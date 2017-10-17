The Countdown Has Begun For Prometic's Ryplazim

If approved, Prometic will be eligible for a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher; and approval will be a major vindication of their PPPS (Plasma Protein Purification System) platform.

On Friday, Oct 13, 2017, Prometic Life Sciences announced that the FDA has accepted its BLA for Ryplazim (plasminogen IV) having granted a priority review status, and has set a PDUFA date for April 14, 2018, for the indication of congenital plasminogen deficiency.

If and when approved by the FDA, the approval of Ryplazim will mark a major turning point in the clinical development of Prometic’s pipeline, and a very significant validation for its proprietary PPPS (Plasma Protein Purification System) platform. In addition, Prometic will be eligible for a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher (PRV) as it has been granted a rare pediatric designation by the FDA previously.

As I stated in my previous article on Prometic, the PPPS platform extracts various high value therapeutic plasma proteins with enhanced yield, safety and purity compared to the established industry standard.

Pierre Laurin, the president and CEO of Prometic, commented on Plasminogen in a recent interview.

"Plasminogen is involved in many healing processes. It actually interacts with over 34 receptors in the body....So a plasminogen deficiency patient can have numerous fibrous lesions that can be life threatening..... Ryplazim, as it is called, is plasminogen replacement therapy."

As the company prepares to launch Ryplazim (plasminogen IV) commercially in Q1 2018, it is important to note that besides congenital plasminogen deficiency, which applies to approximately 2000 patients, Prometic is pursuing the indication of acquired, acute plasminogen deficiency (following trauma, surgery, or severe burns, when patients' plasminogen levels decrease to a dangerously low levels). The acquired, acute plasminogen deficiency applies to over 100,000 patients per year in the US. Prometic has indicated in the past that, once the first approval is granted for congenital deficiency, the approval process for acute plasminogen deficiency should be quicker. Physicians can also prescribe Ryplazim for off-label use to treat acquired acute plasminogen deficiency.

In addition, Prometic is pursuing other major indications for their plasminogen therapy related to its critical role in wound healing, such as diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), tympanic perforations (TYMP), and ophthalmic indications.

Currently, there is no other biotech or pharmaceutical company that produces GMP-grade plasminogen for therapeutic purposes, which means that, once it obtains its first approval, Prometic will dominate the entire plasminogen market for the foreseeable future. The plasminogen market is estimated to reach $8B by 2021 (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Finally, Prometic’s small molecule lead candidate, PBI-4050, has also reported important clinical advances recently: positive results from its phase 2 study of Alstrom Syndrome, another orphan disease; and reception of the FDA clearance of its IND to start the pivotal phase 2/3 trial for patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (NYSEARCA:IPF). In this indication, PBI-4050, either as a monotherapy or with nintedanib, has show early evidence of improved efficacy over the two approved treatments.

This FDA clearance makes Prometic’s PBI-4050 the first next generation IPF treatment to be ready to start its pivotal trial among the three competitors (Prometic's PBI-4050, FibroGen's Pamrevlumab, and Galapagos' GLPG 1690). The IPF market is estimated to reach $3.2B by 2025.

Investment thesis

As mentioned in one of my other articles on Prometic, the stock is deeply discounted because of its limited cash position over the years due to the lack of significant partnership with larger pharma for its full and advanced drug pipeline. Thus, the market has punished this stock harshly for its frequent financing through secondary offers. As a result, the current stock price bears no meaningful correlation to Prometic's tremendous market potential.

Prometic reported a cash position of $96M CAD at the end of June 2017 and the burn rate is approximately $30M CAD per quarter.

The company has estimated that the launch and commercialization of plasminogen if approved will bring in annual sales of $100M CAD, and an additional $100-200M CAD for any further indications, or significant off-label use by clinicians.

If approved, Prometic is very likely to receive a PRV, which can be sold to a third party to provide a significant, non-dilutive source of funding. A recent example was that of Sarepta selling its PRV to Gilead in Feb 2015 for $125M US.

Risk

Although there are other significant drug candidates (such as IVIG and PBI-4050) reaching the final stage of their clinical development, the FDA decision with regards to the BLA of plasminogen is most crucial for Prometic in the near term (i.e. before or on April 14, 2018). If successful, the stock is likely to reach or exceed its 52 week high of $3.24 CAD, an over 97% potential upside (given the current price of $1.64 CAD; the close price on Oct 13, 2017). If unsuccessful, the stock will no doubt suffer a devastating blow to drop to its 52 week low of $1.12 CAD or below, a 31% potential down side. It is perhaps appropriate to state that in the data that supports this BLA, the response rate of the patients is 100% in meeting both primary and secondary end points.

Other risks include future trials may not be as positive as previously seen and the FDA may say no future applications; the financial risk of dilution is very likely if significant partnership deals do not materialize in the near term or if other means of non-dilutive source of funding cannot be secured or if Prometic does not receive a PRV with the BLA decision.

Conclusion

Prometic’s story is one decades in the making, with lots of guts, sweat, tears and of course money. Now with a set PDUFA date, the final countdown has begun! Investors who invest with a longer time frame (>1 year) and are not averse to short term volatility should conduct their DD and consider Prometic for a long position as its huge value continues to be unlocked as more products in its full and advanced pipeline (in both plasma proteins and small molecule division) complete the regulatory process and go to market.

