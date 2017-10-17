E-Buses will help drive further growth for BYD

BYD Auto (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDY) is expanding its e-bus business rapidly on a global scale and its valuation is yet to catch up. The world's largest EV manufacturer's stock price has risen recently mainly on the back of the EV market in China. The e-bus potential has been under-rated in the company's valuation. On the back of e-buses, the company is working on e-trucks and already supplying monorail projects, as my recent article detailed. This gives it an unmatched suite of electric transport products.

North America.

The company in October expanded its e-bus manufacturing operations at its facility in Lancaster, California. After only 4 years of operation, the size of the factory has been increased from 150,000 square feet to 450,000 square feet. It now has a production capacity of 1500 e-buses and e-trucks per annum.

E-trucks should not be discounted in the dollar potential stakes. BYD are working on forklifts, trash collection vehicles and delivery vans. This includes a venture with UPS. The company states they have 70 trucks on firm order for delivery this year-end and a further 70 future orders.

Commercial products such as delivery vans are a somewhat under-estimated potential for companies such as BYD. In fact Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:VLKAY) have announced that they are proceeding rapidly with such vehicles. They expect to have trial products on the road by the end of this year. They have both the "Man" and "Scania" brands as part of their commercial portfolio. Vans are easier to fit with batteries than passenger vehicles, and their daily range is quite constant so it is easier to plan re-charging. Such re-charging can usually be done at night in the company's premises. In the first 6 months of this year, 13,000 such vehicles were sold in China, up 91% on the previous year. One factor driving such demand is the surge in online shopping and subsequent demand for more local deliveries.

At the factory expansion, the company predicted that within 5 years this business in North America would be worth US$1 billion in revenue. That would be up from US$150 million to US$200 this year. The company currently has supplied 140 e-buses in the USA, has 300 on firm order, and about the same again on option. The market today is estimated at 5,000 e-buses annually in the USA and 1,000 in Canada, but this is likely to ramp up rapidly. Los Angeles, Seattle and New York are amongst the cities in the USA who have declared targets of all zero emission bus fleets. An example of the potential is evidenced by the fact that Los Angeles intends to have an all-electric fleet by 2030. That would mean 2,200 e-buses will be ordered in the next ten years or so.

About 7% of buses supplied in the USA this year are likely to be battery or hybrid. The price of an e-bus can be quite high, about US$700,000. An equivalent diesel model would be about US$400,000. Others however are lower-priced, down to about US$350,000. However e-bus suppliers stress that lower fuel and maintenance costs mean the e-buses are no more expensive over the life of the product. It is estimated that a standard diesel bus costs its operator about US$10,000 per annum in maintenance and repair.

BYD estimated that the e-bus business in neighbouring Canada would be worth C$1 billion within 5 years. It did not give estimates of what proportion of that market it could take. It did state though that they were planning their own assembly plant in Ontario to comply with Canadian local content requirements.

Competitors in the USA include the largest player New Flyer, Proterra and Gillig Corporation. These companies concentrate mainly on electric/diesel hybrids. New Flyer also manufactures standard diesel buses. They recently secured an order for 35 e-buses from the Los Angeles Transit Authority. According to their claims, over the average 12 year span of a bus the Authority would save up to US$400,000 on energy costs and US$125,000 on maintenance.

Proterra is a strong Californian based player. Its recently opened factory in California has an annual capacity of 400 e-buses. BYD is confident more municipalities will go for a purely electric option. They are targeting 30% of the e-bus/hybrid market.

California is the company's biggest market in the USA at the moment, and they recently won a 60 e-bus order from the Los Angeles Municipal Authority. Interestingly a rival in this project, XALT Energy, complained that they had lost out to a "Chinese" company. However BYD countered that their products are over 65% "Buy American" compliant. Certainly California is happy to have BYD creating so many jobs in the Los Angeles area. The BYD factory currently employs 713 people and will add on a further 500 in the near future. BYD have produced 7 products which are specifically for the U.S. market. They state that all their products sold in North America combine their engineering input from Lancaster and from their engineering expertise worldwide.

Such complaints are not likely to get very far in an atmosphere when the American President has railed against U.S. jobs being lost to China. In fact, Chinese investment in the USA is now greater than U.S. investment in China.

One admitted advantage for BYD about Lancaster is that in both appearance and reality U.S. standards help the company to upgrade its quality. E-buses in California have to comply with both the California Air Resources Board and the Environmental Protection Agency requirements. The latter might get watered down under a Trump Presidency, but not the former.

E-Buses in Europe.

A survey done by an EU agency found that 25 major European cities are aiming to have e-bus usage up and running by 2020. The map below illustrates those involved:

These cities aim to have 6% of their total fleets of 40,000 buses comprising e-buses by 2020. Additionally 40% of bus operators around Europe in general stated that they were intending to move to operating fleets of e-buses. So it is early days but the potential and intention is huge. The same survey estimated that there are 456 billion bus journeys per year worldwide.

In Europe BYD has made inroads in a few countries. In the U.K. they have a partnership with U.K. company ADL. They have 157 e-buses in operation or on order from this partnership. Cities covered include London, Nottingham and Liverpool. Importantly, BYD's products comply with the European VI norm standards.

Elsewhere in Europe they have recently supplied contracts to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam and to various customers in Italy.

