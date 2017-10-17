Is The Stock Market Dirt Cheap Or A Bubble?

There is reason to believe that low interest rates could stay in place for years or even decades, as evidenced by Japan's experience.

Although not all professional investors and analysts think that stock market valuations are in bubble territory, most would probably agree that U.S. businesses are at least fully valued. By almost any measure, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is at a historically high level. Looking at a chart that tracks the market's P/E over time, it would appear as though the current bull market is on par with the late-1990s tech bubble and the mid-2000s housing bubble.

Interest Rates

One notable optimist, though, is none other than Warren Buffett. Indeed, the Oracle of Omaha stated earlier this year that stocks could be "dirt cheap" if interest rates stay low.

For many investors, it all comes back to opportunity cost. Back when I was born, the 10-year Treasury yielded about 6.5 percent, but today the same U.S. government bonds yield just 2.3 percent. When inflation is factored in, real interest rates are still very close to zero. Although the P/E for the S&P 500 now sits above 25, the resulting earnings yield of about 4 percent makes owning stocks decisively more attractive than holding bonds. Even with the current Shiller P/E of 31, which adjusts for cyclicality, stocks still yield nearly 50 percent more than U.S. Treasuries.

Because U.S. government bonds are a virtually risk-free investment, it makes no sense at all to hold an asset with a lesser expected return. At the height of the tech bubble in 2000, though, the yield on Treasury securities eclipsed the S&P 500's earnings yield by a wide margin. With bonds yielding more than 6 percent and stocks at just over 3 percent, a rational person would have easily seen that the market was descending into madness.

There has been a lot of talk about mean reversion as it relates to interest rates and stock valuation. If the Fed were to raise rates significantly, then of course the market would be overpriced. That may yet happen, but there is reason to believe that historically low interest rates could stick around for a long time.

Japan and Structural Factors

Take Japan, where yields on government bonds have been stuck below 2 percent since 1998. During the late 1980s, the country experienced a real estate and stock market bubble similar to the one that precipitated the global crisis in the late 2000s. Japan's mania ended in a crash, which was followed by a prolonged period of consumption decrease and price deflation. During those painful years, the Bank of Japan slashed interest rates in an attempt to reignite the economy, but growth remains stubbornly slow to this day.

Sound familiar?

There has been a lot of debate within the economics profession about Japan's persistent malaise, but structural and demographic factors are thought to play a role. Japan's population is aging, which puts downward pressure on economic output and inflation, and lethargic productivity growth has failed to fill the gap. Consumer behavior also changed markedly after the crisis, even in a society where people tend to save more in the first place.

In retrospect, Japan's "lost decade" portended events in much of the Western world, where population growth has slowed to a crawl. Parts of Europe have already gone negative, and the European Union as a whole grew a paltry 0.25 percent in 2016. The United States grew its citizenry by 0.81 percent last year, which is high by developed world standards, but still trending below replacement fertility rates. Historically, the U.S. has turbocharged population growth through immigration, but that tradition appears to be jeopardy.

The consumption orgy that preceded the Great Recession may not return for years to come. Despite record corporate profits, inflation remains low and wage growth is only just now showing signs of life. Gains in efficiency were a major contributing factor to the 20th century's economic explosion, which is why America's weak productivity growth in recent decades is somewhat alarming. Against this backdrop, there is not much reason for the Fed to suddenly tighten policy.

A Few Exceptions

There are very likely pockets of irrationality. Much of the stock market's recent gain can be traced to a handful of technology companies, and private venture capital has pushed valuations for unproven firms into the stratosphere. Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) might be growing cash flow, but I don't see much justification for a P/E ratio over 35 for two companies already worth $500 and $700 billion, respectively. The current FANG mania harkens back to the "one decision" stocks of the Nifty Fifty craze, which collapsed spectacularly in the early 1970s. Likewise, a number of blue chips such as Coca-Cola (KO) now command rich valuations as investors reach for yield. How can anyone rationalize a P/E ratio over 40 for a $200 billion company going through a tough period?

Leaving aside these exceptions, it does not appear that most stocks are in bubble territory. Some observers note that stock gains have soared past GDP growth, but this may have more to do with the fact that American business culture is structured to prioritize shareholders. Many U.S. corporations have used the Fed's loose monetary policy to reward stock owners rather than invest in capital assets. The memory of the late 2000s still haunts many executives, and it does not seem that the today's mild economic climate is conducive to the wild corporate spending that precedes many downturns.

Takeaway

All things being equal, the Fed's easy money policies benefit shareholders by making equities relatively more attractive. Many corporations have also taken advantage of low interest rates by rewarding shareholders with dividends and buybacks rather than capital investment. The real economy would benefit from the latter, but the memory of the Recession still weighs in favor of asset-light businesses. Low inflation has so far thwarted the Fed's plan to raise interest rates, which means that Buffett's speculation that stocks are cheap could certainly come to fruition.

Of course, the ceteris paribus assumption does not always exist in reality. Some "black swan" event could come out of left field and ruin everything. But since such an event is unpredictable by nature, I do not see much use in worrying about it.

Right now there is little in the market that is cheap by historical standards, as measured by metrics like P/E and earnings yield. The possibility that stocks are actually inexpensive today is a powerful incentive to continue buying shares of quality companies, but that same prospect could lead investors into rationalizing poor decisions. As usual, there is no substitute for constant skepticism and rigorous analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.