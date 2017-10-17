Yum China Reports A Strong Quarter

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) reported Q3 2017 earnings on Oct. 5th after the market close in a report that contained strong same-store sales growth, the inception of a dividend, and the confirmation of a new CEO. While quarterly reports are often a focal point for investors, Yum China's Q3 release contained a lot for shareholders to process. Below I'll outline some of the major talking points.

Growth

YUMC posted same-store sales growth of 6% on a constant currency basis showing that demand for Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut still exists in China even after 30 years of operations in the country. Operating profit rose 11% and basic EPS jumped 4%. Financial metrics weren't the only thing to grow as management continued with their aggressive store expansion plan. The company opened 129 new locations while remodeling an additional 200. That brings the year to date tally for new restaurants to 253 while another 405 have received makeovers.

Capital Return to Shareholders

Yum! China has only been a publicly traded company for a year after its spin-off from parent company Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) but in that short time a lot has happened as outlined above. The result has been strong returns for shareholders in the form of both appreciation and capital return. The chart below shows YUMC's stock in its time as a standalone entity:

YUMC data by YCharts

Share price growth has been augmented by the company's buyback program with $128 million of stock repurchased to date. The program previously had a cap of $350 million, but the board has recently approved raising that limit to $550 million. On top of that, the Q3 report included the announcement of a regular quarterly dividend in conjunction with the share repurchases. On the quarterly conference call, CFO Jacky Lo explained that Yum China's strong cash flow generation is the justification for both the dividend and buyback program, stating the following:

We have reviewed all of the capital allocation options with our Board of Directors, and we like top report to you as follows. First, we are confident in our ability to generate free cash flow, so we are initiating a quarterly dividend of $0.10/share with room for higher payout in the future subject to Yum! China's capital needs

Executive Leadership

As mentioned above, Yum China appointed a new CEO in the form of Joey Wat, as acting CEO Micky Pant is stepping down from the role but retaining a place on the board of directors as the vice chairman. Mr. Wat previously served as president and COO for YUMC. The senior leadership team at any company is integral to the company's performance but that assertion holds especially true at Yum China due to the very active management style that I introduced earlier with the store expansion plan. As COO, its very likely that Wat was at the core of that expansion plan as well as the firm's other strategic initiatives which were outlined on the conference call. The strategic focus of YUMC, as described by Mr. Pant on the call are as follows:

Focus on China Strengthen core business in KFC and Pizza Hut through store image improvement, menu innovations, and improving the equality of food and services Leverage digital and delivery technology to drive growth Drive future growth through innovation, such as new product categories

The first element of that plan has essentially been solved by the spin-off. Without the distraction of domestic business concerns, YUMC's leadership can solely focus on the Chinese market. The second goal is very clearly important to management as evidenced by the continued expansion of restaurants. In terms of digital and delivery technology, there has also been impressive progress made in the quarter. As of Sept. 30th, 5,100 of YUMC's 7,747 locations offered delivery with continued investment bringing that number up gradually. Delivery sales reached $287 million in the quarter, or about 14% of sales. Mobile payment accounted for 45% of sales while cashless payment reached $1.2 billion, over 60% of sales. This pillar of Yum China's strategy seems to be well positioned as delivery becomes an option at more locations and cashless payment is expected to continue its ascension with China being the world leader in cashless sales.

There's also no doubting that innovation is occurring on the menus of both KFC and Pizza Hut at its Chinese restaurants. In the past few months KFC has launched new products such as CHIZZA, a "combination of chicken and pizza" that was "a disruptive product with unique features in flavor and in presentation" as well as Angry Burger, which was launched with the help of TFBoys, a popular band among teenagers in China. KFC also branched into the breakfast space with a new rice roll offering. Pizza Hut introduced a crayfish pizza as well as a suite of appetizers. There is also a roll-out of Pizza Hut Bistro, which is essentially a cafe-style fast casual atmosphere encapsulated in a Pizza Hut, going on. While the amount of interest in these products will vary with each person, management has identified them as successful enough in the early stages to inspire more new, innovative menu items.

Conclusion

Yum China has all the makings of a young spin-off that is destined for years of success. Same-store sales growth, an engaged management team, innovative product offerings and strong brand equity are all behind YUMC in its battle for continued profit growth. One hesitation American investors might have is that they are not familiar with Chinese consumer tendencies, but this fear can be allayed by the fact that this company has been operating in China for 30 years and its brand clearly resonates with the population. China is a growth market for many companies and it appears that YUMC is no exception to that rule at all. Ride the growth and strong management, long YUMC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YUMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.