Moonshot Monday: Buffett Buys Disney

Disney will get rerated as a tech stock (with much higher multiples) if the launch of proprietary Disney & ESPN streaming products prove to be succesful.

Disney is mis-priced because the market is thinking about the short term headwind of transitioning to streaming rather than its long-term opportunity.

Much like Buffett's IBM thesis, Disney will continue buying back stock and paying a dividend through a strategic shift of its business.

Buffett has a history investing in Disney and appears to have a great grasp of the business.

During its last earnings report Disney (NYSE:DIS) sent a shockwave across the digital media landscape.

The company announced it would be pulling a significant amount content from Netflix (NFLX) in 2019, and launching its own direct to consumer services.

How will this play out?

Disney will begin offering a sports-centric streaming service around its ESPN brand in 2018, and a separate streaming service around the Disney and Pixar brands in 2019.

The strategy here is to go straight to the consumer, a là Netflix.

Although this is expected to cause a big reaction among competitors and hurt near term revenue and profits, it may position Disney really well for the long-term.

Other than Disney's (DIS) parks & resorts business, the company has no direct connection to the consumer. Up until now this has meant relying on 3rd party distribution to get its content to the public.

The Internet has fundamentally changed this paradigm, and allows Disney to cut out the middlemen.

With the spread of smartphones, tablets and TVs, we are surrounded by more screens than ever. Nearly 4 billion people have an internet connection around the globe, and that number is only going higher.

Between Disney and Pixar, the company has two of the most beloved brands in all of kid-friendly media. ESPN has similar dominance and name recognition for sports.

Leveraging these audiences, and the ability to both create and license content into online streaming services has massive potential.

To put things in perspective, Disney and Pixar's social media combine to have nearly 100M fans, and ESPN has over 63M (across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube).

CEO Bog Iger has made the calculated decision that the future of Disney will be built on cultivating direct relationships with these consumers. If Netflix's success is any indication, he's putting Disney on the right track.

Valuation - Getting Rerated As A Tech Stock

At its current price of $98 per share, Disney is trading at a market capitalization of $157B.

Based on my FY 2017 estimates of $55.6B in revenue and $14.7B in operating income, that puts the current valuation at 2.8X P/S and 10.7X P/EBIT.

With an earnings multiple that lags the broader market, investors appear to be very skeptical of any streaming success.

The bulk of this concern surrounds Disney's exposure to cable and broadcasting, which makes up 43% of the company's sales. This business is already seeing declining profits, and likely has its best days behind it.

The trend of cord cutting is obvious, but will take time to go away all together.

Remember dial-up? AOL still has 2.1M subscribers paying it $20/month for this service. Cable is likely to see a similar slow and steady decline. It could be decades before Disney stops making money from this piece of its business.

This is in stark contrast to the rapid pace that Disney will be able to grow revenue from launching its new streaming services.

Based on the bull-case of my revenue estimates, Disney could be generating more than $7B in recurring streaming revenue annually by 2021.

Although this seems like exceptional growth, it may even be an underestimate.

Netflix just crossed 104M global paying subscribers, and has added over 20M in the past year alone. In the scenario above, I'm only projecting ESPN to have 30M subscribers, and Disney+Pixar to have 40M subscribers in the year 2021. By this time Netflix could easily have 200M paying customers.

The potential long-term for Disney to reach a similar-sized audience as Netflix is very real. Sports and kid-friendly Disney movies have equal mass market appeal.

Netflix's market capitalization is quickly approaching $100B on the back of just one service. With two of its own, and the potential for more in the works, the streaming version of Disney could have mouth-watering growth potential.

As the narrative shifts from declining cable/broadcast revenue to strong growth in streaming, Disney is likely to get re-rated as a technology stock.

Netflix is notoriously one the most expensive companies in the market (7-8X price/sales) despite producing no profits and negative cash-flow.

At its current valuation (under 11X P/EBIT and 3X P/S) Disney isn't even in the same stratosphere as Netflix.

Even if when it's all said and done (after the transition headwinds subside), if Disney is producing $10B in earnings (nearly 33% below my 2017 projection), the stock could still have upside.

Even assuming no share buybacks, if the market gives Disney a 20X P/EBIT tech-multiple, the market capitalization would be $200B. That would value the company at $125/share.

If Disney becomes even more profitable through reaching bigger audiences with streaming, and its earnings rise from the current $14.7B to $20B, the upside is epic. A 20X P/EBIT multiple on that would value the company at $400B, or $250 per share (still assuming no more share buybacks).

Risks - What If Streaming Flops?

There is no denying that a lot is at stake for Disney. This transition is a bold shift in strategy, but appears to be a necessary one.

Management has guided that launching these new streaming services will require incremental content investments. Disney will likely have to spend billions of dollars upfront on original programming/licensing deals to get these services off the ground.

If Disney finds itself investing heavily in a streaming service that can't turn a profit, while its cable/broadcasting revenue declines, it will be a mini-disaster. The company will almost certainly have to either stop buying back stock, or paying a dividend.

For this reason, it will be critical for investors to focus on not just the growth, but the profitability of Disney's streaming services as they come to market.

Conclusion - Right Up Buffett's Alley

Warren Buffett has an interesting history with Disney. He originally bought shares in 1966, only to sell them a year later for an impressive 50% gain. Although this was a great near-term win for his new investing partnership, it ended up costing him over $12B in lost profits.

But the most interesting part of the story is that his long-term thesis about Disney was spot on, and holds true today. Buffett's theory was that like Coca-Cola (KO), Disney would be able to consistently re-utilize its IP to drive timeless profits. The switch to streaming is no exception. The core competency of Disney's exceptional content and branding will continue to draw eyeballs. Just take a look at how they've milked the Star Wars series/IP.

But perhaps the most convincing argument to Buffett may be Disney's commitment to share buybacks.

Much like Warren Buffett's IBM investment (which has since failed, and he sold out of), the theory is that time is on the investors side.

Even if the market continues to punish Disney in the short-term, the company can continue buying back stock at depressed prices. These cheap shares will increase upside in the long-term, presuming the investment thesis holds true.

With a valuation that's under 11X P/EBIT, an iconic American brand, and shareholder friendly management, it would make a lot of sense for Warren Buffett to take a position in the Walt Disney company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.