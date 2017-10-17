The Global Financial Crisis You Never Heard Of: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Carl Dincesen compares the creditworthiness of New York and Illinois, and Martin Lowy asks if there’s anything new about new lenders.

Could a high-income, advanced economy – albeit one with a spending problem – default on its debt?

Though the question arises constantly, for example in the recurring political warfare over the U.S. debt ceiling, such an outcome is essentially considered unthinkable. But think again.

The Temporary Stop of His Majesty’s Exchequer in 1672 (as the event is formally known) is the last time the English government officially defaulted on its debt. The story of that event and its catastrophic consequences is the subject of a new book, “The Day the King Defaulted,” by Moshe Arye Milevsky, a professor of finance at York University in Toronto, Canada.

To be completely clear at the outset, Milevsky makes no suggestion that what roiled England and Europe 350 years ago might assail the United States today. It’s quite possible he would consider the idea preposterous, as he notes that questions arising from this default “are as relevant today—think of Argentina or Venezuela or Greece—as they were 350 years ago in England.” So one can infer that he is not thinking of the England of today, much less the United States.

But to me, the idea that an economy with greater weight than Argentina could default is not implausible – and that’s not because I believe that Congress will fail to raise the debt ceiling in the showdown coming to Washington in December.

To the contrary, it is because, if history is a guide, the same toxic ingredients that led to King Charles II’s decision to stop payments could interact with each other in rhyming fashion in a contemporary setting. It was not just a spending problem – a highfalutin household budget, mistresses and bastard children -- that emptied out the coffers of the “Merry Monarch,” as Charles was known. Costly wars and a spate of natural disasters added tremendous pressure on the king’s Treasury, and things got out of hand.

The ways in which this unraveling occurred is the stuff of whodunit mysteries and court intrigues, and fortunately for readers, Milevsky is the Flaubert of finance professors. Sure, he brings his expertise in risk and return valuation to bear on his analysis of the debt securities on which the king defaulted, but the guy can spin a good yarn. In the process, you come out learning both the history of the 17th-century English Restoration and quite a lot about public finance and household debt management.

Perhaps Milevsky’s most valuable contribution to this communing with history was his decision to write the book explicitly through the lens of the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The comparisons are revealing. The bankers who lent money to King Charles II mostly finished their lives in the wretchedness of debtors’ prison, because the stop on the Exchequer left these financiers (and many others through the chain reaction it set off) unable to pay their creditors. In contrast, Milevsky compiles a handy appendix of the fate of the dramatis personae of the 2007-8 crisis, noting these key bankers’ compensation and whether there were any fines, investigations, charges or jail time. Spoiler alert: Not a one spent time in the slammer for their contributions to quite nearly bringing the global financial system to complete ruin.

What caused the 1672 crisis? Milevsky sets the scene:

Conflicts and wars were expensive hobbies and the second Anglo-Dutch war, which had ended in the summer of 1667, was still generating invoices—and recriminations. Before they were willing to approve or vote for any new taxes or supply, as it was then called, MPs wanted a detailed accounting or report of the (disastrous) war expenses incurred from 1665 to 1667. Needless to say, the last thing the King wanted was detailed scrutiny of his personal expenses. If the rumors and innuendos were to be trusted, a large fraction of his budget was going to support his lavish lifestyle and many mistresses.”

Eventually, the 17th century equivalent of bond vigilantes found royal finances to be wanting and refused any further loans. As Milevsky continues:

Apparently, sometime in October 1671, the English goldsmith-bankers—with millions of pounds of CTOs [collateralized treasury orders] on their balance sheets—decided that enough was enough. In their professional opinion, committing any more funds to His Majesty was simply too risky. Perhaps they were wary of throwing good money after what they perceived was bad money? Or maybe they prudently examined the King’s financial situation, books, and financial statements—not knowing about the secret money flowing from King Louis XIV—and determined that his business model was untenable. In the language of modern financial risk management, one would say that they determined that allocating any more capital to that particular trade would breach their internal ‘risk budget’ limits.”

As we saw in the 2007-2008 crisis, the ensuing process was like a very unfun game of musical chairs in which some investors were caught still standing when the music stopped playing.

In a sense, we gain a sharper understanding of the conditions that led to our most recent financial crisis because we’re seeing the same mechanics operate, albeit through the prism of 17th-century statecraft, intrigue and characters with names like Arlington, Shaftesbury, and Danby. We also learn a good deal about finance – securitization, risk modeling and business ethics – through this unique historical lens. But among the key literary elements, the sine qua non condition that links those times to these is too much debt.

And that brings me back to wondering about the next day a major sovereign power might default. It need not be the “unthinkable” scenario of a Congressional failure to raise the level of debt the U.S. Treasury can issue. The U.S. has also managed costly wars, and the default is hardly unknown in the U.S. context. It was just five months ago that Puerto Rico defaulted on $70 billion in its general bond obligations. Puerto Rico is a relatively “high-income, advanced economy.” Nevertheless, the United States is capable of handling this problem. But what happens when the jig is up in Illinois, whose economy is six times the size? And have we not had more than our fair share of natural disasters recently?

Milevsky concludes his book with a discussion of what constitutes too much debt. His focus there is on personal debt. And though - again - he never even hints at the possibility that England, Canada or the U.S. might relive the woes that England’s King Charles II set in motion in this now forgotten financial crisis, it would be imprudent not to consider the possibility. Another monarch, King Solomon, thought to be the wisest of all men, remarked, “There is a thing of which one will say, ‘See – this is new.’ It already was in the ages that were before us. There is no remembrance of former times…” (Ecclesiastes 1:10-11).

For this lost story of debt that busted a relatively advanced society, we owe a figurative debt of gratitude to its author for restoring remembrance of a historical episode that bears directly on our own merry times.

