Alexandria Real Estate Equities: Buy Below $110 Per Share

Investment Thesis

I think Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is fairly valued at $131.72. If you currently own ARE in your portfolio, hold your position and collect the 2.75% dividend yield. If you don’t currently own a position in ARE, consider buying under $110, which will provide 20% price return. The investment banks Barclays, Mizuho Evercore Partners respectively have $130, $123 and $125 price targets on Alexandria. I examine the legitimacy and soundness of these price targets throughout the rest of this article.

source: www.MarketBeat.com

Company Overview

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is an office real estate investment trust (REIT) with a focus on acquiring and developing “Class A” properties for the life sciences and other high technology oriented firms. Alexandria often re-develops traditional office space into useable laboratory facilities on a build-to-suit basis for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic tenants. Alexandria’s properties are located in urban centers with close proximity to renowned research and educational institutions, from which their tenants can recruit advanced degree holders. For example, 41% of the company's rental revenues come from the greater Boston area, which allows its life science tenants access to recruit from universities known for the life sciences such as Harvard, MIT, Northeastern and Boston University. Ninety-seven percent of Alexandria's leases are structured as standard commercial real estate triple-net leases that require the tenant to pay all real estate taxes, insurance and utilities. Alexandria currently has 18.83 million operating/rentable square feet, 1.398 million square feet under development and 0.3386 million square feet under re-development. Alexandria also has a modest venture capital arm called Alexandria Venture Investments, which holds non-real estate private and public equity investments in life science companies.

Life Sciences Sector Outlook

Global healthcare spending was $7 trillion in 2015 and is expected to reach $8.7 trillion by 2020, or 10.5% of global GDP. Research and development spending will be a significant portion of the previous figure. A report from Deloitte’s life sciences management consulting group estimated that global pharmaceutical R&D spending will grow at a CAGR of 2.8% and annual spending will reach $182 billion by 2022. Whereas, R&D spending grew at only a 1.7% CAGR from 2008-2015. Additionally, R&D spending on medical devices is expected to grow at an even faster rate of 4.3% until 2020, albeit being a much smaller market. Alexandria is likely to benefit from these general healthcare spending trends. That said, Alexandria needs to continue to be cognizant of the way these trends ultimately manifest.

Source: Deloitte Global and U.S. Life Sciences

Fifty-one percent of Alexandria’s rental revenues come from investment grade tenants such as Novartis AG (NVS), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). I expect that figure to remain relatively stable over the next two to three years. The pharmaceutical industry experienced major patent cliffs from 2012-2015 that depressed revenue growth. Patent expirations moderated somewhat in 2016 but remained at relatively high levels. However, patent cliffs are expected to continue to moderate until 2020. It cost $1.539 billion to bring a new drug to market in 2016, these immense costs have changed the drug development process with large pharmaceutical companies choosing to acquire early-stage venture capital backed companies instead of committing funds to extremely capital-intensive in-house R&D drug development projects. Alexandria has positioned its self well to capture new rental revenues from this industry change by creating leasing and facilities offerings tailored to meet different tenants needs who are at various stages in the venture capital funding cycle. Alexandria has branded these offerings under names such as Alexandria LaunchLabs, VCSuites and Science Hotel. For example, Alexandria LaunchLabs offers turn-key facilities to seed stage companies while also providing them with administrative support and access to shared equipment. These features are important for cash strapped startups with little infrastructure.

Source: Biotechnology Drug Revolution

Wider trends in venture capital flows have remained mostly stable. In the first quarter of 2017 $13.86 billion worth of investment occurred and deal volume stood at 1104 transactions. However, investment and deal volumes have consistently declined quarter-over-quarter from 2nd quarter 2015 peaks during which $20.93 billion of investment and 1469 transactions occurred. However, life science venture capital investment has only declined 8%. Additionally, 1st quarter 2017 investment and deal volume did increase over 4th quarter 2016 levels. Also to Alexandria’s benefit 2% more venture capital funds were allocated to healthcare-related investments over the same time period last year.

Life Sciences Real Estate Market

Alexandria is also an attractive company because it is expected that rents for life sciences facilities will remain relatively high and vacancies will stay low in the medium term. Rents will likely stay elevated in major life science cluster markets because of the scarcity of human capital in the life sciences field. Over the past 5-years the number of life sciences employees has grown by an average of only 0.86%. In order for large life science companies to conduct their core research operations, they must be housed where the best talent is located, which is usually in large high rent coastal metropolitan areas. The slowly growing life science workforce has also raised salary costs considerably by 50% over the last decade, and this trend is likely to continue. Consequently, life science companies have been cutting costs by outsourcing non-core research components to contract research organizations (CRO). The growth of CROs has been driving much of the demand for lab space.

