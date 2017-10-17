Why AMC Is Absolutely A Buy

These past few months have been very painful for those who have owned AMC (NYSE:AMC) stock as it is down roughly 57% YTD.

Analysts have enjoyed hating the theater stocks, thus many have decided to ditch AMC completely.

What people fail to recognize is that the theater stocks depend on the content providers for their earnings. This past year has had very few blockbusters, and despite that, the box office is down only 5% YTD.

First off, cord cutting has no material impact on AMC because Netflix has thrived simultaneously with AMC for years now, so that is not a valid threat to their business. Second, people attend movies for the experience.

No matter how hard you try, you simply cannot replicate the experience you get at an AMC theater. Many AMC theaters now offer alcoholic beverages, recline seating, and premium food/beverages inside their theaters. At home you must deal with distractions, unwanted noises, food clean up, small screen size, poor sound systems, and an overall unimpressive experience.

These upgraded theaters have lower capacity, but despite that, have shown tremendous gains in revenue (more than 60%), and attendance is up 80% in these re-seated theaters. There certainly are millennials who prefer to watch movies at home, but there are also many who prefer to go to the theater.

I believe that the 5% drop in revenues is mainly attributed to a year of some really bad movies. Maybe not bad in that the ratings were actually okay, but bad in the sense that they were not the kind of movies that people wanted to see.

When Thor and the new Star Wars movies come out I am confident people will flock back to the movies.

Notably, AMC has just committed to a 100M stock buyback, and the companies insiders are loading up on shares this quarter. As you see in the chart below, institutions are loading up on shares.

Thankfully for AMC shareholders, in 2018, we will get to see "Avengers: Infinity War", "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story", "Deadpool 2", "Black Panther", "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", "Ant-Man and the Wasp", and many others.

NOW to valuation: as mentioned above, AMC is trading significantly below book value, price/EBITDA is way below its historical range, price/cash flow is cheap relative to peers, and its revenues are growing at a steady pace.

Peer Comparison (source: Morningstar):

When you look at AMC compared to the industry it is significantly cheaper than its peers by nearly every metric. Not to mention the 5.8% dividend.

With the stock being down 57% you would think that some catastrophic event occurred... which not the case!

With the current stock price of 13.75 I say this stock is a definite buy. The average price target currently sits around 24.00 offering a 75% upside. You must be aware that the company trades with a high short interest, and low float, meaning that it has very volatile price movements. Over the long haul I am confident in the companies ability to grow its revenues and earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.