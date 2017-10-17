United Rentals - Why I Love This Company

Founded only 20 years ago, United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is the largest equipment rental company in the world, with a network that is nearly twice the size of the next nearest competitor. URI has locations in 49 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Their U.S. market share of 11% is also nearly double the next nearest competitor, Sunbelt, at 6%. HERC (NYSE: HRI), the equipment rental business recently spun-out of Hertz, is third at 3%.

Source: URI Company and Industry Background, Q2 2017

URI has over $10.3B in rental assets, which equates to 480,000 pieces of equipment. These are distributed to customers from 960 storefronts, staffed by an engaged workforce of 13,700 employees (as of 6/30/2017). Most of the stores have maintenance and repair bays where machines are serviced and prepared for rental.

There are three things I like about URI.

First, It’s in a growing market. Infrastructure, highways, and construction are driving demand for machines. U.S. Construction spending is at a peak, limited according to many by a labor shortage.

This is driving demand for machines, as is clear when you see the performance of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock recently. What is not as clear is the shift from ownership to rental. The rental share of machines at work on any given day in the USA crossed over the 50% threshold in January 2017. This was expected as the rental business in the USA has been growing significantly over the last 10 years.



The reasons for rental versus ownership are many. The biggest driver from limited discussions with machine rental customers is the benefit of having a machine only when needed, and having the latest technology without having to invest large amounts of capital to own. Other reasons are highlighted by URI.

Source: URI Company and Industry Background, Q2 2017

But, can the rental share continue to grow? Most industry observers see this as a distinct possibility as Japan and Europe typically see rental machine penetration as high as 70%. In fact, many forecasts show rental growing at twice the US GDP for the next 5 years, supporting the IHS Markit data URI and Sunbelt presented in recent earnings releases.

Sunbelt (LON: AHT) reported in their press release of 9/12/2017 that:

Hurricane season has already generated significant activity which will require a major clean-up effort and then a multi-year rebuild programme. Currently, our efforts are focussed on supporting our colleagues, neighbours and customers and we stand ready to provide further assistance. It is too early to attempt to quantify the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma accurately on our business. However, it is evident that it will result in an increase in demand for our fleet and we will provide an update at the end of Q2. Looking forward, as a minimum, we expect that the impact will help to underpin the current market assumptions in our 2021 plan and therefore the Board continues to look to the medium term with confidence.

Obviously, the same goes for URI.

Secondly, URI is the leader in the field. Why does this matter? In this case, it comes down to purchasing power. Like in rental real estate, the money in equipment rental is made at the buy. The accompanying chart shows how the initial purchase price can influence the return that URI sees on a piece of rental equipment.

Source: URI Company and Industry Background, Q2 2017

URI has the power to negotiate with machine and equipment suppliers to get the best price for a given purchasing need. In a typical year URI will spend over $1B on new equipment. They not only can get the OEM attention with large orders, but can specify machine lay-out, colors, decals, etc.. Oh, but that’s not all. They also have leverage to negotiate the best possible warranty terms. Furthermore, unlike captive OEM dealer rental stores, URI is not required to service machines with original equipment parts, and can use will-fit or off-brand parts saving substantially on maintenance and repair costs.

And, sales of used machines are poised to become more profitable. Richie Brothers, the leader in equipment auctions, reported that used equipment is in short supply and recently sold over 3400 pieces of equipment at a Ft Worth TX auction (July 19-20) for over US$42M. Prices for used equipment are firming up, which will help URI as they rotate their fleet.

By having the lowest costs, URI has been able to drop rental prices to gain market share and increase fleet utilization. In the most recent quarterly report, URI showed rental revenue increased 6.2% even as rental rates decreased by 0.4%. Fleet utilization increased 210 basis points and EBITDA increased 8%. (Results exclude the recent Neff acquisition.) This performance will continue to squeeze smaller rental houses, likely ending up in consolidation or acquisition of the smaller rental houses. URI has made no secret of their desire to execute merger and acquisition deals, highlighting M&A in 2 of their 4 strategic pillars.

Source: URI Company and Industry Background, Q2 2017

Finally, with it’s size, URI can lead the digital revolution in this space. In the most recent quarterly release, URI highlighted three initiatives that it is working on that will change the face of rental. The first item highlighted was the drive to install telematics on their fleet. All manufacturers and rental companies are driving for increased telematics to help the customer become more efficient. URI is coupling this with what they call Total Control. With Total Control, URI clearly states they want customers focused on utilization of a machine, not rental rates. Telematics can assist in letting customers know where a machine is, how much it is being used (including idle time vs work time), when it is being used, fuel burn rate, etc. By helping customers maximize utilization of machines, they can help the customer complete work faster. Let’s face it… like the hardware store analogy, the customer needs a hole, not a drill. The company selling drills is not helping solve the customer’s problem. URI understands this and their Total Control approach addresses it.

URI is taking the lead in developing a digital channel which allows customers to see inventory on an App, order a machine, arrange for delivery, pick-up, and pay the fees. Being the easiest to work with will bring more customers to URI’s doorstep.

In summary, equipment rental is a business that will continue to grow, quite possibly faster than the forecast indicate. And, URI is best positioned as the leader. If one or two of the smaller companies can make strategic acquisitions to expand their footprint they will be better able to compete with URI, but for now, I like the leader in the field.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.