General Office Commercial Real Estate Outlook

Commercial real estate service and investment management firm CBRE Group (CBG) expects about 50 million square feet worth of office space to be completed this year in the United States, the highest amount since 2009. Oversupply and overbuilding concerns remain ever-present. The general consensus is that through 2019 in North American markets supply (development completions) will likely out pace demand (net absorption). Vacancy rates are expected to increase around 10-25 basis points by the end of 2017 from their current 13.3% national average. Rental rates for office space are expected to grow by 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively in 2017 and 2018. There has been a significant flight to quality and liquidity in the commercial office market with the average investment in Class A properties as a percentage of total transaction volumes increasing from 54% in the first quarter 2016 to 75.4% during the most recent quarter. This trend demonstrates some general risk aversion. However, it is largely being led by foreign investors who see the U.S. as a safe haven.

Source: JLL U.S. Office Investment Outlook

Activity in the commercial mortgage backed securities market (CMBS) has been better than expected. The dollar volume of CMBS issuance reached $55.4 billion as of mid-September, which is 35% higher than the same period a year ago. Total CMBS issuance is expected to reach $75 billion by the end of 2017. Additionally, Dodd-Frank's new retention rules have not had the harmful effects on smaller CMBS issuers that were originally anticipated. The new regulations require CMBS mortgage originators to hold 5% of the loans they issue. CMBS spreads over treasuries have also tightened in 2017, with AAA CMBS pools tightening 5-10 BPS and BBB CMBS pools have tightened significantly at over 100 BPS.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield U.S. Macro Forecast

Valuation Summary

Again, my research established a $131.72 target price for Alexandria. This target price represents the average of my adjusted funds from operations discounted cash flow valuation, net asset valuation and funds from operations relative valuation. I explain the assumptions and findings of each model below. All of the financial statement data used in my analysis was obtained from Alexandria's investor relations website.

AFFO DCF

My AFFO DCF analysis established a target price of $129.08. The major assumptions of my analysis include:

Operating Square feet growing at 6% in 2018, 5% in both 2019 and 2020 and declining by 1% until 2022. Higher base rates will make square foot growth slower overtime.



Price per rentable square feet growing at 8% in 2018 then declining by 1% per year until stabilizing at 5% in 2020. Alexandria’s leasing contracts provide for 3-3.5% annual rent escalations per year. Additionally, approximately 10-15% of total rentable square feet each year will become subject to new rental rates through either renewed/re-leased property and developed (or redeveloped)/previously vacant property.



Alexandria has very few leases expiring this year as a percentage of its annual rental revenue (1.6% or 318,967 rentable square feet). Most of the new square footage coming under new rental rates are from development properties (1,398,196 rentable square feet). This trend will reverse in the coming years with expiring square footage increasing until 2020 and borrowing for construction loans becoming more expensive.



Tenant recoveries, non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures (recurring CAPEX), tenant improvements, leasing costs, straight-line rent revenue, amortization of acquired below market leases were all modeled as a percent of historical total revenue.



I made assumptions about increases in the book value of assets to estimate the average depreciation and amortization expense, impairment of real estate and capitalized interest. All common items of any real estate investment trust that will continue to reappear annually.



Other Income growth which includes management fees, interest and Alexandria’s non-real estate investment income in life science companies has generally been growing over time but has been very volatile. I smoothed this figure at 1%.



2nd quarter 2017 fully diluted shares outstanding (90.7 million).



Long-term U.S. office real estate growth rate of 0.30%

Spreadsheet created by Francis Burke

Spreadsheet Created by Francis Burke Spreadsheet Created by Francis Burke

Net Asset Valuation

My Net asset valuation established a target price of $151.80 and an 18.6% discount to NAV as of Thursday 10/12/17 closing price. The major assumptions of my analysis include:

Last twelve months net operating income growing at 6.5%, the midpoint of the management guidance.



A capitalization rate of 4.71%, which is the weighted average capitalization rate by geography based on Jones Lang LaSalle's First Half 2017 Report on office properties.



Asset premiums of 8% for 2017 assets under construction and 4% for 2018-2019 projects under construction. The premiums are based on the projects' unleveraged stabilized yields, with later projects whose cash flow won’t be realized until further out in time receiving a larger discount.

Spreadsheet Created By Francis Burke Spreadsheet Created By Francis Burke

Source: JLL U.S. Office Investment Outlook

Relative Valuation

My relative valuation established a target price of $114.72 as of Thursday’s 10/12/17 closing price. The major assumptions of my analysis include:

Median forward FFO/share valuation of 18.4x on other office REITS

Harmonic mean for trailing FFO/share and forward FFO/share produce lower per-share relative valuations of $97.18 and $105.73.

Spreadsheet Created by Francis Burke

Conclusion

At Alexandria’s current price I don’t think there is enough upside to recommend buying. Again, I would be very happy to buy under $110. Most of the equity research that I have read so far is neutral to slightly bearish on REITs due to the rising interest rate. I don’t think this view is unfounded or not credible. However, I do expect Alexandria to outpreform most of the other office REITs due to its stable occupancy levels and rental rate growth compared to the wider office property industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.