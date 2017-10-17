AT&T: It's Time To Look This Gift Horse In The Mouth

After posting what could be termed as decent but unremarkable Q2-17 numbers on the basis of slightly improved margins and lower churn from its wireless business this past July, AT&T (T) essentially got a "pass" from investors. The company reiterated full year guidance on key metrics like EPS growth (mid-single digit YoY), operating margin expansion, capital expenditures of around $22 billion, and free cash flow of $18 billion give or take a few million although they indicated the lower end of prior guidance.

Those chickens came home to roost last week as shares retreated 9.5% by Friday's close.

T data by YCharts

This after the company said in a mid-week filing that while it was once again reiterating prior full year guidance, recent natural disasters would have an impact on Q3 and full year business results. Specifically the company cited "several devastating hurricanes as well as earthquakes in Mexico" for damage to property and $90 million in revenue declines from lost service and waived charges that will impact pre-tax earnings by $210 million or $.02 per diluted share. I suspect the announcement of these issues, however, were merely a pretext for what came next:

"We also expect to report the following for the third quarter:

Nearly 300,000 DIRECTV NOW net adds with total U.S. video subscribers down about 90,000."

To my way of thinking, leading with "300,000 DIRECTV NOW net adds" is disingenuous at best and downright misleading at worst. Put another way, the company LOST 390,000 of it's traditional DirecTV and legacy U-verse subscribers. "Net adds" in the true sense of overall subscribers to content, were negative.

Less Bad is Still Bad

My Seeking Alpha colleague Jonathon Weber, in a well constructed recent article pointed out that a 90,000 net subscriber loss is part of an improving trend and posits that a balance between losses in the traditional subscriber base and gains in OTT subs could happen as soon as 2018. I see the trend and agree, but this is where we part ways in our perspective, as revenue from subscribers to DirecTV Now do not come anywhere near making up for revenue lost as traditional subscribers cut the cord.

According to UBS and AT&T's own data, DirecTV subscribers pay an average of $118 per month for satellite TV. At the same time, DirecTV Now is offered at $35/month. Think about what that means for a second. A quick back-of-the napkin calculation shows that by trading traditional subscriber accounts for ones using their OTT offering, AT&T is losing $83/month in revenue per subscriber. Multiply that by 300,000 per quarter and, well.....you do the math. And that's not even counting the 90,000 subs lost to other providers. It's not good. It's Bad.

And It Gets Worse

If you did the math above, you can look down at the back of your napkin and see that, using last week's guidance as a yardstick, the traditional vs OTT trade-off is costing AT&T about $75 million/quarter in lost top-line revenue. An additional $32 million in revenue is lost by the 90k that took their entertainment dollars elsewhere. But that's just top-line. What about the bottom-line? Do content costs go down because a customer decides switch and watch their favorite programming Over The Top via DirecTV Now instead of through their traditional cable DTV set top? No they do not. Content costs are fixed. All other things being equal, lower revenues combined with fixed cost can only mean tighter margins.

In fact Craig Moffett, of MoffettNathanson recently estimated that content costs constituted upwards of $31/month per subscription, with an additional $5/month in SG&A baked in, so at $35/month per subscription the company is actually losing money on each DirecTV Now customer that switches from the set top box.

Admittedly, the company has made it clear that the $35/month it is charging for DirectTV Now is a promotional price, but it did not specify how long the deal would last while indicating that pricing would eventually revert upwards to $60/month - with existing subscribers grandfathered in at the lower rate. However, even at $60/month, fixed costs remain fixed while revenue is almost half of what was previously collected. Ergo....the future of video streaming = Lower margins.

This turn of events is not totally unexpected and was, in fact, predicted by CEO Randall Stephenson in a Wall street Journal interview more than two years ago when, speaking of margin compression he said

"We build this into our models. I've gone through these transitions more than I can count. They all look the same. The new stuff grows really fast, and margins get compressed. Once you have 30% penetration, you can get your cost structures in line and then ride the growth curve."

