, but we certainly saw a very strong September. And I'm sort of describing some of the halo effect to those campaigns. So we are making any plans on dialing up anymore yet. But certainly, one of the things we'll continue to look at.

Simon Bowler

Simon Bowler from Exane. Two questions for myself. First of all, it seems to be across many of your markets, particularly the U.K. which is something dynamic going on growth kind of at extreme value brands. I'm just wondering in that context why you wouldn't look to reinvest some of the gross margin gains into lowering your price points? Or do you think there's a brand risk from here from doing so? And then secondly, you spoke a bit around the shift of marketing spend has come down quite significantly in the second half on absolute terms, percentage of sales basis. I know you've given guidance for next year, can you talk about what drove the decision to reallocate them and spend them elsewhere in the P&L you mentioned within COGS, et cetera?

Nick Beighton

Your first point, you said about trading down?

Simon Bowler

Exactly. Just the growth around the value brands we're seeing come out of the U.K., whether it be some of your peers or the prime markets, et cetera. Just why you wouldn't look to invest in the gross margin gains you've got for the year ahead back into pricing further.

Nick Beighton

Okay. So you should heard me talk about ASOS brands, I said these are new products, different customer segments, different price points. So we're very happy with the ASOS price position right now, and we're rigorously benchmarking globally in the U.K. And so there's a point where you maintain your brand credentials. We held U.K. pricing flat in spite of increased sourcing pressure. So we set up the gross margin in the U.K. on the back of it. But we're also looking at repositioning other brands that will create our sales with different price points. So that's something we're looking at and that would effectively was margin investment if we chose to do that.

Helen Ashton

I think on the marketing side, I think from our perspective, we think about marketing as an investment into customer acquisition or customer retention. And actually, we're always looking at that spending looking at how do we get the best return from that. So if we believe that actually the best return for that is to acquire a student, we do that by a discount that sits within gross margin, then that's absolutely what we would do. So from my perspective, it's not that we're spending less on marketing, we're just making it more efficient. It just happen some of the cost is in a different area of the P&L.

Nick Beighton

Yes. For years, we've talked about our delivery returns proposition being some of our best marketing. So it's just playing around with the playbook as Helen described.

Simon Bowler

And can you share in terms of how you quantify the return you're getting on those investments and what time frame you look at it? Or any metrics that you use when trying to identify work it's best deployed?

Helen Ashton

I mean, we generally demand of payback in the financial year. So we're quite demanding from a marketing perspective, but we also look at lifetime values as well at the customers that we acquire, look at lots of the different metrics around that metrics. Obviously, some of the other metrics that we see on the back of the year, but students particularly have performed very, very strongly for us.

John Stevenson

John Stevenson from Peel Hunt. A couple of questions, please. Just in terms of the U.K. proposition that you talked about sort of dialing it up a bit this year in terms of lead times, that stuff. Is that in response to sort of where sales the field growth are? Do you feel there's opportunity in terms of conversion by taking sort of behind it? And what sort of things you're going to do?

Nick Beighton

Yes. So it's not in response to anything, it's about us going customers who wanted faster, quicker and their money back as soon as possible. They want to be in control of the order, they want to be in control of the refund. We know the biggest contact rates are around where's my order, where's my refund, circa 40% of those issues. The more you put the customer in charge of that by better tracking are outbound and returns and also given the diversity to choose, it means they're in control of that order, that delivery. And you get the better customer experience and you get less contacts into the customer care center. So that's what's behind that. We also think that's one of the things that's key to building our modes and we're relentless in doing delivery and proposition improvements in the area. Does that help?

John Stevenson

Yes, that's helpful. And just second question in terms of you mentioned some sort of marketing stats there before in terms of the life cycle of your customers. Can you talk a little bit around the sort of churn rates you're seeing and how that differs nice pushing harder into the U.S?

Nick Beighton

No. You know we don't give the output.

John Stevenson

Both U.S. and U.K.

Nick Beighton

Helen will be embarrassed to say that to you.

