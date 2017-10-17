Leading Indicators Say Uptrend Will Continue Into Year-End

Stocks were higher on Monday with all three major indices – the Dow, the S&P 500 (SPX), and the NASDAQ Composite – finishing starting the week with new record highs. As of Oct. 16, the month-to-date gain of the SPX stands at 1.5%. As we’ll discuss here, the stock market’s internal, fundamental and psychological profiles are all strong enough to carry the major averages higher into year’s end.

Financial stocks continue to be an area of focus for us since bank and broker/dealer stocks are sensitive leading indicators for the broad market. As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, as long as the trend of the banks and broker/dealers is up, the outlook for the major averages is bullish.

One of my favorite leading indicators for the S&P 500 is the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD). As long as the XBD maintains its trend of establishing higher lows and highs – and especially if it’s outperforming the SPX – the stock market is considered to be in a healthy condition. On an immediate-term (1-4 week) basis, as long as the XBD remains above its rising 15-day moving average on a weekly closing basis the immediate-term trend for the NYSE broad market is also considered to be up.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Of the two industry groups, I consider broker/dealers to be more important for confirming changes to the stock market’s short-term trend. The bank stocks tend to lag the broker/dealers but are still important for the strength or weakness of the broad market outlook. It should be noted that the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) closed last Friday under its 15-day moving average, which technically violates the immediate-term trend line. It’s too early to call this a danger signal for the broad market, for it may prove to be just a temporary “whipsaw.” Nevertheless, traders should monitor the BKX in the coming days for signs of additional deterioration. If earnings season is unkind to the financial stocks it could pave the way for a short-term market pullback later this month.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Despite the fly in the ointment in the bank stocks, the overall financial sector remains in a very healthy condition right now. The strength of the financial sector is reflected in my Financial Conditions Index (FCI), which is another important leading indicator for the U.S. equity market. This indicator provides a basic overview of the four major components of U.S. broad market health. The index averages the daily closing prices of the S&P 500 Index (SPX), the KBW NASDAQ Bank Index (BKX), the NYSE Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), and the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate Master Option-Adjusted Spread Index, assigning to each an equal weighting.

The components of the FCI tend to lead the SPX at critical junctures due to the sensitive nature of the financial sector stocks to tidal shifts in the broad market. Even more useful is the corporate credit spread component of the index. High-yield spreads are particularly sensitive to the underlying health of the economy, which makes them particularly useful when measuring shifts in the financial market winds. Credit spreads were also one of the valuable tools which warn investors of unsound lending conditions and are therefore essential to a healthy U.S. financial market condition. Below is the latest update of the FCI chart.

Chart created by Clif Droke

As the FCI graph makes clear, the intermediate-term upward trend established earlier this year is still clearly intact. From this we can gather that there is no imminent danger to the U.S. financial sector since the market has presumably discounted potential threats in the foreseeable future. Thus, the stock market remains on a sound footing on an intermediate-term basis as does the economy. While the bears may attempt another near-term raid on the market, their efforts at gaining control of the major trend are likely to fall short.

Currently, the BKX mentioned above is the only one of my leading indicators showing any sign of weakness. The majority of the stocks and ETFs I consider to be market leaders are in a strong position as of Oct. 16. That includes China stocks and emerging market stocks. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) is an important proxy for the emerging markets group, and as the following graph shows the emerging markets are experiencing strong growth. In recent years, the EEM trend has tended to predict the major intermediate-term directional moves in the S&P 500 Index.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Along those lines, China’s stock market has historically been another important leading indicator for the U.S. broad market. The iShares China Large Cap ETF (FXI) has rallied impressively from its February 2016 panic low, rising 65% in the process. Like the emerging markets, many U.S.-listed China stocks are consistently making new 52-week highs. I interpret strength in the China ADRs as another favorable sign for the U.S. broad market intermediate-term trend, especially as FXI has shown leadership for the U.S. major averages at important turning points of the intermediate-term trend.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Semiconductor stocks have especially shown strength lately, as evidenced by the progress of the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) since August. SMH is one of my favorite proxies for the semis as well as for the broader tech sector. Semiconductors are another reliable leading indicator for the broad market since strength in the semis normally bodes well for the NASDAQ near-term outlook.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Of all the indicators at our disposal, the one which is the most important for confirming the internal strength of the broad market is the cumulative 52-week new highs and lows for the NYSE. The following graph shows the daily cumulative trend of the highs-lows, which has established a powerful rising trend. This, combined with the fact that the number of stocks making new 52-week lows has been well under 40 recently, tells us that the broad market’s internal condition is still healthy on an interim basis and therefore favors higher stock prices in the weeks to come. As long as this indicator is rising, selling short should be considered an act of financial self-mutilation.

Chart created by Clif Droke

The weight of evidence of the leading and confirming indicators discussed here point conclusively to continued strength in the U.S. broad market in the fourth quarter. The momentum reflected in each of these indicators, and especially the NYSE cumulative new highs-new lows, suggest that the uptrend should remain intact through the end of 2017. A bullish posture is therefore still warranted for investors who want to take advantage of this strength.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.