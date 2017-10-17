CarGurus IPO: Worth The Risk?

However, the current stock increase is a product more of tech investors desperate for a good tech IPO instead of a sober analysis of the stock.

The past few days have been very good for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG), the online auto broker which seeks to make purchasing cars easier for both dealers and consumers. The Investor's Business Daily reports that CarGurus raised $150 million by selling 9.4 million shares at $16, and the stock has exploded in value ever since. After getting close to $30 per share on Thursday and Friday, the stock eclipsed that limit on Monday and nearly reached $35 before closing on Monday at $31.85.

Investors who got in at the $16 price should feel great, but is CarGurus worth buying at the new elevated price? On one hand, CarGurus is the rare tech IPO which can claim to be profitable and have growing revenue. Its market is large and CarGurus has clear avenues of expansion.

Yet despite all of these positive signs, investing during the post-IPO hype stage is always risky and CarGurus is no exception given its small size. Investors should hold off for now, but consider buying the stock later when the IPO glow inevitably fades away.

Brokering Vehicles Online

Customers are getting used to buying goods online which they would not have in the past such as food and clothes, and CarGurus believes that cars will be no exception. CarGurus essentially functions as the SCR890 of car listings, and uses algorithms to analyze new and used car listings which help customers find the best deals. In its SEC report, CarGurus states that "as of June 30, 2017, we had an active dealer network of over 40,000 dealers, and our selection of over 5.4 million car listings is the largest number of car listings available on any of the major U.S. online automotive marketplaces."

CarGurus is not the only website out there like this, and U.S. customers may in fact be more familiar with AutoTrader or Cars.com. Given the size of the U.S. auto market, there is no doubt that CarGurus has plenty of room to grow. The company has talked about plans to expand their services abroad, and it already operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Impressive Financial Numbers and Leadership

CarGurus certainly possesses incredible potential, but so does every half-baked tech IPO out there. What makes CarGurus particularly interesting is that it has already demonstrated early success.

CarGurus released just two years of financial data in its SEC report, which is slightly disappointing given how it has been operating since 2006. Revenue increased from $75 million in 2015 to $171 million in 2016, and finished at almost $128 million in the first six months of 2017. But perhaps most importantly of all, CarGurus posted a net income of $6.5 million in 2016 after a loss of just $1.6 million in 2015.

A net income of $6.5 million could be better, but it shows that CarGurus really has a strategy for how to monetize their gains. This IPO has flown under the radar in part because CarGurus never bothered to undergo massive early rounds of funding. It did not do so because it was able to avoid massive losses from the beginning unlike many other tech IPOs. Instead of charging consumers to use CarGurus, the company charges a freemium service for dealers and earns revenue through advertising.

Wait and See

Everything listed above should make CarGurus look like an instant win which investors should jump on immediately. But the reality is more complex.

CarGurus is not that large a company, and investors are jumping on it like mad because they have been so determined to find a good tech IPO. The fact that it came out of nowhere is only going to fuel the hype around this IPO.

Certainly CarGurus CEO Langley Steinert should feel proud of what he has accomplished, and his earlier successes with TripAdvisor is another good sign for this company. However, CarGurus is severely overvalued at its present size and the stock's price will fall when the initial interest wears off. No one wants to be left holding the bag when that happens.

Eventually, CarGurus promises to be an excellent investment over the long term as the company expands into further markets and customers get used to having the Internet play a role in their car search. But investing in it now is a classic example of following the crowd with the resulting downsides. Hold off on CarGurus for now, wait for the stock to decline as it surely will, and then grab it for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.