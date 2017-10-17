Monsanto Ending On A Position Of Strength

For a company that has been around for a while and leads its industry, there’s an odd cyclical quality to Monsanto (MON) where sell-side analysts seem to get ahead/behind of the company’s growth curve, leading to multi-quarter periods of out/under-performance relative to expectations. Monsanto looks to be late in the game with another outperformance cycle, but that likely matters much less now that the company should be approaching the end of the line as a publicly-traded company.

It remains to be seen if Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) will get all of the final approvals it needs to acquire Monsanto. No insurmountable obstacles have appeared yet, but there is still a risk that regulators could dig in their heels and/or demand concessions that Bayer finds unacceptance. Although there’s still about 5% upside between today’s price and the deal price, that’s not really out of line relative to the remaining risk (and time). Consequently, I’m more inclined to look for the exit with my Monsanto position and find new investment ideas.

Closing On A High Note

With the most recent (FQ4’17) earnings report, Monsanto has delivered five straight quarters of better-than-expected revenue and earnings (after a six-quarter run of weaker-than-expected revenue). Monsanto has seen new soy products like Intacta and RR Xtend meet with strong market acceptance, and newer corn products have also seen good adoption. All told, Monsanto has been a share gainer in the corn and soy markets, and the company’s ClimateView services are starting to see some momentum as well.

Although the fiscal fourth quarter is rarely impressive due to seasonal factors, revenue rose 5% overall on a 12% increase in revenue from seeds and genomics. Corn and soy led the way with 16% and 22% growth, and both showed strong gross margin (63% and 71%, respectively), with corn in particular improving from the year-ago level. Ag productivity was down 6% and gross margin weakened, but this is a cyclical, lower-margin business for Monsanto.

What impresses me about the full-year 2017 results is that grain prices were not especially strong. Corn prices stayed below $4/bu throughout the year, limiting Monsanto’s pricing power and cutting into acreage growth. Soy prices, too, remained well below the banner years of 2011-2014, though they were stronger relative to cash break-even prices than corn. Even so, Monsanto exceeded expectations for acreage with Intacta in South America and RR Xtend in the U.S., and management seems relatively confident about the prospects for further growth in fiscal 2018.

Monsanto also still has a strong R&D pipeline across its row crop businesses. New NemaStrike products will likely be a small contributor in acreage terms (6 million to 8 million), but at a premium price. Monsanto has already shown that it can develop RNAi-based technologies for crop protection and the company’s pipeline contains several new products incorporating newer technologies like RNAi and applied microbial solutions (through its alliance with Novozymes).

Dicamba Issues Don’t Help The Headline Risk

A perennial whipping boy for those who oppose technology-driven agriculture, Monsanto has seen a new controversy arise over the use of dicamba (an herbicide that works against broadleaf weeds). The company’s Xtend soy seeds are designed to resist dicamba, allowing farmers to use this strong herbicide in their fields and especially in cases where weeds like pigweed are problematic.

Unfortunately, dicamba has been shown to “drift”, leading to damage to non-resistant crops and trees. There’s not much doubt or debate that dicamba is to blame (the herbicide produces a pretty distinct “cupping” in leaves), but many parties have alleged that Monsanto specifically forbade researchers from conducting volatility testing that would have uncovered this risk of drift. While Monsanto claims that such research was unnecessary, I find that an unconvincing argument and this looks like a situation that Monsanto could have (and should have) done a lot more to avoid.

A recent label change was announced that gives dicamba a “restricted use” designation. Without going into all of the details, this designation will make it harder to buy dicamba and puts more requirements in place regarding its administration (applicators have to be trained, recordkeeping is more comprehensive, and there are restrictions on application relating to time of day and weather). Given that one of the most widely-used herbicides (atrazine) also has a restricted use classification, I don’t think this will meaningfully stunt the future of Xtend, though it remains to be seen if there will be meaningful legal liability to Monsanto from the drift issue.

Waiting For The Regulators To Sign Off

There is not much for Monsanto to do in terms of the regulatory process for the proposed sale to Bayer; Bayer is responsible for the process and Monsanto management has been cooperating where and when it can. The merger is under a Phase II review in the EU (and has been since August), and the deadline for a ruling is January of 2018. The deal is also still under review in the U.S. and in other national jurisdictions as well.

In order to address some antitrust concerns, Bayer has already announced a proposed sale of assets to BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). Bayer would sell its Liberty herbicide business (glufosinate), its LibertyLink technology (which confers glufosinate tolerance to crops), and almost all of its field crop businesses to BASF in exchange for $7 billion, or about 4.5x trailing sales. The sale of the cotton and canola seed business was a virtual must given the market-dominating share that Bayer-Monsanto would have in U.S. cotton and Canadian canola, and the sale of the Liberty assets was likewise widely expected.

Time will tell if this is enough. While it took a while, regulators ultimately signed off on the ChemChina-Syngenta and DuPont-Dow deals, and with the proposed sale to BASF I don’t believe there is a very cogent argument for blocking Bayer and Monsanto, as there will be minimal product overlap. Still, there has been no shortage of criticism of the proposed deal and I believe there is still a chance of rejection.

The Opportunity

On its own, I believe Monsanto’s DCF-based fair value is around $111 to $112, assuming long-term revenue growth of around 4% and long-term FCF margins in the low 20%’s. Although access to Bayer’s crop protection assets and R&D would be a strong strategic advantage, Monsanto’s own R&D efforts (including RNAi, CRISPR, microbial solutions and so on) in crop protection and seed traits would allow it to continue to compete quite effectively on its own.

I believe there is still a 20% chance that the proposed Bayer buyout is rejected by regulators, suggesting a fair value of around $125 (using my DCF-based fair value in the rejection scenario). If I assume it will be another six months before deal close (and the money reaching investors’ hands) and use the same discount rate I use for the DCF model, I get a fair value of around $119. With that, I think $119 to $125 is a workable fair value range for Monsanto today, at least given what I know/assume about the deal approval process.

The Bottom Line

Seeing as how the stock is close to the upper end of that range, I don’t see much appeal in the shares today for new investors who want to squeeze those last drops of value out of the situation. While I suppose these shares aren’t a bad place to “hang out” if you don’t have a better investment idea, I will be looking to exit my position and find new places to invest, as the returns just aren’t compelling at this level, even though I do believe Monsanto is doing well as a company and likely positioned for continuing share growth in the coming years.

