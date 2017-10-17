These 2 High-Yield Dividend Growth Stocks May Eventually Be Doomed To Oblivion

As a contrarian value dividend investor I'm not afraid to "be greedy when others are fearful," That means I'm eager to snap up undervalued shares of quality dividend growth stocks when market pessimism is at its peak, as I recently did with CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA).

However, there is a big difference between buying a quality company, with a proven track record of successfully evolving over time, (at rock bottom prices) and a value trap where management has failed to execute on its promised turnarounds.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) and IBM (IBM) are two such struggling tech blue chips, which built their empires on dominating hardware, but are now floundering when it comes to moving towards a software and services-oriented future.

Let's take a look at how worried should dividend investors be about these two companies, and more importantly at what price (if any) they may still be worth buying for your diversified dividend growth portfolio.

Cisco Systems: Hints Of Ballmer's Microsoft and Immelt's GE

In the past, Cisco was a Wall Street darling thanks to its impressive domination of data switching markets. However, in recent years, the company has been disrupted by numerous smaller, but more nimble rivals such as Arista (ANET), which are taking a more open source approach to its core market.

This has resulted in sales growth steadily trending downwards, and most recently turning negative.

The good news is that Cisco has done two things to help to keep its bottom lines growing at far better rates (positive operational leverage).

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

The first of these is strong cost-cutting measures starting with 8,000 layoffs since 2011, and shedding its poorly performing consumer division. This has allowed the company's EPS and FCF/share to continue to hold up rather well.

Metric Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2017 YoY Change Revenue $48.7 billion $48.0 billion -1.4% Net Income $10.7 billion $9.6 billion -10.3% Free Cash Flow $12.4 billion $12.9 billion 3.9% Shares Outstanding 5.088 billion 5.049 billion -0.8% EPS $2.11 $1.90 -10.0% Adjusted EPS $2.36 $2.39 1.3% FCF/share $2.44 $2.56 4.7% Dividend $.99 $1.13 14.1% FCF Payout Ratio 40.5% 44.2% 9.0%

Sources: Earnings Release, Gurufocus, Morningstar

For example, even in the most recent earnings release, for full fiscal year 2017, which showed negative sales growth, the company still managed to generate higher FCF/share, and maintain a strong dividend payout ratio despite a very generous dividend increase.

That being said, the trend has not been Cisco's friend, and management is guiding for Q2 2018 (Q3 calendar quarter) to once more be negative, by 1% to 3%.

Worse still? Cisco, like IBM, is counting on recurring, subscription-based service revenue becoming its major future growth driver, but in the most recent quarter, service revenue was up just 1%.

In total 31% of its sales were from subscription services, which is way too low for Cisco to have any hope in stabilizing or growing its top or bottom line in the near term.

Worst of all, even if Cisco were able to generate 100% of its revenue from recurring, subscription services, that would merely help it to better stand still. Wall Street (and dividend investors) care about long-term growth which thus far management has been unable to generate, despite all the right buzzwords about a glorious internet of things (IoT) based future.

Then there's the terrible track record of capital allocation, specifically, the company's Steve Ballmer like penchant for massive spending on acquisitions that don't pan out.

For example, since 1995, Cisco has spent over $80 billion on over 250 acquisitions, as well as $18 billion in R&D over just the past three years.

Yet, not only has its top and bottom line growth stalled (and now headed in the wrong direction), but most importantly, its margins and returns on shareholder capital (a good proxy for management quality) has been deteriorating as well.

Now in fairness to Cisco, Chuck Robbins replaced John Chambers (who served as CEO for 20 years) in July of 2015, so there is some hope that new management can finally get its act together.

Then again, while the transition has been a smooth one, Mr. Robbins is certainly no Satya Nadella, riding to the rescue to do a complete 180 at Microsoft. Specifically, Robbins hasn't outlined a significantly, or all that cohesive (detailed) plan for how Cisco can finally stop hemorrhaging market share, and return to its innovating, and market-leading ways.

In other words, Cisco is starting to remind me of Steve Ballmer's Microsoft (MSFT), or Jeffrey Immelt's General Electric (GE). Management promises to quickly right the ship, throwing out all the latest, and hippest buzzwords, but execution, (the only thing that matters) has been lacking to say the least.

