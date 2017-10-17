Overseas Prospects Of Unilever From The Perspective Of Its Indonesian Subsidiary

Overdue trade receivables have been ballooning at Unilever Indonesia and investors in both the parent and the subsidiary ought to pay attention to the collection progress.

Introduction

In my article on the parent company published last month, I stated that the shares of Unilever N.V. (UL) (UN) has shifted from being undervalued to becoming apparently overvalued from the historical level. As such, it was time to consider taking profit. The company has benefited from the steady revenue growth in its overseas subsidiaries, as well as a steady increase in the royalty payment obligations in the past years. However, such easy growth could be taking a pause due to diminishing percentage impact from an enlarged base. Furthermore, the reliance on a steady increase in royalty payment contributions to provide an income boost to the parent company has probably become unsustainable.

Recap Of Previous Coverage of Unilever Indonesia

I have written on Unilever Indonesia (OTCPK:UNLRF) (OTCPK:UNLRY), an 85% owned subsidiary of Unilever N.V., a few months back and concluded that the share price would be range-bound in between Rp 45,000 and Rp 50,000. Since then, the share price has indeed been fluctuating in the range (see the chart below). On a longer time frame, the share price has also been locked in a multi-year uptrend channel. Based on the deteriorating financials, I am of the opinion that the share price would be unable to break through this channel. In fact, there is potential for the share price to correct and head towards the bottom of the channel.

(Source: Charts extracted from Google Finance, blue channels drawn by ALT Perspective)

As a recap, below was what I wrote in the initiation article which has panned out in the Q2 results (to be elaborated in the subsequent section).

Furthermore, the year-on-year improvement in net income was supported by a decline in the marketing and selling expenses which might not be repeated. For instance, the advertising and market research expenses, accounting for about one-third of the marketing and selling expenses, declined 11.1 percent. Other expenses such as consultancy fees, telecommunications, and travel were reduced substantially. Looking at the past quarters, such spendings have been erratic and thus the quarterly variations due to timing issues should not be taken as a trend. While some deliberate prudence in expenses is expected for a responsible company, the decline in marketing and selling expenses in 2017 Q1 is not a result of extensive cost-cutting measure. I am not dismissing the net income growth achieved altogether, but the costs might creep back in the subsequent quarters and result in less than stellar percentage improvements on an annual basis.

(Source: Unilever Indonesia Annual Report 2016, blue circle by ALT Perspective)

Review of Q2 2017 Results

In the quarter ending June (Q2 2017), Unilever Indonesia registered a 3.2% reduction in revenue year on year. The drop in revenue had impacted the bottom line, with the gross, operating, and net profit down 3.4-4.0% year on year. Looking at the quarterly results sequentially, the picture is even uglier. While the net sales fell 3.9% quarter on quarter, the operating and net profit plunged 15.2-15.9%. As the company lumped its second-quarter results into the first-half numbers, I have broken out the quarterly results and displayed them in the table below for ease of reference.

(Source: ALT Perspective tabulation with data from Unilever Indonesia quarterly reports)

With a decline in revenue, and all else equal, it is understandable that the profitability decreased correspondingly. What exacerbated the drop in profit in the second quarter was a substantial increase in the marketing and selling expenses. Apparently, the management put out more Advertising & Promotions (“A&P”) activities in a bid to revive sagging sales in the quarter. On a year-on-year basis, advertising and market research was lower by 9.4%, but quarter on quarter, the expense item grew by a staggering 25%. It is not stated anywhere in the financial statement on the proportion of advertising versus market research. Market research expenses could be incurred in a particular quarter, but the results from the study could benefit subsequent quarters. Hence, it would be unfair to look at this item for a quarterly impact. Nevertheless, it can be gleaned from the "Promotion" that "A&P" increased whether on a y-o-y or a q-o-q basis.

(Source: ALT Perspective tabulation with data from Unilever Indonesia quarterly reports)

From this set of results, I have several remarks. If a subsidiary of Unilever being situated in a country with fast-rising middle-income population could not achieve a positive revenue and profit growth, the management teams of the operations elsewhere which could really deserve a good pat on their backs. While a revenue decline in one single quarter might not suggest the beginning of a downtrend, it is intriguing that it happened in the first place, given the bright prospects of the largest economy in the Southeast Asia with a relatively high GDP growth and fast urbanization rate. Moreover, with the shares trading at a P/E ratio in the 50s, investors certainly are not out of place if they are expecting an uninterrupted revenue and earnings growth.

It is important for readers to note that Indonesia has been projected by an investment bank (Schroders Investment Management Indonesia) to achieve a GDP growth between 5.1-5.5% in 2018. Its central bank has a similar forecast. The country has a low debt ratio, is in a trade surplus position, and a stable banking environment. The rising commodity prices have been a boon to the Indonesian economy given that it exports a number of key commodities such as copper, palm oil, and coal.

Indonesia is home to the most active Twitter city in the world (Jakarta) and five million Indonesians-a population the size of Singapore-are entering the urban consuming class each year. - McKinsey report titled "The evolving Indonesian consumer"

Sharp Rise In Overdue Trade Receivables A Concern

Besides the revenue and earnings slide, Unilever Indonesia is also suffering from a sharp increase in its trade receivables. Of the Rp 2,999.9 billion in overdue trade receivables, the company had deemed only Rp 37.3 billion to be impaired. This left Rp 2,962.7 billion (USD220 million) as unimpaired, a rather substantial amount considering that this represented 34% of the total current assets as of Q2 2017. It remains to be seen if the management judgment of its provision of bad debt is adequate. In six months, the amount of trade debt overdue more than 30 days has ballooned 70% to Rp 1.1 trillion (USD 80 million). Assuming a bottle of detergent at US$5, that’s around 16 million bottles that the company would not get paid for, if those debts eventually had to be written off.

(Source: ALT Perspective tabulation with data from Unilever Indonesia quarterly reports)

Sure, the management could think that some customers simply needed more time to pay back the company. It is only reasonable for a supplier to be tolerant of its customers at times of temporal difficulties for one reason or another. However, it is worrying that there has been a 141% jump in trade receivables overdue for more than six months from existing customers/related parties with some defaults in the past (Group 3). The sum outstanding from this group was Rp 1.03 trillion (USD77 million) as of June 30, 2017. This is around 60% of the Q2 2017 net profit amount.

(Source: ALT Perspective tabulation with data from Unilever Indonesia quarterly reports)

Conclusion

Unilever N.V. has seen a fantastic run-up in its share price triggered by the merger proposal from Kraft Heinz (KHC), which is backed by 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). The share price continued to climb in the months after due to satisfactory earnings results and the possibility of counter-bids. I have written on how the improvement in its margins have supported earnings growth in the recent quarters and how it would be increasingly difficult to squeeze the next percentage of margin improvement. Its overseas subsidiaries are facing slower or even negative growth as demonstrated by Unilever Indonesia's latest quarterly result. Furthermore, the fast-rising overdue trade receivables phenomenon deserves attention.

Indonesia's Q3 GDP is expected to be just slightly better than its Q2 GDP (5.01%) at 5.1-5.2%, as projected by the country's central bank. Thus, it is unknown if the Indonesian subsidiary would see an obvious improvement in the next quarterly results expected to be announced on October 23. Unilever has to some extent been banking on its overseas growth to augment the contributions from the mature markets. With the share price at such record level, its overseas subsidiaries would need to do better to support investors' enthusiasm.

For reference, the exchange rate used in this article: 1 US Dollar equals 13483 Indonesian Rupiah