Helen Ashton

That's longer than unusual to say no, it's like--

Sanjay Vidyarthi

Sanjay Vidyarthi from Canaccord. Question on working capital. I know there were some timing benefits and others, just gone. But thinking more broadly about supply terms, how do you manage it in terms of cash flow versus margin? They're kind of strategic reasons behind what you're doing or is it more about return on invested capital kind of calculation and the sensitivities around that?

Helen Ashton

So prior to my arrival, I think the decision was made to rebase supply terms. So we've moved out many of the supplies from 30 days out to 60 days. I think where our thinking is now would be actually want to be much more flexible with our suppliers. So actually we're quite keen to make sure that the payment terms that we have work for our suppliers. Now that might mean that we can offset that with some of margin benefits. So I think as we move forward with new systems and new processes, it gives us the ability to be much more flexible around balance and margin, repayment terms with currency as well just to be able to flex that through. So rather than having kind of a one-approach-fits-all, I think what you will see is being much more flexible with our suppliers we obviously, have cash so if we can trade that of mix you that we could benefit around that, then that's what we would look to do.

Nick Beighton

You saw that step that one quite nicely. It was my fault to point the payment terms to 60 days what she means. Actually on a philosophical point, this is CFO to CEO, I think there's a policy in all those things. So I haven't said quite rightly once we improve our internal capability, I'll be looking to give payment terms what suppliers want because they end up building in cost of doing it. I don’t want our manufacturers to suffer cash flow issues than building their own costs. So we'll be looking at creating a flexibility where we can choose faster payment methods, that's something we look to access.

Sanjay Vidyarthi

Okay. So maybe less working capital but margin accretion as a result?

Helen Ashton

Possibly.

Caroline Gulliver

Caroline Gulliver from Jefferies, a general question please. You're hiring another 200 sort of data engineers and software engineers I think you said. I'm just wondering where you hiring people from? And are you finding the sufficient talent pool in the U.K. to give you all the innovations you want in AI and augmented reality?

Nick Beighton

In tech specifically? Right. So for many years, tech is the area where we struggle most we're getting engineers, not the case anymore. And so ASOS is now at that brand where they are if you have that particular skill set, there's a whole diversity of solutions that you can work on. So we're having a much greater attraction of tech. London, for the price of that will go up because particularly where we are, there's Facebook -- not Facebook, Google and so that's just improving the gene pool. But over the course of the last 3 years, one of the things we've grown our tech abilities by bringing European talent. So if that's something that's an issue for us depending on where Brexit's ends up. I think you can point over that. You got the stage as well.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions, please. Firstly in the U.S., there has been a bit of a deceleration into the back half of the year. I think the growth in Q4 was close to around 23%. Is this in line with your expectations? And what you think would be sort of key changes that you need to do to drive acceleration? And secondly, you've talked about sourcing more locally to hedge some of your FX exposure. As you move in that direction, given you've already invested in pricing on the shift in sterling, what could that due to margins going forward?

Nick Beighton

Okay. So the Q4 was 8 weeks, and it was back in a very strong comps and it what in line with our expectations. So we've got no concerns about that. The things we will drive going forward will be around product expansions, other proposition expansions. But bear in mind, the big chunk of investments in the U.S. is through the U.S. hub. So there will be a level of how far we will go during the next 12 months. And I don't want growth to actually run away with itself because that will then defeat the supply chain change. So that's kind of -- I'm okay, with the U.S. growth. And if you said, it was the amount of expectations, yes, it was. What's your other point?

Helen Ashton

I think just to add on to that, I think the other thing we spoke about this morning was we obviously, have the availability challenges into the second half as we transition through the EuroHub on a planned basis. The U.S. and the U.K. were the two countries that were specifically impacted by that. As we've gone into the new financial year, you've seen our stock is in a really good position as we started into those territories. So I think that's positioned us well.

Nick Beighton

You tested it to make sure we're the same answer as Helen.

Helen Ashton

I'll make sure that we do.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you want me to remind you what's the second one? So you've already moved to 75% of your cost coming from the U.K. and my understanding is you want to source more out of your local markets. Now in the last year, you've invested...