IBM: Where's The Beef?

IBM has been struggling ever since 2012, with 21 straight quarters of declining sales. Worse yet, its bottom hasn't fared much better.

For example, FCF/share, the lifeblood of a safe and growing dividend, is basically flat over that time (thanks mostly to aggressive buybacks), while EPS has fallen off a cliff.

Worse still is the fact that in the first half of 2017, FCF has significantly declined.

Metric First Half 2016 First Half 2017 YoY Change Revenue $38.9 billion $37.4 billion -3.9% Net Income $4.5 billion $4.1 billion -9.7% Free Cash Flow $4.5 billion $3.6 billion -19.7% Shares Outstanding 962.4 million 943.7 million -1.9% EPS $4.69 $4.32 -7.9% FCF/Share $4.72 $3.86 -18.1% Dividend $2.80 $3.00 7.1% FCF Payout Ratio 59.4% 77.7% 30.8%

Source: Earnings Release

And while true that FCF can be lumpy, as it depends on how much (and the timing) of a company's investments in future growth, in the case of IBM, capex in the first half of 2016 was about $2.1 billion, and declined to $1.7 billion in the first half of this year.

In other words, the company's continued selling off of, and deterioration in its legacy hardware businesses are causing its FCF to fall, pushing its FCF payout ratio to levels high enough to put its future payout growth prospects in jeopardy.

Now there is some good news. Strategic imperatives, IBM's cloud and services-focused future tech operations, is still growing nicely, up 11% YOY in the last 12 months, and made up 43% of total sales in Q2 2017.

Meanwhile cloud services were up 30%, and represent $15.1 billion a year (annualized) of recurring and highly predictable (long-term contracted) sales.

In fact, IBM is betting big on its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, with its famous deep learning Watson system expected to be serving 1 billion people by the end of 2017 (such as in GM's Onstar).

The problem is that while the future of AI is certainly bright, there is a very real question about whether or not IBM will be a dominant player in the industry.

For example, IBM's goal is to strongly grow its infrastructure as a service (IaaS) cloud platform softlayer, but according to Gartner, Amazon (AMZN) owns 90% of the IAAS market.

Worse yet? By 2019, Gartner projects that Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT) will have an effective duopoly controlling 90% of the IaaS space, meaning that IBM shareholders potentially can't count on IBM's turnaround plan working that much longer into the future (strategic imperatives growth has been slowing of late).

The bottom line is that while IBM bulls can point to decent (though not great) execution on its long-term turnaround strategy, the fact remains that its overall top line trend is now once again headed in the wrong direction.

In other words, even though strategic imperatives continues to grow at double digits, it still isn't enough to offset the continued declines in its legacy hardware businesses which saw sales fall 10.4% in the Q2 2017.

In fact, you can't even blame IBM's woes on a General Electric-style selling off of non-core businesses, since revenues from continuing operations were also down 4%. This is why IBM is now guiding for a 3.5% decline in EPS in 2017 with FCF being flat for the full year.

This continued fundamental deterioration means that IBM's dividend profile is steadily getting worse, to the point that its long-term potential total return is too low for me to own it in my own EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

Dividend Profiles: Deteriorating But Still Maybe Worth Owning At The Right Price

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return Cisco Systems 3.5% 44.2% 6% to 7% 9.5% to 10.5% IBM 4.1% 46.2% 4% to 6% 8.1% to 10.1% S&P 500 1.9% 27.8% 6.1% 8.0%

Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, Fast Graphs, Multipl.com, CSImarketing

At the end of the day, as a value-focused dividend growth investor, I care about the payout and total return profile, which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

The yield on both stocks is certainly more attractive than the market as a whole, and thanks to their strong free cash flow, both payouts remain highly secure.

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Cisco Systems 1.67 17.93 25% 3.03 AA- IBM 2.66 28.73 58% 1.25 A+ Industry Average 2.65 25.85 34% 2.21 NA

Sources: Morningstar, Simply Safe Dividends, CSImarketing

That's especially true given that, while both companies have a lot of debt, their leverage ratios are merely at, or below their industry average. Meanwhile their interest coverage ratios, and current ratios (short-term assets/short-term liabilities) are high enough to warrant very strong investment grade credit ratings.

