Teva: The Very Long Bull Case

When things are going well and prices are high, investors rush to buy, forgetting all prudence. Then, when there’s chaos all around and assets are on the bargain counter, they lose all willingness to bear risk and rush to sell. And it will ever be so.

~Howard Marks

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

Stocks are just as much about the financials and prospects of future financial success, as it is the story line that shareholders and prospective shareholders have. If Teva’s (TEVA) storyline is deemed by most to be fire and brimstone, or an asteroid headed for earth; people will jump out of the stock like a burning building. Identifying the current chapter of the story, and then trying to understand the entire story of the company, and what future chapters will read, is literally the metaphorical modus operandi of financial markets and the rise and fall of equities and other financial instruments. One chapter, we bite our nails wondering if our hero/heroine will survive the trials and tribulations they face, and the next chapter we take pride in our hero/heroine beating the bad guy and saving someone or something from utter devastation.

In this piece, I’m going to identify the short term bear case, long term bull case (with further evidence to support the thesis); the main types of traders playing Teva, and how I’m playing this sharp knife, so it doesn't cut me or my portfolio’s yearly rate of return.

Here’s the bear case:

Teva has been underwater for almost a year after it was known that their flagship drug Copaxone would lose its exclusivity that makes make up ~40% of Teva’s EBITDA .

This has been multiplied after Mylan (MYL) received approval and is expected to fast track their release of the drug, much to the surprise of the market.

Generic price decrease across the board and uneasiness in Washington.

$35 billion debt due to recent acquisitions, coupled with declining sales prices is no bueno.

Some analysts are predicting the stock could hit $10, as earnings estimates may be revised and continue to suffer because market share is shrinking and becoming more competitive. Leader Capital Markets (TASE:LDRC) Analyst Sabina Levy estimates the Copaxone loss higher than previous estimated at 25-30%. Her analysis has Teva dropping Copaxone 25% in price and losing 25% marketshare to Mylan. This will ultimately push Teva's profit per share by $.29 and if it were to be 30%, as much as pushing the price per share by $.33

However; does the 25% marketshare drop in Copaxone equate to Teva suffering over 65% decline in stock value over the course of the year? Bears and skeptics would say yes (coupled with debt and price deflation); but now I'm going to take a deeper look into the bull case and uncover why I'd say no.

Deep-Value Bull Case:

Patent expirations and pressure on high costs for brand name drugs will increase sales for companies like Teva

Being the largest manufacturer of generics, Teva succeeds in having its operations vertically integrated and can easily push drugs through its pipeline

Teva still has around a 17% market share within the US, and some estimates put it around 25% for the rest of the world (this may decline due Copaxone)

Too big to fail -- deeply tied to the State of Israel, where BK is almost an impossibility (short interest is still less than 5% of float).

Has over 1000 products planned to launch this year, which time will tell how well these could offset the revenue loss of Copaxone -- Trisenox could just be one

Trimming fat and shedding assets to lessen $35 billion debt burden -- only becomes issue if solvency of company is called into question (state of short percentage shows no one is doubting Teva's ability to pay back debt)

Price is ridiculously low (3.5 Forward Earnings) Sabina Levy continued with her analysis of the current market and Teva's long term prospects:

It is true that Copaxone has been hit, but Teva has generics business and a product pipeline. There is unquestionably uncertainty about forecasts in the short term, and Teva's debt and the risk of its leverage cannot be ignored. In the long term, however, it is economically irrational to assume that Teva will continue to be underpriced in comparison with Mylan[...]What is happening is that the market is seeing more aggressive competition than it expected, and there is concern that the estimates for the fourth quarter will prove to be over-optimistic. The market is anxious about additional damage in the quarter, and of course we do not know what will happen in 2018."

The Very Long Bull Case Further Explored

Pharmaceutical Industry ~ Sustainable Growth Expected

The International Trade Administration calculates the pharmaceutical industry at $1 trillion in 2015 to $1.3 trillion by 2020, or 4.9% annual growth rate. With a rapidly aging world population, and people living longer in general (average age went from 65-71 in a span of 20 years -- imagine what it’ll be in another 20 years), diseases and illnesses will only increase and expand. Hospitals and nursing homes aren't the only thing expanding with an aging population; but also the pharmaceuticals filling up the patrons prescriptions as well. Investing in solid companies and research centers, both public and private; will provide the necessary tools to curb any supply shortages moving forward. As the largest supplier of generics on the planet, Teva has the opportunity to continue to meet these demands/challenges, unlocking shareholder value along the way.

Life Saving R&D

Pharmaceutical companies are also on the forefront of the most valuable (not only in unlocking shareholder value) research in the human condition. Companies like Teva, are literally researching ways to cure illnesses killing and significantly harming millions of people all over the world. As governments are being pressured by their constituencies to invest in more health related research, these endowments will almost certainly aid in private ventures. The research completed, has to go through government regulation and plenty of oversight committees, which then reduces the exposure and overhead for private entities leveraging the new studies when they go to market or apply for patents. It’s a similar trope we’ve heard before; government funded initiatives spur private investment and innovation → creating economies of scale and unlocking value.

