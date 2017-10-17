VSTCX for Outperformance

Despite being on the tail end of an 8+ year bull market with investors expecting a market correction at some point, long-term investors shouldn't abandon their asset allocation strategy for market timing. As such, I've identified an outperforming small cap fund in my mutual fund screener. In this article we will discuss the Vanguard Strategic Small Cap Equity fund (VSTCX) and how their low fees gives them a competitive advantage. In my analysis I also compare VSTCX to NAESX due to a lack of data for the former fund's benchmark.

Investment Thesis: VSTCX will continue to outperform due to low cost and astute stock selection

Fund Highlights

With almost $2 Billion in Net Assets, a .29% expense ratio, and 7+ years of manager tenure, VSTCX is an established fund backed by the reputation of Vanguard.

Objective: Long-term capital appreciation

Benchmark: MSCI US Small Cap 1750 Index

Why you should consider VSTCX

As a broadly diversified small core fund, VSTCX gives you exposure to rapidly growing companies without having to select individual stocks or sector funds. You can combine this with other core funds to tailor your portfolio to your goals and risk-tolerance.

Evaluation of fund objectives

Because VSTCX seeks to achieve returns superior to it's benchmark index, we will assess its ability to do so by exploring various statistical metrics:

Overall 5-year returns

Risk-Adjusted returns

Maximum drawdown and CAGR

Price Volatility

Over a period of 5 years, VSTCX has outperformed the NAESX 4 out of 5 times albeit with a lower Sharpe Ratio which implies it wasn’t as efficient with the amount of volatility the fund took on. The Sharpe Ratio, however, penalizes all volatility (upwards and downwards) so we look to the Maximum Drawdown and CAGR to confirm the quality of the returns.

Maximum Drawdown and CAGR

While the active fund has a slightly better maximum drawdown and Compound Annual Growth Rate than the index (-14.09% to -15.41% Max Drawdown) over a 5-year period, the analysis below confirms what was found in the price volatility section. VSTCX often delivers superior results but sometimes has more downside volatility than the index.

How VSTCX fits in your portfolio

To see how VSTCX and NAESX would fit in a standard 60/40 portfolio, we used Excel to see how correlated the two funds are to the Balanced Composite Index. We also calculated Beta for both funds. Despite sharing similar risk/return profiles and correlation, VSTCX has a lower comparative Beta. This should help with diversification in an environment where negative correlations are eroding. However, as an all equity fund, VSTCX is most appropriate for long-term investors to ride out short-term volatility. You can use VSTCX for the small core portion of your portfolio.

Performance Attribution

VSTCX’s performance can be attributed to three main factors: cost, investment selection, and rebalancing. Vanguard is known to a low-cost investment leader and VSTCX has a leg up on others, all else equal, with its .29% expense ratio. Credit must also be given to the fund managers for their astute stock selection. Financials had the largest allocation and were highlighted by picks such as Assured Guaranty LTD. (AGO) and Primerica, INC (PRI) which outperformed the financial benchmark. AGO is in their top 5 largest holdings.

Conclusion

Due to its low-cost structure and past performance, VSTCX seems like a great pick for long-term investors that want active management without having to select individual positions. Furthermore, the fund portfolio managers have 7+ years of tenure so there is an established rapport.

