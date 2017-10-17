Beware New York Mortgage Trust's High Dividend Yield - It's Just A Mirage

We expect a further dividend cut to align the payout to the underlying profitability of NYMT’s portfolio.

The company is not covering its dividend, resulting in a reducing book value per share.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) has experienced a reducing book value per share due to dividend payments in excess of the underlying portfolio’s profitability. The current dividend yield of 12.7% is not sustainable and has consistently been eroding the company’s capital base.

Second-quarter results have once again disappointed, despite recording the highest net interest margin since Q2 2016, with EPS of $0.10 covering only 50% of the $0.20 dividend per share declared and paid by the company. Book value per share has decreased further to $6.02 (versus $6.38 in June 2016).

Company & Portfolio Overview

NYMT is a mortgage REIT focused on acquiring residential mortgages and related securities. The company is principally internally managed, with certain sub-servicing activities outsourced to specialist asset managers.

As of June 2017, the bulk of the company’s portfolio was composed of multi-family CMBS securities (39%) and distressed residential mortgages (30%), with some exposure to Agency RMBS (21%) and Agency IOs (3%).

Source: NYTM Q2 2017 results, Pandora Capital calculations.

Prepayments And Portfolio Churn

NYMT’s greatest challenge in the last 18 months has been above average prepayments, running at c. 15% in the latest quarter. In particular, prepayments have reduced the higher-yielding portion of its portfolio, negatively impacting on overall yields and thus net interest margin, which has reduced by c. 100bps to a current average of c. 300bps.

Source: NYMT Q2 2017 report.

Management does not project prepayments to reduce in the near-term, putting further downwards pressure to yields. In fact, in the latest results call, management has highlighted a tightening of market spreads in the latest quarter to “levels not seen in many years,” which we project will translate into further yield reductions as the prepayments are replaced with tighter loans purchased in a “crowded” market.

We project some one-off gains in Q3 2017 from the sale of several multi-family JV equity investments made in the past 2 years. However, despite supporting Q3 2017 net income, such sales are likely to have a negative impact on NYMT’s portfolio yield in future quarters.

Dividends And Coverage

The company has paid a dividend of $0.20 per share for the last 3 quarters, after cutting it from $0.24 per share in Q1 2017, and is off its recent peak of $0.27 per share as early as Q2 2015.

Source: NYMT quarterly reports.

Despite the recent dividend cut to $0.20 per share, the company is still not able to cover its dividend (0.50x and 0.70x dividend coverage in the last 2 quarters). In fact, the average dividend coverage ratio since Q2 2016 is 0.62x, resulting in the book value per share decreasing every quarter since Q2 2016. We believe this will lead to a dividend cut, to align the REIT’s payout with the portfolio’s underlying profitability.

Source: NYMT quarterly reports, Pandora Capital calculations.

Conclusion

Despite the eye-watering 12.7% dividend yield, we do not recommend buying at the current share price. We believe a dividend cut is very likely, which we view as a catalyst to a downward re-rating of the share price. Moreover, NYMT is currently trading at a premium to book value (1.04x), which we believe is not justified by the recent performance and overall portfolio quality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.