The International Connection

EM is also a key ingredient to Teva’s future and the industry’s growth trajectory as a whole. According to ITA, the EM countries are expected to see double digit growth in pharmaceutical sales. Teva has already a leg up compared to most of the competition, literally supplying one fourth of the generics globally. The barrier of entry for drug companies is much higher in EM countries due to the complexity and non-uniformity of regulatory hurdles faced. Dealing with the local governments and setting up a supply chain and distribution network takes time and money, both of which Teva has already done.



Countering The Counterfeits

Promoting and working with generics like Teva can also curb the rise of counterfeit drugs. Counterfeit drugs affect everyone: the recipient, the real drug makers, the government, the healthcare system, and so on. Analysts go as far to say that anywhere from 8-15 percent of drugs on the market today are counterfeit -- making anywhere up to $75-$200 billion a year. According to Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF), a case in 2008 involving counterfeit heparin, a blood thinner, resulted in the death of 81 Americans. ITIF also reported that out of the one million malaria deaths occurring yearly, one-fifth are due to counterfeit medications; and the WHO went further and estimated that 700,000 Africans die annually from consuming counterfeit pharmaceuticals.



Back to Life, Back to Reality

Now with Teva, there was never a doubt in my mind that this knife was worth catching...ok there’s been a few times where I was doubting my sanity; but even now I find composure and remember history and statistics on my side.

I wanted to show how I continue to catch this knife, and how I try to catch all the knives now filling up my kitchen portfolio. I’m not going to say that if anyone were to follow my recipe they are guaranteed for success, but it has worked for me and as anyone familiar with probabilities and simple statistics; if this method even worked 51% of the time, with the same capital risk deployed, it would make money...and the amount of money would be multiplied over the times deployed. And let’s not forget to mention a Peter Lynch philosophy, that one or two 20/30 baggers can make a career or wash away the sins of the previous 20 flops.



So what type of an investor are you? This identification should ultimately be your deciding factor on if you should put on your knife catching gloves or stay in Teva and invest in bandages.



Day Trader: You can make and lose money on any stock depending on how quick you are on the draw. The same would go for Teva. Whether you short it or buy it, day trading is a tricky game, and not something I necessarily condone...nor does it factor in the actual story of the stock and its financials or fundamentals.



Opportunistic Trader (Fund Manager): I identify this trader as someone who understands the fundamentals and has a clear foundation of technical analysis and short term market sentiment. This trader is probably buying/selling or shorting regardless of time frame, and more about whether a price point hits a certain threshold. This trader is also not entirely focused on long term trajectories of the company or a play at deep value, and are more focused on quarterly forecasts and most likely made up of hedge funds, brokerage houses and traders. This trader has probably been the biggest seller and shorter of Teva, due to identifying headwinds through the end of the year and into 2018.



Long-Term Horizon (Deep Value) Investor: This is the trader the current valuation of Teva can truly speak to...as well as Buy and Hold (which I’ll get to in a moment). The deep value investor, which I like to consider myself apart of, identifies the headwinds facing Teva and the pharmaceutical sector in general; but does not throw in the towel and knows there is a long road to recovery. However, the long road to recovery will pay its weight in gold to those who will weight. If you buy Teva now or if it falls to 12-13; statistically speaking within 3-5 years the probability of it hitting 40-45 is high. So you’d hypothetically make about 300% in 5 years or 60% annual return. Not bad for the bold and beautiful investors



Buy and Hold: Now true B&H investors will probably subscribe to Long-Term I mentioned above, as many may buy and hold for 5 years or 50 depending on their annual or periodic evaluation of the stock, but I separate them as typically B&H investors identify sectors and equities that either have pristine fundamentals, great track record, and dividend growth or a sturdy CAGR and don't get too flustered by the day to day noise we all know and love in the financial markets. B&H investors should also be attracted to this stock, and maybe have owned it throughout this mess. I’m sure some have said enough is enough; while others have seen the writing on the wall and decided that in 24 or 36 months, this will just be a bad blip in the stock chart, and everyone will be copacetic.



The Knife Catcher Way

I want to break down how I’ve been investing in Teva and how I try to invest in most falling knives. I’ve always wanted to invest in Teva, but started to get interested when it hit its 52 week lows in 2016 of $38~$40. I ended up taking an initial position around $40. I’ll show the breakdown of how I allocate capital based on tranches typically due to a decline of over 10-20%. Usually if I like the stock I’ll invest 50% of my capital allocation in the initial transaction. I’ll then average down 10% more till I hit 100% of what I am willing to invest. So here is the stock price/asset allocation breakdown of what I’ve done with Teva:



50% @ 40

+10% @ 31

+10% @27

+10% @21

+10% @ 15

+10% @10* (If it hits this threshold)



Now, if some pundits are correct, and Teva will continue to gap down to the low 10s, I’ll make my last purchase and then just bide my time -- I’m in this one for the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.