Field Of Stock Market Dreams

It remains to be seen how this game ends, but be prepared for the variety of disconnects to resolve themselves in one way or another before it's all over.

“If You Build It, He Will Come”

--Field Of Dreams, 1989

Such has been the premise of policy makers throughout the post financial crisis period. Plant ample and continuous liquidity seeds into the financial system, and watch over time as it grows into abundant low cost capital that is harvested by the market system to fund capital expenditures and economic growth. Increased profitability will subsequently follow, fostering wage gains and renewed economic prosperity. Sounds beautiful, doesn’t it. Unfortunately, thinking that something should or even may happen because of certain actions may increase the odds of success, but it does not guarantee it. For the laws of unintended consequences have an uncanny way of intervening to result in an entirely different outcome than originally intended or expected.

Go The Distance

Back in 2009, the U.S. Federal Reserve launched into a then extraordinary monetary policy experiment now known as quantitative easing (QE).

From March 2009 to March 2010, the Fed tripled the size of its balance sheet with QE1 to more than $2 trillion to rescue the global financial system from collapse. Come early 2010, mission largely accomplished. But a problem soon arose when the Fed flipped off the asset purchase switch. Stock prices started to fall. Moreover, the economy although saved was still shaky. And with doctoral thesis memories of 1937-38 still fresh in their heads, the Fed decided there was only one answer – go the distance and do more QE.

So starting in November 2010, the Fed launched into QE2 with a stated end date of June 2011. And over the next eight months, the Fed increased its balance sheet by another 50%. But no sooner did the Fed flip the off switch on QE2 in July 2011 and the markets began plunging again. And the economy still looked sick with Europe about to fall off a cliff. Solution? Go the distance and do even more stimulus. This time, the Fed would go for the more reserved Operation Twist, but its friends over at the European Central Bank got with the program with a $1.5 trillion injection of their own.

By late 2012, everything was plugging along. Save the global financial system? That was so 2009, as the risk of the financial system completely imploding was a fading memory. But something was still missing. Things were better, but they weren’t yet perfect. Downside risks still loomed out there, never mind the fact that sorting through downside risks in determining the best long-term allocation of capital is what the free market system is all about. Sustained economic growth remained elusive, never mind the fact that periodically a global system that has accumulated excesses becomes healthier by having them cleansed through periodic economic recessions that can be better managed than the “Great Recessions” that are repeatedly extinguished over time until they finally burn out of control (let us hope that departing Fed officials do not contemplate future roles at the U.S. Forest Service). The answer once again? Go the distance and do even more stimulus. This time, the Fed decided to go all in with QE Infinity (also known as QE3 since “infinity” turned out to be about 22 months). And it was also time to get its global central bank pals on board too. Joining the Fed on its stimulus adventure in 2013 was the Bank of Japan, who got with the program in launching a balance sheet tripling to date program of its own that it still running to this day (China (FXI) to that point had been fully on board for the duration of the post crisis period with boundless stimulus and continuing to construct literal cities of dreams across their broad geographic landscape).

Still not enough. For as the Fed was winding its own stimulus program, the economy still remained sluggish and stock prices began falling again, never mind the fact they were well beyond the previous all-time highs prior to the crisis. Still need to do more. Go the distance!!! Fortunately for the “Fed Heads”, the European Central Bank was ready to take up the baton with a massive stimulus plan of their own. By early 2015, those characters at the ECB had been sharply contracting their balance sheet, so it was time for them to climb into the back of the proverbial red VW bus on the monetary stimulus road to find out. And for the next three years, the ECB doubled their balance sheet to date with its own program that is still running but is set to begin winding down at the start of 2018.

Now along the way, the Shoeless Joe Jackson folks at the People’s Bank of China ((ASHR)) that are doing their own thing began shrinking their balance sheet in the summer 2015 following a failed attempt to stimulate economic growth by inflating a stock market bubble (huh, funny how that policy driven bubble thing just doesn’t work in creating sustained economic growth – maybe there’s some lessons to be learned from doing the same policy things over and over again in a variety of different ways and never ever achieving the desired outcome while at the same time repeatedly shocking the global financial system. Nah! That’s just silly. Where was I?). No sooner did the PBOC start draining stimulus and worldwide asset prices started to plunge. And over the next seven months through February 2016, it appeared that the stock market might finally roll over into its next bear market. Sakes alive! We can’t have that. Answer? Go the distance. Back off on tightening monetary stimulus in the U.S. Do even more asset purchases in Europe and Japan.