As I detailed in an article in April this year, BYD opened a new factory at Komarom in Hungary with an annual capacity of 400 e-buses. They will be opening a new plant in Beauvais in France next year.

All around Europe, national Governments are putting in target dates to phase out fossil fuel vehicles in general. Most recently was an announcement by the Netherlands to phase out by 2030. Other such targets are the U.K. by 2040, France by 2040 and Norway by 2025. E-buses are in some ways easier for Government targets to be met than private cars. A surge in e-bus activity is already starting.

The company expects to supply 300 e-buses to Europe this year. Its target is to get one-third of the market within 5 years, or 11,000 units. That would equate to revenue of between US$500 million and US$770 million depending upon the models purchased.

E-Buses Around the World.

BYD's global geographical spread is already quite startling. Just some examples will suffice.

India.

The company has a joint venture with local company Goldstone Infotech Ltd using BYD's expertise and their lithium-ion iron phosphate batteries. Being a battery manufacturer is one key advantage BYD has over its rivals everywhere. Trials in major cities have been going for some time and the first order from Mumbai for 6 buses has just been made. This follows on from an order for 25 buses from the city of Himachal Pradesh. The welcome ceremony for these is illustrated below:

The contract was despite fierce competition from local big players Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland. The Indian Government is seeking further financing from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for e-buses throughout its major cities. The Government has a target to phase out all fossil fuel vehicles by 2030. No-one really thinks this will be achieved, but it shows which way the wind is blowing, and it would be far easier to achieve with buses than standard cars. They have a target to replace 150,000 diesel buses with e-buses.

Israel.

The company recently won its first order for 17 e-buses for Haifa. This is illustrated below:

Minister for Transport Yisrael Katz stated:

"These buses are just the beginning. We aim to introduce green transportation in the Haifa area and around the country".

BYD e-buses are on trial in Tel Aviv. The company has a strong record everywhere of buses on trial turning into buses being ordered.

South America.

The company is said to be close to firming up an order for 90 e-buses, in co-operation with their local partner Enel Chile. They have a factory in Argentina and one planned for Ecuador. Brazil is seen as the biggest market for e-buses on the continent. BYD has had a factory there at Campinas since 2015. In April this year the company announced they were adding on solar photovoltaic production there, and commencing production of e-buses. There is now a capacity of 720 e-buses per annum at this plant.

Asia.

As I detailed previously, BYD have supplied an order to Carbrdge in Australia for 40 e-buses. They have trails ongoing in Korea, Singapore and New Zealand amongst others.

Of course China remains their biggest market. Last year they supplied about 15,000 e-buses there. The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen has the world's largest urban electric vehicle power supply network. The city had a stunning 4,887 e-buses on its streets as of end-2016.

Recent reports suggest that the Chinese Government may mandate only e-buses as from 2020. This would be a big boost to BYD, the market's biggest player. The EU survey I quoted above reckoned that 98.3% of e-buses supplied by the end of 2015 were in China.

E-Buses and BYD Revenues.

This year, BYD revenues for its total businesses of EV's, e-buses, monorail, solar panels, batteries and phone components are likely to be approximately US$16 billion. So the e-bus business in the USA alone targeted at US$1 billion could reach approximately 7% of company revenue in the next few years. Europe at between US$500 million and US$770 million would equate to a further 4% to 5% of company revenue. So a realistic target of e-bus sales in just Europe and North America could equate to 12% of revenue at current rates, or US$1.92 billion. That is leaving aside the biggest e-bus market for BYD, which is Asia, and which is already at around US$1 billion.

The stock price has had steep gains recently, as the chart below illustrates:

The stock price rise has been manly on the back of the company's EV sales in China and the forthcoming regulations by the Chinese Government. In particular there is the plan for the quota system for EV's. As the largest EV manufacturer in the country, BYD are likely to have credits to sell to those manufacturers not producing enough EV's to meet their quota levels. It has been estimated that the company's credit total already amounts to 2.9 billion yuan (US$440 million) and could amount to 14 billion yuan (US$2.1 billion) over 3 years. These figures may be an exaggeration ,I feel. Whatever it is though it is likely to amount to a meaningful addition to the company's net profitability.

Analysts are somewhat divided on the future price movement. Some say the company is too reliant on Government subsidies. However there is no indication that these will reduce in the near future. J.L.Warren Capital recently said it was concerned about the company's "perpetual cash burn". This really seems counter-intuitive. This cash is going on investment in new plant and increasing market share whilst the debt figures are very manageable.

My previous article dealt with the debt position in detail so I won't repeat that here. Total long-term debt of US$2.78 billion is quite high with a long-term debt to capital number of 14.55. However this looks manageable if one considers this is a growth company. It should also be noted that the company has powerful domestic financial backers, as well as an 8% share from Warren Buffett. Quick ratio and Current ratio at 0.83 and 1.07 respectively show the short term position is healthy enough.

Conclusion.

There seems little doubt that the e-bus market worldwide is one of tremendous potential. A recent report estimated a 33.5% CAGR for the business between 2017 and 2025. BYD is an early leader and seems to have the vertical integration which Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is trying to achieve.

E-buses can be seen as having advantages over what will become an increasingly competitive market for passenger vehicles. BYD is in a very strong position in the e-bus market. Sales from this sector will contribute meaningfully to the company's revenues and profits over the next few years.

