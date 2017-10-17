Gold For The Dividend Growth Investor

It can be a good idea to keep cash or cash substitutes like gold around to be able to buy when a bargain comes along.

Many dividend growth investors do not hold cash or gold because neither produces much income. I explore a couple of ways to get some cash flow from gold.

What's the problem with holding cash, cash equivalents, or gold for a DG investor?

I think just about every investor is familiar with the concept that when an asset class like stocks are trading at high valuations, an investor can sell to capture that high valuation and keep the proceeds in cash or some other stable store of value, gold for instance, and wait for valuations to be more reasonable.

The problem for dividend growth investors and even just income investors is that cash or gold generate little or no income. So by sitting on the sidelines the investor is missing out on dividends that would otherwise be collected. This isn't a big problem if the period of high valuation ends quickly, but as that period stretches on, the problem grows.

So how would using GLD work?

Back in 2014, Richard Berger wrote an article about using SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) as a place to keep retired investors' cash. He recommended that folks who were dependent on the income from their portfolio keep 2 years' worth of expenses in cash or GLD, which can easily be converted to cash. He then laid out a plan to use covered calls on the GLD ETF to generate an income stream. One advantage that George points out is that when a crisis happens, gold will spike and the ETF shares will be called away for cash just in time to use that cash to buy shares of stocks whose price has been depressed by the same crisis.

I am not retired, but I would like some way to stash cash or some near cash equivalent, so that when a very good opportunity presented itself, I would have a lot of cash to take advantage of it, while at the same time not giving up a lot of income.

The first thing to understand when implementing this plan using GLD, is that option contracts are written on blocks of 100 shares. GLD is currently trading around $122, so to write a covered call I will need to invest around $12,000 in GLD shares. For retirees who are using GLD to hold 2 years of expenses, that isn't a big deal, and they should be able to have enough cash to write 4 or 5 contracts.

Since I generate around $25,000 in dividends a year and have positions of about $13,00 I can also come up with enough cash for a couple of contracts to start. So if I can generate income of 3% or so (since gold is an inflation hedge, I don't need extra income to cover inflation) with a Delta between 0.20 and 0.30 I think I can hold cash this way and make up any lost income by being able to buy more shares of a stock when it's at a great value.

So looking for calls 2 or 3 months out, I see that the December 15th expiration date has a call that meets my requirements.

This contract lasts 60 days, and if I can write 3 more with about the same premium over the next year, I can get around a 3.25% "yield". If I instead go with the $128 strike price call, I will get a premium of around $0.80 but with a Delta of 0.24.

The biggest problem I see with this tactic is that it isn't very granular. Because right now I buy new shares using accumulated dividends, I buy in small amounts of about $1500. Even when I make a big more, I don't like to buy more than about $5000 worth of a single company. Using GLD, the money is basically divided into $12,000 chunks.

So what else might work?

So is there some other fund or security that will basically be highly valued when stocks tend to be cheap and cheap when stocks tend to be expensive? Ideally since I like smaller investments a security priced around between $20 and $30 would work well.

My first thought was to look at silver. It too is a precious metal and is a lot cheaper than gold. So I looked at iShares Silver Trust (SLV). However comparing it to GLD, it seems like there is a lot more going on with SLV than I want to deal with, it just doesn't act quite the same as GLD.

Then I thought about using the dollar and so I looked at PowerShares DB US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP). But that too didn't look like GLD in fact it has so little volatility that I wasn't sure I could get enough premium from options to generate enough income.

What about IAU?

What I really wanted was a gold ETF that had a share price between $20 and $30. And that is where I found iShares Gold Trust (IAU). It actually sells for a less than my target range, but at $12.45 its share price is around 10% of the price of GLD. So with a $5000 buy I can get 400 shares and be able to write 4 contracts.

So, first how does the price action of IAU compare to that of GLD? Amazingly close as the YChartbelow shows.

They are almost a perfect match and if anything, IAU is a slightly better performer. I used the maximum possible range for this plot, but I also took a look at shorter ones of just a year, 3 years, 5 years, and 10 years. In all cases, IAU and GLD marched in lock step. This isn't unexpected since both funds just own gold and do nothing fancy, but it's good to make sure that is the case.

My next concern is the daily volume. I typically want to be able to sell my entire holding and not move the average volume by more than 0.05%. IAU has an average daily volume of around 9 million shares, so I should be able to hold around 4,000 shares with no liquidity issues. So I can invest some $50,000 into IAU which is a lot more than the amount I would need to buy 2 full positions (or about $26,000).

One problem that comes to light when looking at the various option contracts available for IAU is that while the strike prices are only $0.50 apart, that amount is a much larger percentage of the share price than is the $1 spacing between strike prices for GLD. So you can use the $12.50 call and get about a $0.15 premium but the odds of getting called are about 50%. You can also look at using cash secured puts when the premiums are good enough (the January $123 put offers about $0.60 of premium for instance). You could use cash secured puts with GLD as well, but I get nervous with such large amounts of cash sitting in the account.

Conclusion

There are trade-offs to be made between using the gold ETFs IAU and GLD. GLD has a higher share price, so it has less flexibility in sizing your position, but also has more strike prices to choose from to fine tune your income. IAU has a fairly low share price, but that also means that fewer strike prices will offer attractive premiums.

I think it best if you have more than about $25,000 to invest in a gold fund that you use GLD and if you have less, especially if you have significantly less than that.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.