And here we find ourselves today, more than eight years and nearly $14 trillion of steadily injected monetary stimulus later. Remember the original goal back in 2009 to save the global financial system? Checked that box long, long ago. Hat tip to the Fed on that one. How about the goal of achieving sustained economic growth? Not so much.

What about the improved economic outlook outside of the United States (ACWX)? Beware this narrative that so many have jumped on in 2017. Two answers – ECB/BOJ stimulus and a steadily and sharply weakening U.S. dollar (UUP) throughout 2017. First, we cannot forget the fact that economies (EFA) will always look like they are performing much better than they actually are when global central banks are engaged in easy monetary policy. This is why central bankers are so careful and measured when withdrawing such policy support, because economies and markets have a tendency to struggle without them even during more normal times. And the currently extraordinary policy stimulus from both the ECB (EZU) and BOJ (EWJ) is still spilling out all over the place. As for the still weakening U.S. dollar, this does wonders for emerging market economies (EEM) whose many of their debts that they are servicing are denominated in U.S. dollars. The later also helps to enhance the revenue and earnings performance of U.S. companies (SPY) that operate overseas. These are all tailwinds indeed and should be traded as such. But none can be categorized as sustainable over time.

Go the distance? Obliterated that one. Emphatic “check”.

Ease His Pain

Ease his pain? Yeah, when it comes to investors, we took care of that long ago too. We not only eased his pain, we injected him with so much morphine that he literally thinks he can fly. In fact, he has gotten to the point where he is becoming increasingly convinced that his morphine high is actually reality, that everything is going to feel awesome forever no matter how good or bad anything that might take place along the way. He may have further to climb despite the fact that stocks are already trading at historically high valuations at more than 25 times earnings that are more than half greater than the historical average (not to mention five times the historical lows, but that’s an article for another decade) with market leveraged up beyond his eyeballs by historical standards with NYSE margin debt at more than 20% above its previous 2000 and 2007 highs on an inflation adjusted basis. There’s no telling how much more his “pain” will be eased at this point, but do not underestimate the relentless power of policy induced asset price inflation, particularly when the juice continues to flow.

At some point, however, the morphine drip has to be withdrawn and reality will return. It should be interesting to see how the financial system reacts once this withdrawal process finally begins. It will be particularly interesting if this withdrawal process is forced to be more sudden or chaotic. In the meantime, play ball!

Is This Heaven?

So where are we today, once again more than eight years and $14 trillion later?

First, we have policy makers that are increasingly dialing down the monetary juice. The Fed is out and is now shrinking their balance sheet at an anticipated accelerating rate. The ECB? They’re still pumping, but are set to begin winding down at the start of 2018 and should be fully out of the asset purchase business by the end of next year. The BOJ (DXJ)? They are likely to stay the course, particularly if Prime Minister Shinzo Abe maintains control as expected emerging from Sunday’s snap election. The PBOC (GXC)? They have been stimulating lately leading into the leadership transition event that comes with the 19th National Congress that opens on Wednesday, but expect that this stimulus is gradually drawn back off in the coming months following the conclusion of this seminal twice a decade event for the Communist Party. Putting this all together, while the financial system is still getting its monetary morphine today, it’s getting increasingly drawn down to nothing as we move through the coming year. Put more simply, the bull may soon be on the clock.

Second, monetary policy makers are now openly expressing their bewilderment as to why their efforts either have not worked or are not working today. Consider the following quote from Fed Chair Janet Yellen in the Financial Times from September 21:

“This year the shortfall of inflation from 2 per cent, when none of those factors is operative, is more of a mystery,” she said simply. “I will not say that the committee clearly understands what the causes of that are.”

