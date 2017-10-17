Oil Data And Delusions: Wall Street's 'Accuracy'

Harold Hamm has been on the warpath of late, speaking to the press about the inaccuracy of the EIA's data. Mr. Hamm contends that if upstream production was more accurately reported by the EIA, it would be much lower, and in fact boost oil prices as market perception of an inventory glut would shift. Is he right? As they say in the movie Clueless . . well, Yeah. It's pretty clear to anyone tracking the oil market that the Weekly Petroleum Supply Report is overstating US oil production, something we can clearly see when the more reliable Petroleum Supply Monthly data comes out.

None of these inaccuracies, however, are intentional misstatements. We know this because as US production growth has lagged, we've contacted the EIA analysts who actually prepare the reports (yes apparently you can call them up) to gain a deeper understanding of why our forward looking information isn't being accurately reflected in the government's report. Their reasoning it turns out was actually well reasonable. Much of the discrepancy we see is simply data lag, and the timing of the various weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports EIA publishes.

When the EIA publishes its various reports, some lag by 2 months (PSM), and others are economic forecasts (STEO). As the forecasts step-off of the historic baseline, any recent change in production may not have had time to make its way into the baseline data and impact the forecasted numbers. Thus, when production is over/undershooting, it will take time before the historic figures "adjust" the forecasted figures. Eventually, however, EIA's reports should reflect what we are seeing today.

This is government data, and we prefer that such data be as opinion free as possible, and yes although the data lags because the methodologies in place aren't timely enough, we at least understand where the baselines are and how they're evolving.

Wall Street's Illusions

On the other hand this isn't the case for investment banks (i.e., Wall Street). There's a fine line between skepticism and cynicism and when we're dealing with Wall Street and it's often a blurry one, but as our portfolio is concentrated in energy today, we need to understand where the disconnects are between what we're seeing and what the EIA and Wall Street is saying.

Despite increasing evidence that oil inventories are trending lower (due to a mix of disappointing shale and non-OPEC production growth, higher worldwide demand and OPEC/Non-OPEC restraint) many investment banks and their analysts continue to tout the shale band narrative (i.e., that the growth of US shale will offset increasing demand and global decline rates and oil prices will remain rangebound from $45 to $60/barrel). This shale band thesis is difficult to dispute because it takes time for the data to reveal the truth. We've noticed recently though that even when the evidence becomes compelling, banks have held firm to their forecasts. Moreover, when the banks do adjust their forecasts, it's done quietly because who wants to open themselves up to criticism?

So that's how we get into the situation of one firm we track, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The Global Commodity Research team there declared at the outset of the year that US shale oil output will increase by 1M bpd between Q4 2016 and Q4 2017. The team stated:

"We now see a sequential increase in US shale oil output of 1,000 k b/d between 4Q16 and 4Q17, mostly driven by the Permian Basin."

For those of you who've followed our articles, you know we've been decidedly bearish on that outlook, and for good reason ... because economics simply doesn't work like that. Unprofitable ventures like oil production at $50/barrels won't magically produce oil over an extended period of time. Nevertheless, we said, BofA carry on, carry on.

And they did, for awhile at least. The analysts stuck with that call for most of this year. Then a few weeks ago, something odd happened. We saw this in their October 13, 2017 note.

"We now see US shale output expanding by 470 k b/d this year and 690 in 2018, with sequential growth in 4Q17-4Q18 of 480 k b/d."

So let's consider this for a moment. BofA Merrill Lynch has access to the same government data, and based on the past 5 months of stagnating US production continued to state that US shale production would grow by 1M bpd. With only a quarter of the year remaining, the company reversed course and now confidently declares that US shale output will expand by less than half of its earlier prediction, 470K bpd. 4 ... 7 ... 0.

Now please note, it's not the miss we're pointing out (okay it's maybe a little of the miss we're pointing out), it's the size of the miss. Harold Hamm contends that total US production is overstated by 300K bpd. Sizeable? Yes, but what of Wall Street's estimates? Why does 470K bpd get a pass, or nary a mention in the media, but 300K bpd is the story? Isn't it a better question to ask about the accuracy of these analysts and their investment firms who help fund Continental Resources and all of the other oil production companies and shape money flow? Who's asking that question? The EIA's information is certainly not 100% accurate, no government agency's data is. Yet, it does inform the public of its methodologies, and how it obtains the information. The banks? Not so much. Wall Street's assumptions this year have been completely off track, and what adjustments they have done to their numbers have been piecemeal and replete with confirmation and consistency bias.

No data source is infallible, but accuracy can certainly be measured in degrees. Although Harold Hamm lays the blame on the EIA, perhaps some of that ire can be redirected at his own money men. On second thought, maybe we'll just get ready to thank them ... for helping our counter-parties solidify their thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.