However, where I start to worry is the long-term growth potential of the dividends. Because while both Cisco and IBM have done a fine job of rewarding patient shareholders with strong dividend growth in recent years, the fact remains that without stronger growth in FCF/share, the rising payout ratios will eventually force dividend growth to slow, and thus impair future total returns.

That being said, I currently estimate that Cisco and IBM should be capable of generating about 10%, and 9% annual total returns over the next decade, compared to the S&P 500's likely return of about 8%.

Personally, a stock must have a potential total return of 10+% to earn a spot on my watch list, which means that Cisco but not IBM makes the cut.

Of course, that's just my own preference, and if you're a long time shareholder of IBM, (with a much lower cost basis), then IBM's payout profile may still be attractive enough to continue holding.

Just make sure to watch its FCF going forward, because if it continues to decline then the dividend growth potential will fall (along with the expected total return), and the dividend safety may decline below your comfort levels.

Valuation: Attractive BUT Caveat Emptor

Over the past year, both Cisco and IBM have underperformed the S&P 500, though obviously, IBM has had a far worse time of it. Naturally, this creates the question of whether or not either company is now trading at an attractive valuation.

Company Forward P/E Historical P/E Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time Yield Has Been Higher Cisco Systems 13.8 15.8 3.5% 2.8% 12% IBM 10.5 13.4 4.1% 1.8% 1% S&P 500 18.5 14.7 1.9% 4.3% NA

Sources: Gurufocus, Multpl.com, Yieldchart

At first glance this certainly appears to be the case. After all, the forward P/Es on both companies is not just much lower than the S&P 500, but also at a steep discount to their own historical P/E ratios.

More importantly for dividend investors, the yields on both companies is now much higher than usual. In fact, since it began paying a dividend, Cisco's yield has only been higher 12% of the time, while IBM's yield is near its all-time high (for the past 22 years).

However, I believe it's also important to take a longer-term (20-year) forward view, because ultimately, a company is worth a discount to its future cash flow.

Company TTM FCF/Share Projected 10-Year FCF/Share Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Cisco Systems $2.56 6.3% $44.22 1.1% 24% IBM $12.29 4.9% $141.71 5.4% -4%

Sources: Earnings Release, Morningstar, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs

Using a 9.0% discount rate, (what a low cost S&P 500 index ETF would have generated since 1871 and thus the opportunity cost of money) and the latest consensus analyst growth expectations, we find something surprising.

Specifically that, while Cisco does indeed appear to be attractively undervalued (assuming management can eventually execute on the turnaround plan), but IBM's slow growth prospects actually mean that it's trading close to fair value.

Now, of course, any discounted cash flow analysis is a just a rough guesstimate, predicated on estimated, and leveled future growth rates. However, given that Cisco's and IBM's poor track record of living up to past growth estimates, I think that long-term dividend investors need to be especially cautious about them.

In other words, their low valuations appear to be highly justified, and barring management suddenly proving itself far more capable than it has for many years, these multiples may not increase for some time (and actually may have further to fall).

Bottom Line: Cisco And IBM Are Grade C Dividend Growth Stocks With A Lot To Prove In The Coming Years

Don't get me wrong, I'm not necessarily declaring Cisco or IBM failed turnaround stories just yet. They both still have dominant industry positions, and large enough order backlogs to keep the dividends safe for the next few years.

In addition, both companies have the right general idea about where they need to go (though so do all their rivals), and the dividends continue to grow nicely; at least for now. But I'm starting to wonder if the current management teams are capable of strong execution and worthy of shareholder trust going forward.

And while the relative valuation metrics are appealing, I'm currently recommending only highly-risk tolerant (and very patient) dividend growth investors consider Cisco and IBM, and even then put in place hard and fast rules to exit should both companies continue to spin their wheels.

For example, if I were to buy Cisco and IBM (at the right price I'd consider it), I would sell if their annual dividend increases came in less than 6.5% and 5.9% for two consecutive years.