Let’s get this straight. You and your cohorts have injected $14 trillion into the global financial system over the past eight years, which is the equivalent of creating another U.S. economy out of thin air, and your response as to why the sustained increase in inflation that global central banks have been promising for so many years is proving elusive today is that “it’s a mystery”. Thanks. I’ll start working on incorporating the data stream associated with that “mystery” variable into my regression models. That’s helpful.

Putting this all together, we effectively have policy makers that went to extraordinary lengths but were unable to achieve the sustained economic growth outcome that they pursued for so long. Instead, they admittedly do not understand why things have not worked as expected. And they are now underway in the process of withdrawing this stimulus that led to unexpected outcomes in the first place. Hopefully the future outcomes associated with these next steps in the process will be less of a “mystery” and more controllable. Nothing like the unknown associated with the unwinding of an extraordinary and unprecedented policy experiment that didn’t turn out as expected.

Heaven this is not. It’s not even Iowa. And it may start getting a bit more toasty here before it’s all said and done. But in the meantime, it sure looks pretty.

If You Don’t Build It, They Will Come Anyway

What is likely to continue in the meantime is the increasing disconnects between the stock market (IVV) and underlying fundamentals. Valuations are already at historical highs, but a futher increase in valuations is unbounded as long as the market continues to respond to liquidity injections. So whether it ends up being 30 times earnings, 40 times earnings or more at this point no longer really matters. What matters instead is what lies on the other side once the current forces propelling the market higher finally subside.

Other disconnects will continue to test logic. Consider for example the latest release of U.S. industrial production for the month of September, which came out on Tuesday morning. To begin with, one is often best to strip out the utilities and mining components of the release, as these readings (particularly utilities) injects a lot of noise into the headline number. Instead, it is often more useful to focus on the Manufacturing component of the Industrial Production Index, as this has demonstrated a notably high correlation to the U.S. stock market dating back over the last few decades. While deviations have occurred in the past, they have eventually resolved themselves with the two lines reconverging over time.

What is notable today? While the manufacturing component of industrial production has gradually risen since the start of 2012, the U.S. stock market has increased well beyond the path implied by this production. How will this resolve itself? Perhaps manufacturing production, which is based on something real and tangible, will finally accelerate to the upside. Then again, perhaps stock prices, which are based more on things like perception and expectations, will eventually fall back to the downside. But the least likely outcome is to assume that “this time is different” and that this relationship that has existed for decades has suddenly deviated, particularly given the distortions present in the current market environment.

This is just one of the countlessly many distortions that exist in the current market environment that will eventually need to be resolved in one way or another. Hopefully it is through robust growth. But the potential exists that it will be through something entirely different.

People Will Come

In the meantime, investors will continue to flock to the U.S. stock market whoever they may be. What they will ultimately find for their journey remains to be seen. But continue to come they will, as the bull market remains fully intact with absolutely no signs of breaking down at present. Stay long stocks and enjoy the game currently being played on the field of stock market (DIA) dreams. But truly know and understand the game that is being played. And have an appropriate and well constructed risk management process in place in recognition of the fact that this game like all games do eventually will come to an end whether it is tomorrow, sometime next year or three years from now. For the rush to the exits and through the field of corn may prove more challenging than anything seen in recent memory when the structural integrity of this policy maker made market stadium starts to inevitably come into question at some point down the road.

The Bottom Line

The Fed and its global central bank pals banded together over the past eight years. They heard the whispers of disgraced policy makers of decades past that allowed the global financial system crumble into the Great Depression. They plowed under the corn field of the free market system to build a baseball field of inflated asset prices with the expectation that a sustained recovery would come pouring out into countries across the world to frolic in a coordinated and harmonious game of renewed economic prosperity while the ghosts of our troubled past were magically whiled away as simple as an easy conversation and ball toss. But what they ended up getting after all of their sacrifice and efforts was a structurally unstable and largely vacant economic stadium filled with something entirely different that instead requires a stick to scrape off your cleats. And along the way to building this new “palace”, policy makers forgot the lessons learned from the causes of the Great Depression, the Stagflationary 1970s and the dot.com and housing busts of not so long ago. It will be interesting to see how the markets respond to these future “mysteries” once they start playing out.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.