Target: Playing The Reversal

Target (TGT) has seen its share price decline by nearly 40% since 2015, but its price may soon reverse higher. Target’s share price has fallen into the mid-40s, which has traditionally held up as a key support area in the years following the financial crisis. Moreover, the company’s growth strategy for the future is similarly fueling a turnaround narrative in the company’s share price. Finally, management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders will add value and lead to potentially greater total returns in coming years. Target has seen its share price sell off heavily in recent years, but is an attractive value play at current levels.

Price Action

Target’s share price looks to be reversing higher at a major support area. Over the last two years, as the threat of Amazon’s e-commerce presence infiltrated traditional retailers, Target’s share price sold off heavily. Selling pressure abated somewhat in the mid-40s range, which has served as a major support level over the last decade.

The chart below shows that in 2011, 2014, and again this year, the mid- to high-$40 price range has generally invited value buyers into the market, pushing its share price higher in following years. On a purely technical basis, this support looks to be currently holding up, with the price having rallied nearly $10 over the last few months.

Growth Story

Additionally, buying support is coming in as management is adapting to the current consumer landscape, targeting smaller stores and a larger digital presence. In its most recent earnings call, management stated that the retailer is opening small stores in urban locations, which should drive incremental foot traffic to its stores, while also reducing overhead expense usually seen in larger store formats. Target is on track to deliver its physical transformation of more than 100 stores in 2017, with the goal being more than 600 stores over a 3-year period. These stores will be in dense urban, suburban and college campus neighborhoods, where it may be easier to physically buy goods, as opposed to order and wait for delivery.

Below is a quote from management on the physical transformation:

The key for us is embracing the power of ant which makes us unique among our competitive set. When we are at our best our model delivers the best of both mass and specialty retail. We deliver inspiration and convenience and we invite our guest to expect more and pay less. Because we delivered on all of those dimensions over time, we have developed a unique emotional relationship with our guests and we believe that relationship is positioned to thrive in the new era of retail.

Meanwhile, Target also has set its sights on building out its e-commerce presence. Target is attempting to integrate both its online presence and physical stores to drive further growth. The retailer is experimenting with same day delivery in select locations, including an early test of curbside fulfillment which will expand in coming years. The expansion of ship and store locations, in-store pickup capabilities, and work with third-party providers to speed up ship times from their stores and distribution facilities are all ways that integration between online and physical store traffic are leading the strong sales.

With that said, Target’s digital capabilities are beginning to show up in its earnings reports. The retailer’s digital sales grew faster than its peers in the second quarter, up 32% annualized, bettering 16% growth last year, according to management. Compounded, this represents more than a 50% growth rate over the last 2 years.

The chart below highlights that Target’s fundamental operations have remained largely intact, even as the “Amazon Effect” has increased. Investor perception of future weakness however, is pushing valuation multiples, and thus its share price lower. If Target can continue to grow revenue, and expand further in the high demand segments of smaller stores and online sales, investor perception should improve, increasing valuation multiples and pulling the retailer’s share price higher.

Capital Allocation

In addition, Target’s management is adding value through capital distributions to shareholders. Below is a chart of both dividend yield and share repurchases over the last 30 years. In this timeframe, shares outstanding decreased by nearly half from, over 1 billion shares, to now just over 500 million. Moreover, management has also been committed to increasing dividend payouts. This has led the current dividend to yield over 4%, which is a significant premium to the S&P 500’s sub-2% yield.

Management also looks committed to further value added to shareholders going forward. In the most recent quarter, Target reiterated its capital deployment priorities. After investing capital into their business on projects that support their strategic and financial objectives, management aims to support its dividend and look to extend its record of raising the dividend annually since 1971. Moreover, they continue to repurchase shares within the limits of their current single-A credit rating. Investors expect Target to continue allocating capital back into their pockets, which looks to be a vision also shared by management, ultimately creating shareholder value.

Conclusion

Although Target’s share price has sold off heavily in recent years, the retailer looks like an attractive buy at current levels. As the dust clears, investors are realizing Amazon has not completely wiped out the entire retail space. While there are some weak players that will go away, Target has cut out a niche of differentiated, higher quality products at a reasonable price. For this, the company’s share price looks to be forming a bottoming pattern. This follows management’s commitment to e-commerce, and downsizing stores. Moreover, shareholders are being rewarded with share repurchases and an increasing dividend payout. Retail stocks may be out of favor, but Target looks like an interesting buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.