Helen Ashton

Wait, sorry, you said it was 70% of our cost from the U.K, it's 75% cost in sterling.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, my bad. In sterling. So part of the price investment into Europe or the U.S., my understanding has been driven by your sterling purchases as you move into purchasing in local currencies. Does that drive a compression in your margins unless you change pricing?

Helen Ashton

So my view would be no. Obviously, we are growing very quickly. That gives us scale when we negotiate in. I think Nick talked in his presentation about average line buying getting larger as well. And we will be constantly looking to particularly move payments into euros where we can. So we will bit possibly looking to balance that way whether it's in margin, growth, currency. So I don't believe that we've built see a significant margin compression of that.

Nick Beighton

To your first point, I didn't follow your first point. We've actually had increased sourcing costs as a result of the majority of our purchase being in sterling and sterling being weaker. Our major trading currencies are euro and U.S. So actually that cost have gone up as a result of that. The price investment into the U.S. has been driven by locking down the exchange rate, setting our prices, we get a stronger margin in the U.S. as a result of ASOS own brand being selected in a high percentage and elsewhere and also the VAT advantage. So what we did do that we look our sales rates on the back of sterling weakness and took that benefit and the acceleration in that, the net sales gain as well as and invested heavily into that pricing. So it wasn't a sourcing cost benefit.

Adam Cochrane

Adam Cochrane, UBS. One question for me. In terms of comment, I was very pleased to see your slide on integrity. I think it's good to you put out there on the stuff you're doing. In terms of question, I think it's...

Nick Beighton

You can apply at ASOS if you like.

Adam Cochrane

Is the website open? When you look at the long-term or medium-term guidance of 4% EBIT margin, so you've talked looking at FY '18 at retail gross margin up, warehousing cost going up. And then FY '19, you say now that warehousing cost will then be down year-over-year. Which cost lines are you expecting to offset that to maintain a flat EBIT margin into the midterm?

Helen Ashton

I think when I said that warehousing cost will come down, they will come down. I suspect they're not going to come down to the levels that we've seen over the last couple of years. I think that will start to come down, depreciation is going to come up. I mean, it's pretty obvious when you look at the CapEx spend that you are going to see start to see that come through. And you see the 2.2% depreciation that I've got now is being flat for the last two years, and that's just because of sales growth but also the phase in of the new projects coming online, you're going to see that depreciation start to step up that will offset, I think, the warehouse cost that start to come down.

Adam Cochrane

That will be a split between EBITDA margin and EBIT margin as you look into the midterm?

Helen Ashton

Absolutely. I think as you go into FY '19, that's what I'm saying we're going to start free cash flow positive pretty quickly off the back of that.

Nick Beighton

Ultimate question, Greg? You just did.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] from Goldman Sachs. Just on the brand mix, especially in the U.K. between own brand and third party brand. Has that changed materially or that whole 60:40 split, that 4% of differential from the last is all international?

Helen Ashton

We never split it between the U.K. and international. So we just always talked about total. A lot of the shift that we've seen as being as a result of active wear, particularly. So we saw in the second half actually a bit of our rebalancing back towards own brand. But it's an output metric of the business that we have, we don't particularly manage the business to brand and nonbranded.

Unidentified Analyst

And the second question, have you seen your returns rate are being stabilizing now?

Nick Beighton

The what, sorry?

Unidentified Analyst

The returns rate, the product return rate.

Nick Beighton

Yes, it has. I mean that's a fact. We talked about this at the half year, the U.K. returns rate is down year-on-year again, which is great. Now I'd like to claim some of the enhancements in fit analytics and things like that, but I think the product mix is probably the biggest driver.

Helen Ashton

Yes, the full year returns rate was by 40 bps. But as Nick said, U.K. was significantly better, U.S. was better, some of the big European countries, but France particularly was better. So yes, we've seen some real stabilization and balancing back in there. Obviously, offset with the rest of the world where we saw introduction of a lot of free returns, but that's obviously, [indiscernible] were worsen.

Nick Beighton

Right. I think that's it then. You had 2 so you had penultimate and ultimate. Thank you very much for joining us, guys. Thank you.

Helen Ashton

Thank you.