Clearly this is not Mr. Stephenson's first rodeo, but one can't help but wonder if he is still as sanguine today about pricing pressure, given the changing landscape over the past couple of years, especially as it relates to getting "cost structures in line"? Netflix (NFLX) is the defacto go-to OTT choice while, Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) with their deep, deep pockets are all looking to get a piece of the household T.V. budget. They too, have realized the key is to secure great content, and Ground Zero for content is sport rights.

If AT&T hopes to remain a relevant content provider, it is likely going to have to step up in a big way as major sport rights come up for renewal (NFL sports rights come up in 2022), a challenge that is all the more critical now that the company has doubled down on the entertainment space with the pending Time Warner/Spectrum merger.

I suspect that CEO Stephenson's "wash, rinse, repeat" model for acquisitions may not be quite as simple in light of the additional debt the new entity will be saddled with.

The combined AT&T/DTV/TimeWarner behemoth will be levered at 3.5x Ebitda and with $182 billion in debt, and will probably see their credit rating cut one notch to just above junk bond status. This is where things get tricky for Mr. Stephenson and his board. If AT&T hopes to be competitive in this new landscape of higher and higher cost content - not to mention the cost of additional spectrum, where is the money going to come from? Asset sales?

The company already sold it's tower real estate to Crown Castle (CCI) back in 2013 and now leases that property back from CCI. It's no longer an asset and is in fact, considered another debt obligation, which along with unfunded pension and healthcare obligations actually brings total debt closer to $250 billion.

Mr. Weber in his article made a case for selling non-critical Latin American Assets, but the $10 billion he estimates as proceeds from such a sale, aside from being just a drop in the bucket compared to the total debt, assumes a seven times multiple on revenues. All due respect to my colleague as well as to CEO Stephenson, and not withstanding that AT&T (over)paid 8x revenue for Direct TV just two years ago, but I doubt very much if the Latin America Pay TV segment could fetch more than 4 or 5 times revs, and maybe (probably) less in a fire sale.

The company currently has almost $26 billion in cash and short term investments on hand but much of that will be used to close the Time Warner deal for the portion of the deal that will not be covered by stock or funded by debt.

T Cash and Short Term Investments (Quarterly) data by YCharts

So, AT&T will be left without much of a cash cushion after the Time Warner tab is paid for, and also be tapped out on the credit side with few actual viable assets to sell.....That pretty much leads to the question of dividends which cost the company about $12 billion a year at the current rate.

T Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

While high by most standards, the above chart shows that at 91%, AT&T's dividend payout ratio has been higher in the recent past and in fact is now more in line with it's historical payout metrics going back to the great recession. During the time illustrated on the chart shown, dire predictions have been promulgated regarding the unsustainability of such rich dividend. Conventional wisdom held that something had to give, but all the while this Dividend Aristocrat has defied such predictions and not only sustained its dividend payments, but steadily increased them.

This Time Could be Different

It's not payout ratios or other numbers reported on an income statement that may make this time different with regard to a sustainable dividend. It's the balance sheet. At $185 billion, the combined AT&T/Time Warner entity will have more debt than any other non financial issuer. That debt load represents one of the biggest risks in the merger, experts and analysts say. Assuming their credit rating is reduced one notch, the company will have no where to go without triggering another reduction into junk status. This means they will have to de-lever and quickly.

While I do not expect a cut to the dividend any time soon - if at all, I would not be surprised if various rating agencies standards dictate that any planned dividend increases be suspended until the company de-levers to the 2.5-2.7x range. In fact the two companies say that once integrated, they expect to bring down the ratio of net debt to 2.5x EBITDA, at the end of the first year after closing.

Now that's guidance the investors would look forward to seeing materialize. In the meantime, don't be fooled by doublespeak that attempts to convince you that a loss of "only" 90K net subscribers is a good thing.

